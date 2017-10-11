Uncategorized

New Book and ARCs, 10/11/17

John Scalzi16 Comments

If you don’t mind me saying so, I think we have a particularly tasty stack of new books and ARCs this week. What here is calling to you? Tell us in the comments!

  7. Is the Tangled lands by Bacigalupi *and* Buckell? That could be amazing. (Also another Miriam Black book is probably awesome.)

  9. It Devours…. at Tourniquet, the chic new dining place that “modernizes classical French cooking with a mix of molecular gastronomy and human remains.”

  10. The new Chuck Wendig, Miriam Black novel. And “It Devours!” I would pick up just based on the title. I remember walking into a newsstand many years ago, and seeing a paperback titled “Practical Demonkeeping”. Changed my life!

  13. Always up for some James Rollins and Sigma Force. Pre ordered Plague of Giants looking forward to it.

  15. I never thought I’d cheer for Impostor Syndrome, but when it’s another Mishell Baker book then cheer I must.

    I love well-turned phrases and Borderline (the first book in the Arcadia Project series) was almost too rich. I kept sharing them with my wife until she got overwhelmed and told me to shut up. Really sparkling writing mixed with new takes on urban fantasy and the movie business. What’s not to like?

    Pre-ordered Impostor Syndrome. Not that I didn’t already have a lifetime supply.

  16. The Doppler Effect and Other Stories. Allen Steele tells great stories. I can’t wait to read the ones in this collection.

