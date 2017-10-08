One of the things we and our visitors did this weekend was pick up pumpkins for ourselves and our kids. They got pumpkins. I found this magnificent gourd and decided to call it mine. It is… wartlicious.
Are you enjoying decorative gourd season?
15 thoughts on “Admire My Warty Gourd”
Looks like someone decided to do a mashup of Cronenberg’s The Fly and Veggietales.
Heckuva gourd. Statuesque.
Careful… I think this is how Nelly got started on his dark path.
I don’t want to declare premature victory or anything, but I think that that title may be The Worst Euphemism.
That should be the basis for a new alien species. ME LIKES!
Can’t wait to see the burrito inspired by this monster.
At first I thought this was a chianti bottle that some wizard had burned a couple of dozen Dribbly Candles™ in.
you smooth talker you
Are you sure that isn’t Audrey, the ambassador from Gourdula? I’d heard she was.a real looker, but now…words fail me!
Warty Gourd sounds like a village in the south of England.
It’s the Devil’s Tower! The aliens are calling you!
“Warty Gourd” is the name of my next band. Coming to a state fair near you.
Since I don’t think you’d fit in there, I can honestly say you’re out of your gourd. :D
In gourd we trust.
this gourd is mighty in its wortyness