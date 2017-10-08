There were deer in our yard this evening and then suddenly there weren’t, because our neighbor’s dog decided that he really needed to chase them. I managed to get a couple of pictures of them as they sprinted away — this was one of the less blurry ones. Those deer move fast.
In other news, hey, rural and suburban North America, it’s now deer migratory season. Be careful driving out there. Deer are cute but they’ll wreck the crap out of your car if you hit one.
13 thoughts on “Oh, Deer”
Pfft. When I came home from work the other night, there were 7 deer in the yard, and that’s just the ones that stood in the headlights. If you want to see deer, come to South Carolina. And they won’t be purple!
I guess there is at least one reason to be happy for all the coyotes around here. We never see deer nearby.
Before I moved, my house backed onto a wildlife preserve. I never saw any deer, but my grandmother apparently used to see them out the window of that house back in the day. (Maybe there weren’t coyotes then?) Now I live in the city and I’ll never see them.
Not necessarily; when I lived in the city I saw plenty!
I was at a stop sign one night and a herd of at least 20 (deer, not stop signs) crossed right in front of me. At least they crossed at the right place!
So true, so true. Not many deer hereabouts (too hot in the summer) but elk? If you think a deer can mess you up, try elk.
A few years back (2014) $DAUGHTER was in Phoenix for a conference so I bribed her into taking a road trip home (Montana) with me. As I’d just bought a new ride and her husband’s pickup was no longer up to commuting in a Montana winter, I gave them the then 12yo Honda Civic — 200+ Kmi but ran splendidly.
Going through Utah towards Cedar City on the first night we were coming around a turn with lots of oncoming traffic and discovered a suicidal doe in our lane. No way to avoid even if we’d had time so we limped on to CS and packed it in.
Long story slightly slightly shorter, after emergency repairs by a couple of gents who weren’t even supposed to be working that Saturday, we made it up to Helena and took the beast into the shop (conveniently within walking distance of their home, no less) and USAA covered the repairs. Nice job. Now that they need a Montana Mom ride they’re not driving it any more, but it serves well as a caution.
We see deer a fair bit in the yard. The deer eat the apples off our trees when they can. Dog likes to chase them away but he’s indoors a lot and there’s no hope the 10 year old boy will ever catch one :)
No elk around here.
But there are moose and when they decide its time to see whose the biggest baddest boy in the area they take over wherever they happen to tussle. Middle of the road, driveways, yards – they don’t care. They just put their heads down & go at it.
And if you happen on them they stop, look at you like “What the hell do YOU want ?” and go right back to it.
God forbid you ever hit one
Please be careful out there. Because even though it means more hours for my hubby in the body shop, car accidents suck.
And if a big green tractor hit one, we’d say “Oh, Deere!”
It will also wreck the crap out of the deer if you hit one!
Yeah, they’re fast because they are motivated.
Those look like whitetails flashing their white tails. We’ve got lots of deer around these days, including a bachelor herd that’s been milling about. Our border collie-ish dog goes ballistic when they’re behind our house.
I saw a prime six-point whitetail buck in the middle of my street today!
I’ve just started seeing the seasonal signs warning us about wandering animals around here as well. Though it’s more looking for mates than migrating, and the animals in questions are koalas.
Do the deer come from wild bush/forest nearby, or are they living on farm land?
Vague recollection of bro-in-law hitting one several years ago (suburban Jersey). That really will mess up the vehicle (Unless you’re driving a tank) and the deer. I’ve seen a couple in the more expensive suburbs in NJ. Robin Williams described deer as like supermodels with hooves.