Uncategorized The Mill in the Woods October 7, 2017 John Scalzi2 Comments Historic Bear’s Mill, October 7, 2017. Hope you’re having a very fine weekend. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “The Mill in the Woods”
What sort of mill was it when it was operating? I’m not seeing any obvious signs of water power which was generally the only power supply for these mills.
It was powered by bears! How do you think it got its name?