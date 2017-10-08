There were deer in our yard this evening and then suddenly there weren’t, because our neighbor’s dog decided that he really needed to chase them. I managed to get a couple of pictures of them as they sprinted away — this was one of the less blurry ones. Those deer move fast.

In other news, hey, rural and suburban North America, it’s now deer migratory season. Be careful driving out there. Deer are cute but they’ll wreck the crap out of your car if you hit one.