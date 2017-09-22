Just in time for the weekend, a new batch of books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound for you to peruse. Which would you want to give a place in your own “to be read” stack? Tell us in the comments.
5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/22/17”
Wonder what it means that I’m attracted to both “Blockbuster Science” and “Slayers & Vampires”…
Sleep over -please
Blockbuster Science
I like reading about real science as much as I like reading SF
The Book of Swords. I generally like the books that Gardner Dozois edits.
I’m in the mood for Slayers & Vampires; I really need some frivolity in my life at the moment …