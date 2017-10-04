Uncategorized

A Brief Addendum to “Word Counts and Writing Process”

John Scalzi2 Comments

Done up in Twitter form, and archived here for posterity.

PS: The piece this is a follow up to is here, if you’ve not already read it.

2 thoughts on “A Brief Addendum to “Word Counts and Writing Process”

  1. I have also found it harder to work during this time. It almost feels selfish to turn off the internet or TV and write fiction though I know it’s not. I have to push hard to get through the resistance. Stay strong, John! You’ve got this!

  2. Thank you for both writing and not shutting up.

    You’re a source of encouragement to many in the resistance.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s