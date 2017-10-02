2017, Word Counts and Writing Process

Today I wrote 1,850 words on Head On, my novel which is coming out next year. In any year previous to 2017, 1,850 words from me in a single day would be an okay day — slightly below my general average of 2,000 or so that I can reliably pump out on a daily basis, but not so far below that I would worry about it. The 2k daily goal is fungible. Some days I’ll get 1,850 words, some days I’ll get 2,300, and over time it all comes out in the wash. I get a novel done in roughly three or four months, a span of time which leaves room for false starts, snipping out dead ends, and otherwise revising and fixing the novel as I go along.
Here in 2017, 1,850 words on the novel in a day — 1,85o usable words — is an actual goddamned miracle. I started Head On in January with the plan to be done in the first half of the year, to leave the rest of the year open for other projects, including getting a head start on the next book in the Interdependency series. And here we are in October and I’m still not done, and generally speaking I’ve been lucky if I’ve gotten a few hundred usable words out of a writing day. I have never had as hard a time writing a novel as I have had with this one.
Not because this particular book is hard to write. The novel, which is the sequel to Lock In, is complicated — it’s got a mysterious death and lots of twisty and turny bits — but I’ve done complicated before. Complicated is not inherently difficult to write. It just takes attention to detail, which normally I’m able to do just fine. When I write on it — when I have those stretches of being able to write — it all works. The plot flows well, the characters are doing their thing, and everything chugs along. What I’m writing is good. There’s just so much less of it than usually happens for me.
I’m not trying to be mysterious about what it is about 2017 that is different. The answer is obvious: Trump is president, and he’s a peevish bigoted incompetent surrounded by the same, and he’s wreaking havoc on large stretches of the American experience, both in his own person and by the chaos he invites. But to say “well, Trump,” is not really to give an answer with regard to what’s different. We’ve had terrible presidents before — George W. Bush springs to mind — and yet my ability to create work was not notably impacted. When Dubya was in office I wrote five novels. The Dubya era was a crappy time for America (recall the wars and the Great Recession) but from the point of view of productivity, it was just fine for me.
The thing is, the Trump era is a different kind of awful. It is, bluntly, unremitting awfulness. The man has been in office for nine months at this point and there is rarely a week or month where things have not been historically crappy, a feculent stew of Trump’s shittiness as a human and as a president, his epically corrupt and immoral administration, and the rise of worse elements of America finally feeling free to say, hey, in fact, they do hate Jews and gays and brown people. Maybe other people can focus when Shitty America is large and in charge, but I’m finding it difficult to do.
Here’s one way to put it: Twelve years ago, when Hurricane Katrina hit and the US Government flubbed its response and hundreds died, I was so angry and upset that I almost vomited in sadness and anger. It’s not an exaggeration, by the way — I literally felt like throwing up for a couple days straight. I eventually had to write “Being Poor” because it was either do that or go crazy. That was a week of feeling generally awful, and it wrecked me for another week after that. It took two weeks for me to get back on track with the novel I was writing at the time.
Got it? Okay, listen: 2017 has been me feeling like I felt when Katrina hit every single fucking month of this year.
Because, well. Pick a month, guys. Every month of 2017 has been a treat. Travel bans, white supremacists marching, awful health care repeals that just wouldn’t die, and not one, not two, but three historically massive hurricanes and the scouring of Puerto Rico. Russia. Fucking Russia, man. Not to mention Spicer, Scaramucci, Flynn, Price, Bannon, Gorka and the rest of that ridiculous cast. Any one of those is enough to get me (and not just me, lots of people) spun up and distracted. And it’s not just any one of these things. It’s that all of these things keep on happening. When you’re already spun up, it doesn’t take all that much more energy to stay spun up and distracted.
Well, just unplug! Well, see. Here’s the thing about that: I have. And I’ve found out it doesn’t really work like it used to. The world gets in anyway, because the world is in worse shape and wants you to know. It’s not just a matter of unplugging from social media, although it does help to get away from that. But short of building a Faraday cage around my house and then never, ever leaving it, the news of the day arrives.
Now, I want to be clear: It’s not just the news. It really is also me. I have never not been politically engaged — remember I wrote an opinion column when I worked in newspapers, and that I was writing here on Whatever for years before Old Man’s War was published. It’s hard for me to disengage; more than, I suspect, many other people. In a very real sense, this is part of who I am and what I do. I find it difficult to walk away from it, because I know it doesn’t stop just because I’m not paying attention to it.
(And also, while we’re on the subject, let’s talk about the fact that even if it is hard for me to tune this shit out, I could tune it out, with relatively little penalty to me. In Trump’s America, if you’re a straight white rich dude, none of his bullshit is aimed at you personally. Meanwhile lots of people I know can’t tune it out, because the bullshit is aimed right at them. It’s not accurate to say I feel guilt about this. It is accurate to say that I feel uncomfortable not standing with my friends and others who don’t have the luxury I have, of tuning out when it’s inconvenient to be tuned in. Note also this is also about me — I know folks who have to tune out in order to stay outside of a depression spiral, and I encourage them to do so. This about my own struggle with this stuff, not anyone else’s.)
What 2017 has been doing for me is making me realize that I can’t do work in the same way I used to. It’s too hard to tune out what’s going on in the world, and because of it I have to make some changes — to my workflow, to my understanding of what’s a good writing day, and in allocating time to get work done. In effect, I have to learn how to change my swing in order to work effectively in this chaotic new environment. It’s taken me longer to figure this out than I would have liked; I’ve spent a lot of time this year trying to get make the old workflow function rather than reconfiguring my process to the new facts on the ground. Part of this was, simply, hoping things would settle down and get back to normal. But it’s October 2017 and it’s time to face the fact that, at least as far as my writing process goes, the old “normal” is gone.
Why am I talking about this right now? Basically, because I know it’s not just me. I know a lot of writers have seen their process take a hit here in 2017. It’s hard to focus when the world is on fire, and with novelists in particular, I suspect that sometimes it’s hard to focus when you’ve got the suspicion that your fiction is almost frivolous in the context of what’s going on right now. Well, and maybe it is. But, speaking as someone who spent an hour retweeting pet pictures today to break up the horror of mass shooting news in people’s tweetstreams, sometimes frivolity helps. And for all writers (and probably other creative people as well), knowing that you’re not alone in having a fucked-up world messing with your process might make you feel less alone.
(Yes, yes, Scalzi, solidarity with writers and all, but what does this mean for Head On? From the reader point of view: Nothing. The book will be written in ample time for the April release date. And it will be excellent — like I said earlier, what I’m writing is good. It’s just slower this time.)
So, yeah, writers: this gig is harder here in 2017. It’s not just you. And I feel you. I really do.
Also, to the person who will inevitably note that I wrote 1,500 words to talk about writing 1,850 words: Yes, you’re very clever to point that out.
I am glad it’s not just me. I’m a slow writer even in a really good year, and lately I’ve been feeling like slow doesn’t even begin to describe it. I feel like I’m writing backwards, unwriting, everything evaporates.
Thank you… just, thank you
All that. And… I’m nowhere near as articulate as you.
It’s not just writers, there’s a weight on so many of us. I have to assume that there’s some inestimable drag on the economy that we will find out about later. Feel for you, brother, and I feel for all of us who have to listen to this shit-gibbon dedicate trophies to his own incompetence.
“The world gets in anyway.” Yes, exactly this. It’s so, so difficult to work. Thank you.
I am not advocating a position, or offering advice, or saying “you should…”. I will, however, say what I’d be doing right now, if I were you. (Had I the flexibility of being self employed and no child in the elementary school). The way 2017 has been treating my own psyche has made me realize that I would prefer to carefully and decisively disengaged from most of the world right now – in a quiet villa somewhere in Tuscany or southern Spain, given the resources, but more likely a cabin in the woods somewhere with no internet, hoping to get snowed in. I suspect a hard phone line would be needed for continuing some business, but given the option, I’d be living my own version “hibernation” – a longer-term version of what Pat Rothfuss called “declaring ‘Blanket Fort'”.
Sincere thanks for this.
I’m not a writer, but I’m a software developer, and this has hit me hard too. I don’t have metrics like words per day to measure by, but on my best day I feel like I’m maybe 80% the engineer I was a year ago. I do get things done, but the process is slower, and really complicated stuff takes forever because I can’t hold as much state in my brain anymore.
The one good thing is that good days – like your 1850-word day, I mean – not as good as before, but not terrible – have been coming fairly often lately.
My brain just perked up and did a happy dance from just that bit of description of Head On.
I’m attempting NaNoWriMo again, but my hopes aren’t high. I somehow struggled through last year, but that was partly anger. I’m just exhausted these days. 2017 has been tough enough on me as a reader.
I somehow hit my goal of reading 70 books this year, but that was mostly rereads. (40+ ya Star Wars books around mid-to-late January helped a lot) Getting invested in new books, however has been hard, and getting harder, as this all drags on and on. :(
I hear you on this, Mr. Scalzi. I haven’t been able to get anything done worth a damn this entire year, and I’m just in the plotting stages – I’ve had a bunch of plots fall apart at various stages because I just can’t pull myself together enough to make them work. And it’s largely because every time I look outside, something has gotten worse. It helps a little to know I’m not the only one, but WTF, this year.
It’s been rough enough here that I’ve even slipped on my “gotta be female at least once a week” self care regimen. And some of my artistic hobbies have taken a bit of a hit too. I’ve been having to also learn what the new normal means for what my own personal hobby workflows look like. I’m not liking that we’ve gone from slow progression in terms of LGBT rights to at least my part of the alphabet being chased down by the bus others were trying to throw us under.
This has been compounded by losing someone to cancer this year who had become pretty much an uncle to me, given how long he’d been in my life (since before I graduated high school, and I’m in my forties!), another who has had to have a foot amputated because of diabetic complications, plus yet another who is still recovering from a damned serious liver infection he picked up in the midst of his divorce.
There are days I’d kind of like to sell everything off, pay off our debts with that money, and then find some isolated hole somewhere to go live like our ancestors, but part of me wonders if even that’s going to be enough with the way things keep snapping.
I spent a good chunk of last night command-R’ing three or four tabs in rotation. Instead of sleeping, which is what I should have been doing. It turns out that even a message from my cousin saying “Yes, I’m at Mandalay Bay, and I’m fine apart from having to go up several flights of stairs” can send my brain into a tailspin.
And, really? “Warmest condolences”? Who says that?
Well, if you decide to turn all this angst into some stories with a stronger, heavier voice of social commentary, I will be happy to buy and read them. You’ve clearly got the all you need to be more of a social critic through your art. I suspect you could do some literary wizardry that would both preach to and challenge the choir.
Thank you. I’ve been beating myself up a little for not reaching my word counts because I get so caught up in the Awful. Disengaging entirely doesn’t feel right to me, though I’m sure I’d write faster if I did. It’s good to be reminded that everyone hurts but we keep making good things regardless.
Well put. Ironically, my writing speed has picked up this year. I live in South Korea, where the threat of Trump starting a war has focused my mind admirably. But I also need to devote time to responding to the news from America (as long as I’m sane enough), because being a white woman makes me one of the lucky ones. And frankly, I also feel lucky about being overseas right now. I’m sitting at a Starbucks right now surrounded by relatively sane Korean people, none of whom are rage-tweeting fascist propaganda or NRA endorsements. I don’t know if I could preserve my saintly calm if I were sitting in an American Starbucks right now. Peace, Scalzi! (Been reading “Whatever” since I was an ex-pat in Egypt 14 years ago! Glad your words keep coming, at any speed.)
Yours is one the best blogs period. I am thankful for your candor and your ability to say what you mean. Thank you for your insights in writing and in trying to craft a story in absolutely shitty times. You got my prayers and positive thoughts for clear and concise writing during these difficult days. Peace to you and yours.
Thank you so much. I’m trying to write a novella and the third book in my new series, and I’ve been struggling so much since last year because everything is just so awful. We all need to hear that we are not alone in feeling this way. Some days, my writing is the only thing that keeps me going. On days like today, I just don’t have it in me. You are wonderful for sharing this with us. We feel you too.
Not entirely by choice, I found myself retired on November 4, 2016 (at the age of 51). Part of the reason was that I went from one child to four in 2015, and my priority and attention was no longer focused toward the job I was doing. I am a programmer, not a writer.
I say not entirely by choice because my employer made the decision to let me go, but not a day went by that I didn’t think about making the same decision. And it was my choice to live on my savings rather than seek new employment.
I can’t imagine trying to work and be productive in the Age of Trump. You mentioned Katrina, but for me the trauma of finding myself in a country with Donald Trump as President was more like 9/11. It’s a realization that I don’t understand the society in which I live. On the morning of November 8, I thought I had a handle on it. I thought I could see the “arc of history”. Turns out the arc is longer than I imagined.
For those who share my dismay, but manage to keep on keeping on: You have my respect.
Same. I’ve had some actual if mild depression, since my father died earlier this year, but the wider world does pour in like a rising river of toxic sludge. Every day. For me, it’s compounded by still having to file opinion columns when I’m not writing novels. This blog entry distresses me because I had hoped to really dial back on the column work next year and just lose myself in fiction.
Yepper. I’ve put on 15 pounds at least, sleep like crap and can’t focus anymore. I constantly find myself distracted over the latest craptastic episode of life with Trump. Nice write up Scalzi, you nailed it.
Thank you. Really. I’m a student, and this semester has been just… awful. I can’t focus, no matter how many of the time-honored tips and tricks and -goddammit- hacks I employ. Even the classes I’d normally enjoy, I find myself just Not Caring about, with important capital letters. Add this to my ever-present major depression, and my returning seasonal depression, and just making it to class at all feels like a bit of miracle. I feel like all I can do lately (from a small town on a student budget with chronic illness/es) *is* feel. And the feelings are all horrible. And somehow, in a weird, twisty, extremely human way, knowing that someone I admire is fighting the battle too…. makes me feel…. better? I dunno. But thank you.
So: What changes did you make? It may not be immediately applicable to anyone else’s workflow, but it would help inspire us.
I think another important difference between the Trump and Bush regimes is that with Bush you kind of knew how each day would suck. The war was just grinding along and the news was awful in kind of a grey, continuous way. Some small number dead, a bomb here or there, some putrid bill working its way through Congress. Bush had terrible ideas but he announced and tried to execute them in the usual way. Things were bad but it was a consistent kind of bad you could get used to. (Until Wall St. suddenly up and crapped the economic bed one day.)
Now with Trump you still have all that- his awful Cabinet is slowly chipping away at civilization while the Russia investigation scrapes the dirt off some more evidence like some kind of bureaucratic archaeology dig. But on top of that you’ve got the wild card in the Oval. Did he threaten to nuke North Korea? Are we at war to take Nambia’s oil? Which minority is up for two-minutes-hate today? Or did he just start a pissing match over trade with our closest allies? You can try to tune out the news but it’s hard to suppress the thought that maybe in the last fifteen minutes he napalmed the ancestral seat of the O’Bamas in Ireland.
I’m afraid of Trump in a way I haven’t been afraid of any other president. If he notices I’m alive and don’t approve him, he could fuck up my life with a tweet — and he might. As much as I hated Bush, he was at heart a decent man, trying to do the right thing, and although he failed spectacularly, there is a difference between trying to do the right thing and failing, and not giving a fuck about doing the right thing and succeeding at doing the wrong thing.
You have summed up exactly what I have been feeling/thinking for much of this year. Focusing on normal life has been tough when life isn’t normal. Part of me is just so fed up I want to ignore it all, but the rest of me knows that only by paying attention can I know what I can do to try to make things better. And so the cycle continues.
At a recent doctor’s visit my doctor said, “Your blood pressure is up a bit. That’s never been a problem for you before. Has anything changed recently?”
Uhhhhh. Yeah.
Since November my blood pressure is up, I’m binge eating and my creative process has gone through the basement. I wake up with trepidation every day, bracing myself against the day’s fresh horror. I know I’m not alone; I have friends who are losing their hair, or have also had blood pressure issues and stress-related illnesses and aren’t writing or painting like they had been a year ago. I mean, geez, I *long for* the days of Dubya. Even robot-heart Cheney wasn’t as epically horrific as this administration. And who are the supporters–I don’t mean political flunkies, I mean John Q. Public–who haven’t run screaming from him yet? I can’t even understand how that is possible.
Hey. Just wanted to say: your work is important. It’s delightful and funny and captivating and exactly what’s needed this year and probably next. Work on whatever schedule keeps you happy and excellent. Don’t sell yourself short, John.
It seems that every time I start on my “tune out the noise by HARD physical training and teaching self advanced math” there’s another explosion. I recognize intellectually that it’s not about me, and that those who died or were wounded last night have it incompatibly worse (the carnage reminded me of a bad day in Vietnam, when on many nights the evening news would report that “yesterday, 59 Americans died in Vietnam and over 500 were wounded when two battalions of the 101st Airborne was heavily engaged…”). At the same time my concentration has become almost nil when I’m not forcing myself to act. Somethings it reaches the point where I note that I’m showing all the symptoms of being clinically depressed when I don’t think I am.
And aside from a very few webs sites I can no longer read comments sections. The hatred on them has become unbearable to me.
I’ve noticed the same thing with my own output, albeit hobby related. Sometimes I have to force myself into doing it. It doesn’t help that my fragment of the LGBT seems to be a prime target for aiming the bus some have been trying to throw us under.
Hells, it’s getting harder to even do my self care of “get out once a week or more in my preferred gender presentation”. There’s a certain dread that they might succeed in making my very existence illegal on the basis of I’m either a monster, or that it’s enough of a “choice” that I can just stop doing it and corrode in my own misery.
And then we compound it with what others are going through from the same administration, and then the rest of the nastiness the year’s been throwing at me (one friend, practically an uncle, dead from cancer this year, another lost a foot to diabetes, third got a divorce and is still recovering from a liver infection) and it’s any wonder that I can still remain functional.
John, I’ve wondered this a couple of times and now seems like a good time to ask: Do you think any of the production struggle is related to the book deal? I only ask because for the past year I’ve been lucky enough to be able to pursue my creative work as a full-time gig for the first time ever, and it’s not the same. The pressure to produce is like a tangible thing now, and I can only imagine it would be worse if I had a similar deal. Not saying that world affairs aren’t a distraction, but some days that pressure pushes me to the distraction. Do you have thoughts on this?
If we live through this, we will have stories the next generation will simply not believe.
A president rushed to defend nazis?
Yes. Yes he did.
Nixon looks like a jaywalker and GWBush looks like a harvard professor compared to trump.
Thank you. I write fic rather than fiction, but I just haven’t been able to since November. The well is full of sand. It relieves me to hear a professional writer saying the same thing.
One more thing. My child’s training to be a social worker. All the therapists they know — including their own therapist — are putting in overtime supporting one other and brainstorming ways to do self-care. All their patients are in greater distress this year, and most of the “worried well” aren’t well any more.
It’s not just us. Everybody’s got that empty feeling like their mother or their dog just died.
I feel you, Scalzi. Not specifically with regard to writing process, but to the constant train wreck perpetually happening, right outside the window, while the people who could pull the switch and move those trains to different tracks just stand there and watch it happen, because they built the route and hold the levers. I spent 16+ years in newspapers myself and trained to always stay on top of what’s going on and it’s very, very hard to break or even make a crack in the abyss-staring habit.
I haven’t been able to write a journal entry all year. All i do is read the news all night long and then blog about it. Oh yeah, and then a coworker found that and got me in trouble, so now I can only check to see if we got blown up yet today while coworker is out at lunch (and had to switch blogs). I don’t work out much (though there’s other factors contributing to that). I stopped doing an activity I really liked and all I do most nights is read the news any more.
I don’t know how I am going to do NaNo, maybe this is the year I break my streak. I’ve been doing it since 2001.
I suspect Scalzi’s change of process boils down to “lowered expectations” and “build into your schedule knowing that you will be reading news half the night every night”-type stuff.
I can say that going to festivals and plays has been great distraction, especially world-building ones like the Renaissance Faire where they just plain don’t have you-know-who there. That does help.
That deeply resonated with me. I’ve been working in litigation support since ’99, and this is the hardest year I’ve had in a lot of ways. 2015 and 2016 were significantly busier, but they didn’t have the sense of dread hanging over them like they do now. There’s so much wanton fuckery from not just Trump but the Republicans in general it’s almost impossible to keep up. As horrifying as the Las Vegas shooting was yesterday, 9 million children lost their medical insurance because the Republicans in congress wouldn’t reauthorize the funds. Only to then have Trump declare tiday National Children’s Day. I just don’t have enough gall anymore.
But I’m a straight, white male too, and while I’m not rich, I do well enough that I’m not a paycheck away from financial ruin. So tuning out for me is a privilege most others don’t have. I wouldn’t call it guilt really either, so much as I feel a responsibility to at the very least listen.
My creativity has also suffered, and my writing has become even slower than it was previously. I’m working through it, tweaking my own work flow, but I’m also having yo change my professional work flow too. I appreciate you sharing, and you’re right, we are all in this together. Best wishes to you and everyone else struggling through.
I feel this, so much. My last novel released in April 2015, and I’ve only managed to put out a couple of short stories since then. I’ve been too paralyzed with grief, fear, and rage to sit down and just let myself sink into the fictional worlds I’ve created. I’m writing a fair amount of non-fiction, but I can’t seem to let myself detach from reality; I’m too afraid I’m going to miss something important, and wind up getting blindsided by something awful that will directly affect me.
Some of this is PTSD-induced hypervigilance. I had an abusive, chaotic childhood. I’m several things, a few of them visible, that millions of people think make me unworthy of the oxygen I consume. I’ve spent almost my entire life looking over my shoulder and trying very hard not to piss off the people who might decide to do me serious harm.
But even my usual sense of having an armory’s worth of Swords of Damocles floating over me is only a fraction of what I’ve been feeling for the past two years. Honestly, it started before then, really: About the time Gamergate fired up and I realized the violent misogyny of that movement was going to crash headlong into Hillary’s campaign. I remember posting before she declared that as much as I really thought she’d be an outstanding president, I dreaded the avalanche of sexism that was going to be unleashed: Cishet white guys already incensed by the raging success of a Black president weren’t going to deal well with the possibility of a woman.
My deepest fears about that have come true–and worse: I didn’t expect so much of this hatred to be coming from the supposed left. And now I’m left wondering what I can possibly do to keep myself and my loved ones safe from whatever hell may be unleashed next. (Having some personal-life crises come up in the middle of this certainly hasn’t helped.)
For my own self, I’ve gone back into therapy, which is helping somewhat. I’ve also been taking to heart something my husband told me recently: Chances are decent that I’ll survive this, and if I do, I’ll be very disappointed that I didn’t get much work done in this time. I can’t put my entire life on hold just because I’m afraid of something that may not even happen.
And too, there’s merit in my continuing to work. My stuff may not have wide distribution, but it’s still something that helps increase representation in SFF for marginalized people, and that’s still sorely needed, especially now. It’s not exactly feeding refugees, but it’s something, and one of the few things I actually have the power and ability to do.
Things may get worse. They probably will, in fact. But I think the human race will survive. And if it does–even if I don’t–I can still leave the legacy of my work. I just have to remind myself that that is important, even in times like this.
I hated Bush too, and never thought I’d live to a President who embarrassed me even more than him when speaking. I see the difference as being that Trump is malevolently incompetent and abuses the system for himself, whereas Bush was too incompetent to keep others from abusing it.
I can’t unplug. I’m in the business of providing information to people, helping them find what they need, and it’s in the job description and all up in my grill. I’m sure the professionals, writers, journalists, other news reporters, have it worse because they must look into this abyss and talk about it. Although not all the malaise can be directly attributed to our Cheeto-in-Chief, there is enough collateral damage to go around.
Ah, Leonard Cohen.
Thank you for writing this.
I have an almost-one year old, born just three weeks before the election. It’s been easy to beat myself up about having trouble focusing at work and eating too much junk food ever since, blame it on “mom brain” or postpartum depression. And hell, those have been in play at times too. But it’s *not* just that. It is completely reasonable to be in an unreasonable state of mind when an authoritarian cheeto rules over you, and to accomplish anything at all in spite of it all is a victory.
Your words are a more eloquent reminder of that fact.
I developed depression, have been having hourly suicidal thoughts about nine months out of the eleven or so since the election, nearly had a nervous breakdown and had to go to campus psych somewhere around the second attempt at a Muslim ban, and every night dream either of Donald Trump killing or raping my parents, brother, grandparents, and close friends, or dream of brutally murdering Donald Trump in front of his family and enjoying it. Both leave me waking up in a cold sweat. My physical health is mediocre and my mental health is a sick joke.
And I’m a straight white guy.
The worst part is? I don’t have safe harbor. Star Trek? Nope, that’s run by Alex Kurtzmann now and is spewing xenophobic propaganda about how Klingons are inherently evil and all their culture understands is violence so it’s OK to kill them. Supergirl? Enjoy Supergirl’s new love interest, who’s about the most obnoxious cartoon frat-boy stereotype ever and constantly gaslights her. Volunteering at a natural history museum? Creationists make a point of going to those to pick a fight with docents. Comic books? Hey. kid who idolizes Captain America and wants to be just like him! Your hero is now Captain HYDRA, Nazi oppressor! We also turned the X-Men evil for shitty corporate reasons! Pay us more money!
So yeah. Our President is literally the worst since Buchanan at least, and his only saving grace is that he hasn’t (yet) committed actual ethnic cleansing, though he seems to be working on that. His administration is an unrelenting storm of pure awful with no end in sight. There is nothing good and kind that I can take comfort in.
Honestly, I’m wondering if I shouldn’t just step in front of a train and end it. It’d be better than flunking senior year and wasting my parents’ time and money because Donald Trump consumed my soul.
It’s timely for me to read this today because, between the 2-year anniversary of my mom’s passing, a bit of chronic depression, and the news from Vegas, I haven’t gotten anything substantial done today. Well, unless you count emailing all my Congressional reps about gun control legislation, but beyond that, nothing that I actually wanted to do today. Still, it’s heartening to read that we’re all facing the same kind of struggle to stay creative in a negative time and place in the world. So, thank you, John.
Am now sitting in bed, late night, cuddled up to big snoring dog, listening to Tom Petty… and crying.
( “warmest condolences” ? wtf? sociopath. crap.)
Very very tempted to disengage…
Interesting, from the consistent tone in these comments you are clearly editing which ones show up. Fair enough, no one wants to see the hate mail you no doubt receive. But perhaps you’ll allow this slightly different view: the fact of living in interesting times usually does affect one’s writing but often in history it has proven a positive impact, and writers have done their best work under very hard circumstances. The work is what matters. I wonder at your preoccupation with process, and how much of that is a function of the (self imposed?) demands of Twitter. Wishing you good success,
Thank you for sharing your struggle with the persistent awfulness.
All of you.
I got that I’m going to throw up feeling last November and while it subsides, sometimes for days at a time, the non-stop crazy punctuated by fits of hateful violence keeps it close by. It’s a constant drain on whatever it is that fuels my creativity.
While it doesn’t necessarily make me feel better to know that many of you are experiencing this too, it is good to know I’m not alone.
*sigh*
I’m all the way over in Australia, and theoretically safe for that reason and various others. But it’s such a relief to hear that this is worse, much worse, than everything we thought was bad before. It’s especially encouraging to hear that other writers are struggling, and I’m not the only one berating myself for suddenly being slower at my job. The anniversary of that awful day is coming, and I remember what a gut-shot it was, all the way over here.
Thank you John as always you hit the nail on the head, one also feels a sense of community knowing that you are not the only one suffering.
For now we have to hang on because it’s going to get worse, it’s going to get much worse.
I haven’t been able to finish anything since May of this year. Trump’s election was, indeed, a shot to the gut, and I just can’t concentrate any more. I’m in one of those vulnerable groups, and it feels awful to know how much me and my ilk are despised. At least I have the luxury of presenting as a white dude. There are many others who can’t do that, and I feel guilty about it. Every day brings some new outrage, and I check the news to make sure we haven’t launched the nukes yet first thing in the morning.
I’ve been unemployed for five months, looking for a day job the whole time; the rest of my family are pro-Trump, so I’m not going to bother looking for emotional support from them; and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. It keeps me up at night, knowing that, and not being able to do a damn thing to do anything about it, other than minor things like giving blood. Every new event feels like the action of a malign universe which is sick of our shit, and wants to make sure we know.
It does help to know I’m not alone, so thank you, John, and thank you to everyone else in the thread.
The Last Supper was painted between 1495 and 1498. Around that time:
– the first outbreak of Syphilis in Europa took place
– the First Italian War was fought
– the ruler of Florence was executed for saying something rude about the Pope &
– Columbus unlocked the door that would lead to the slaughter of millions of people in the Americas (and, about half a millennium later, the Trump presidency.)
In other words, no need to fret over the frivolity of art. That mixture of the beautiful, cruel, kind & ugly insane: it was ever thus.
It’s after 1:00 a.m. and I still have hours of work to do tonight. I haven’t been able to get it done today because I’ve been obsessively checking Twitter and Facebook and various newspapers and news outlets for further news. So yeah, I know whereof you speak.
Trying hard not to despair.
Riccardo:
In fact, I have edited none of the comments so far. If you’re seeing a consistent tone, there may be another reason for it, possibly the one noted in the actual piece.