If you don’t mind me saying so, I think we have a particularly tasty stack of new books and ARCs this week. What here is calling to you? Tell us in the comments!
16 thoughts on “New Book and ARCs, 10/11/17”
Hey, new Tortall book from Tamora Pierce, how did I miss knowing about that?
A Plague of Giants! It’s not even out yet but it’s already on my library request list.
Rebel Seoul, Axie Oh, as soon as it’s available on my ereader.
I picked up How To Stop Time by Matt Haig while I was in the UK. Great book!
It Devours, of course! Don’t go into the dog park…
At least five of them! Oh my!
Is the Tangled lands by Bacigalupi *and* Buckell? That could be amazing. (Also another Miriam Black book is probably awesome.)
How To Stop Time, read it a while ago. I thought it was really good.
It Devours…. at Tourniquet, the chic new dining place that “modernizes classical French cooking with a mix of molecular gastronomy and human remains.”
The new Chuck Wendig, Miriam Black novel. And “It Devours!” I would pick up just based on the title. I remember walking into a newsstand many years ago, and seeing a paperback titled “Practical Demonkeeping”. Changed my life!
Ooh, “It Devours…” I finished reading “Welcome to Nightvale” last week. Looking forward to “A Plague of Giants,” too.
Pride and Prometheus… What a great title!
Always up for some James Rollins and Sigma Force. Pre ordered Plague of Giants looking forward to it.
Allen Steele and James Rollins.
I never thought I’d cheer for Impostor Syndrome, but when it’s another Mishell Baker book then cheer I must.
I love well-turned phrases and Borderline (the first book in the Arcadia Project series) was almost too rich. I kept sharing them with my wife until she got overwhelmed and told me to shut up. Really sparkling writing mixed with new takes on urban fantasy and the movie business. What’s not to like?
Pre-ordered Impostor Syndrome. Not that I didn’t already have a lifetime supply.
The Doppler Effect and Other Stories. Allen Steele tells great stories. I can’t wait to read the ones in this collection.