So, nine years ago this week, I switched the Whatever blog over to the WordPress VIP service, after months of access difficulties with both previous blogging software and previous providers. And in the nine years since switching over to WP VIP, the amount of time the site’s been down can be counted in minutes, and on my hands. That’s some pretty great uptime. Since the time I switched over, WordPress has also expanded the types of hosting services it offers bloggers and sites, so even if you don’t need the full VIP service, there’s probably a level of service that could work for you, and your site’s needs.
In almost a decade, WordPress has never asked me to make an endorsement of their software or services, but every year near the anniversary of my switch I make an endorsement anyway. I do it for the simple reason that WordPress just plain works, and it works for me, and I’ve never regretted using their service or software. There’s not much in the world I can say that about. If you’re looking to create and host your own site, I hope you’ll give WordPress a look. I’m one happy customer.
9 thoughts on “My Annual Unsolicited Endorsement of WordPress, 2017 Edition”
I use WP but I don’t like it. Never have. I use it though.
WordPress is so powerful, and so customizable, most people don’t realize how many of their favorite sites are on the WordPress platform. I recommend it to all my clients.
I use the most basic WordPress level. After one upgrade I had some problems with photos but that got corrected quickly. I like their upgrade system, their notifications, and how my site looks generally. I’m a happy customer.
I use it, and it’s great for that. I’ve also been asked to do some integration work with the under the covers bits of WP, and, well, that’s an unholy mess.
WordPress sausage is tasty, but you absolutely do not want to see how it gets ground.
Thank you! One huge change since last year is that the WordPress.com Business plan (300/yr) now supports custom plugins and themes, so you have access to the entire ecosystem of WordPress, combined with the reliability and scalability of WP.com.
John, I hope WP can support your voice and publishing for many years and decades to come.
Automattic is a fantastic group of people behind the scenes, as well.
I used the free WordPress stuff for years, and last year decided to upgrade. It’s great. I am not the most well-versed in all these web design thingies, but WordPress made it easy for me to put together something I like.
My library’s website lives on WordPress and I wouldn’t have it any other way. So easy for me to update. I only have to call on my web tech for the big stuff.
