Because here in the US, it’s a day for them.
Because today is a day when we will hear about thoughts and prayers being offered, here are my thoughts on thoughts and prayers, from July 2016, in the aftermath of an event all too much like the event we’re dealing with today.
One thought on “Emergency Pet Pictures Deployed”
On a deadline right now and don’t have time to manage a comment thread about a mass shooting, so comments off for now. I might open it later if I hit today’s word quota.
Comments are closed.