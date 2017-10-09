Really, that’s it. If you send me story ideas, I immediately dump them unread into the trash, and I won’t acknowledge I’ve received them.
The reasons should be obvious, but in case they aren’t:
1. I have lots of ideas of my own, thanks;
2. Seriously, I have more ideas for books and stories than I will ever actually be able to write;
3. We live in a litigious society what I don’t want to be doing is spending time or money defending myself from some random person claiming I took their story idea, and yes, there’s past precedent of people sending writers ideas and then getting angry when they’re used.
Also, bluntly, I don’t need help. I’m pretty good with this whole “think up cool concepts to write stories about” thing. By all indications, it seems to be working out for me.
I suspect the vast majority of the people who want to give me story ideas mean it as a compliment, as in, “Hey, you could do this better than I could.” A rather smaller number mean it kind of in the other way, as in, “you’re not very good at this writing thing so I will graciously deign to help you out.” And some people mean it in another way, as in “the tin foil hat slipped and the voices are telling me to send this to you.” Regardless of the reason these ideas are sent, however, they all end up in the same place: The trash, unread and unacknowledged.
So might as well just not send them to me at all. Keep them! And maybe one day write them yourself. And then maybe I’ll read them, and go, “Hey, that was a cool idea. Glad I got to read it.”
19 thoughts on “Reminder: Don’t Send Me Story Ideas”
Oh! This post gives me an idea for a story!
(Well, actually, it doesn’t. I just wanted to make the joke.)
Wow… people actually do that?
What the hell do they think you do for a living??
Perhaps these folks could send me their book ideas? I’ve always wanted to write a novel but have yet to come up with an original story idea. :-)
It’s like what Weird Al said: if anyone sends him any idea for a parody, he immediately scraps any similar idea he had & it all goes in the trash. It keeps his life a lot simpler legally, even if he had to can some really good ideas (both his own &/or other peoples).
Back when a computer was much too expensive for most people to buy, I had a Programmable Calculator. The manual had a suggestion form at the back with legalese basically meaning “I won’t try to claim royalties if you use this idea.” It added they would return any suggestions not made on this form unread.
Hey John: I’ve got a story idea for you. See, this fan sends in a story idea… *GDRLH*
See also: Passing Through Gethsemane, Babylon 5, season 3, episode 4.
http://www.jmsnews.com/thread.aspx?id=_=%20Original%20Ideas%20=,%20etc.
Sangela71 made most of the joke I was going to, except I was going to suggest you could email me any spare ideas you had for best-selling novels that you simply didn’t have the time to execute! I can’t promise I’d share the royalties, or even complete the project based on my own past track record, but you can bet if I wrote it, I’d advertise it as “… inspired by an Official John Scalzi Idea!”
Or, you could even pull a James Patterson and “collaborate” with unknown writers, letting them do the bulk of the work while you profit. (Of course, now you can’t because I made the suggestion, I suppose…)
Hey! you could write a story about someone inserting a story into a writer’s head by embedding a trojan virus-worm in a comment on his blog, and then suing him for all his cats when he uses it!
Feel free to use this idea. None of the many lawyers in my family will sue. Promise!
If I were someone who was paid for my writing, having people send me ideas would scare the heck out of me. Few ideas are 100% original enough as it is. The comment above about Weird Al reflects my thoughts exactly: “Thanks a lot. Now I can NEVER write about [X]!”
My sneaky mind thinks there are people out there who will send you ideas they know you will not read, and then years later, when you come out with a new story that vaguely resembles a small portion of their idea, will shout, “Hey, he stole my idea! Look I have proof!” and whip out the original email along with a subpoena. Is there a way you could flag these and have them deleted upon receipt so you can prove you never read them?
Email all outlandish and unbelievable story ideas to: The White House, USA. The Pres will tweet them out as his own the following morning, after adding “greatest” or “stupid”, and ending with “truth!”
What if someone wrote an AI that would think of all of the possible stories, and send all the ideas automatically to all the possible writers? You can have that idea for free! Ignore the embedded code that identifies its origin.
I get it, but really, story ideas are worth about the same as business ideas. The value is in the execution.
Also, obvious joke is obvious.
Ironic considering the posting immediately before this one about not suing the makers of The Star.
“The tin foil hat slipped.” That’s a gem of a good line. Yoink!
Ideas are a dime a dozen, even good ones. It takes time, effort, talent, and usually money and luck, to turn an idea into something worth anything. Tor didn’t offer OGH money for his ideas, they offered him money for the work it takes to turn those ideas into novels. This is how it usually works.
You know, I commissioned a story once (from Lynda West, who was an up-and-comer accepting commissions at the time) because I had an idea and I didn’t have the time or style to write what I was imagining. It cost me about $150, and I still love the piece. It’s very personal to me, yet I never could have made it myself.
So, there are contexts in which telling an author your story ideas is great! It’s just, those contexts are 1. when the author asks you to and 2. you’re paying them, because you understand that the hard part is not the idea but the whole “sitting down and actually writing” thing.
Wizards of the Coast has a blanket ban of “do not send us card designs” for Magic the Gathering, for exactly the concerns about people getting litigious.
Whenever I see a post like this, all I really want to see is the note or email or tweet or whatever it was that set it off.
And you never share, John! Don’t tease me like that.