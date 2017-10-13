“Don’t Live For Your Obituary” Review in Publishers Weekly + Subterranean Press eBook Direct Ordering

The first review of Don’t Live For Your Obituary is out and it’s a good one! The full review is here, but the pull quote is thus:

“[Scalzi] writes accessibly and so commonsensically that this book should appeal to writers in all disciplines.”

Yes! Yes it should!

Remember that Obituary will be out in December (i.e., in time for holiday gift-giving) and that you can pre-order the signed, limited hardcover edition directly from the lovely folks at Subterranean Press. It will also be available in eBook format.

Speaking of eBooks, Subterranean is now directly selling ebooks, so you can get them directly from the publisher. The first batch of eBooks available through SubPress’ story includes The Dispatcher. Here’s the full list of the first set of eBooks. So while you’re pre-ordering the hardcover of Obituary, you can pick up the eBook of The Dispatcher to keep you company. Convenient!