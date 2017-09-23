Uncategorized Out For the Weekend September 23, 2017 John Scalzi5 Comments But don’t worry, Spice is here to keep you company. See you on Monday (or maybe Sunday evening, if I feel frisky). Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
5 thoughts on “Out For the Weekend”
Hi, there Spicey! Aren’t you a pretty kitty? Yes you are! (reaches thru the screen and gives Spice a happy chin scritch)…also First!
Cute cat. love his great posture.
Hope you’re off to do something fun. Thanks for leaving the handsome feline to keep us company.
Hmm. Spice looks a bit skeptical there
Quick, while he’s out, log into his Amazon account and order that half-ton of salmon you’ve been asking for! Oh, heck, while you’re at it, get a whole ton, since Sugar and Zeus probably want some, too.