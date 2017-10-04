I often joke to people that in Bradford, where I live, a traffic jam is three cars behind an Amish buggy. It’s not actually a joke; when you see a line of cars going five miles an hour, you know there’s a buggy up on the front of that line. It is not actually a problem, mind you. Eventually the cars pop around the buggy and it’s fine. But it’s a reminder than not everyone lives on Internet time. I think that’s a good reminder to have, now and again.
8 thoughts on “Amish on the Highway”
Here in northern Nevada I was once driving to a friends house and got stuck behind a cattle drive. :)
Here in Massachusetts we frequently have to stop for turkey crossings. This is a relatively new phenomenon. We’ve lived in the suburbs west of Boston for 34 years and the turkey population has exploded in the last 3-5 years.
Rural Maine has sen an influx of both Amish and Mennonite families has m@ny of the older farms are quite reasonably priced and thus form the nucleus of new communites for both groups. Common Ground Fair, run by the Maine Organic Farmers and agardeners Association, often has several of the families from these communities selling baked goods, jams and even clothing, mostly shawls and the like.
Rdbetz: we started out with a few hundred birds in the early 70s and now have at least seventy thousand statewide, most in the southern countries where the original birds were released. A few miles from here, there’s a flock of several hundred and I’ve heard tales that they’ve made to some of the islands here in Casco Bay. I’ve seen them swimming, something that I didn’t know they did.
My son-in-law comes from an Amish community in south central Kansas. That order of Amish tend to use tractors and horse trailers for commuting. But, the horse and buggies come out for church and for weddings. There were 17 horse and buggies tied up in the field by the church during the wedding.
Dr. Lee:
We have a lot of tractors and horse trailers out on the road as well.
Usually, all you hear going past my daughter and son-in-law’s farm are tractors. But, you hear the clopping of horses on the special occasions. After the wedding reception was over, there was a group of my son-in-law’s nephews that were tasked with the job of cleaning up the field by the church. Even the horse apples were taken back to a farm and thrown onto the compost pile..
Our problem is tourists gawking at the scenery and pulling over to snap pictures. For some reason seeing stuff like this out of the car window encourages this behavior ;-)
