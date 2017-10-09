Uncategorized

I Totally Called This

John Scalzi1 Comment

See point four here. I should probably sue! For millions!

(Please note: I will not sue.)

Also I hope the actual film is better than it appears in the trailer, because the trailer appears fairly… meh.

One thought on “I Totally Called This

  1. I thought thought was a joke.

    By the way John, what are the power ball numbers for next week gonna be?

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

