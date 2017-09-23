Uncategorized

Out For the Weekend

John Scalzi5 Comments

But don’t worry, Spice is here to keep you company.

See you on Monday (or maybe Sunday evening, if I feel frisky).

5 thoughts on “Out For the Weekend

  1. Hi, there Spicey! Aren’t you a pretty kitty? Yes you are! (reaches thru the screen and gives Spice a happy chin scritch)…also First!

  5. Quick, while he’s out, log into his Amazon account and order that half-ton of salmon you’ve been asking for! Oh, heck, while you’re at it, get a whole ton, since Sugar and Zeus probably want some, too.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s