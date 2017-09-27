Uncategorized The Piece I Wrote For This Evening is Totally Not Relevant Anymore, So Please Enjoy This Cool Picture of a Stick Bug That Was On My Sliding Glass Door Instead September 27, 2017 John Scalzi12 Comments I love these things. They are so cool looking. And the multiple reflections going on are pretty nifty too. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
12 thoughts on “The Piece I Wrote For This Evening is Totally Not Relevant Anymore, So Please Enjoy This Cool Picture of a Stick Bug That Was On My Sliding Glass Door Instead”
I really like those reflections.
Well, now I’m curious.
Did it perchance have anything to do with our turbulent political environment?
I loved the scene in the movie, Master and Commander, in which Capt. Jack Aubrey develops a rue de guerre to defeat the French ship after seeing a phasmid Dr. Maturin and his young assistant Collected on the Galapagos Islands.
Some insects just look like they came from outer space. I’d add the praying mantis to this category too. You see one and watch and marvel at evolution. Then you read the day’s news and stop marveling at evolution…. :/
I think you took the day off to drive to Indy and see your buddy Donald.
I’m about 100 miles east of you and it sure seems to me as if I’ve seen more stick bugs this year than in any other year I’ve been here in Ohio (approx. 30 years).
Very cute, very twiggy. Our local breed are thicker and lumpier. Yours is positively dainty and delicate compared to the brutish thugs I find in my yard and basement, which look almost like miniature shillelaghs. :)
YOU CAN”T TELL US THAT AND JUST LEAVE IT!!! Well, I mean, you *can*, it’s your blog. But I will now die of curiosity. Probably.
Was it healthcare? That’s what I was holding my breath on…
Seems like many of us are curious. Are you really going to leave us hanging?
Somehow I suspect it was not a political plug for Judge Moore. Talk about anti-intellectualism on the rise. Even Trump didn’t endorse this imbecile. Yet.
SSteve, Shirley Will, et al: I took a look at a couple of alternate-history versions of Scalzi’s blog, where he DID publish the item.
I’ve got to tell you, it was a pretty interesting piece. But he’s right – it makes no sense to publish it in this reality.