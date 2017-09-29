Well, September went pretty quickly, didn’t it? To send it off, here’s a stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Tell me what speaks to you from this stack, down in the comments.
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/29/30”
Oooh, I bet that McCammon is a tasty bite!
I’m interested in An Unkindness of Magicians. But the binding art to Anomaly speaks to me.
I have been reading (and liking) Beth Cato’s Breath of Earth and Call of Fire based in SF and Seattle in the 1900’s
Tim, absolutely! McCammon’s Swan Song is often listed right alongside King’s The Stand and Niven/Pournelle’s Lucifer’s Hammer as “The Big Three” of best apocalyptic novels.
Good to see Swan Song back in print. I should pick up a copy, I haven’t read it since it first came out, which was apparently thirty years ago. Now I feel old.
I really like the look of the spine on Mis(h)adra. And the name. And that’s it’s a debut novel.
I guess I like a lot of things about it. :)
I’m looking forward to reading Red Dust & Dancing Horses. I can’t get enough of Cato’s novels.
Wilbur Smith? I thought he was dead ( to quote Churchill).