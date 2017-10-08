Uncategorized

Admire My Warty Gourd

John Scalzi15 Comments

One of the things we and our visitors did this weekend was pick up pumpkins for ourselves and our kids. They got pumpkins. I found this magnificent gourd and decided to call it mine. It is… wartlicious.

Are you enjoying decorative gourd season?

