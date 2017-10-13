Naming a Thing

A couple weeks on, a brief follow-up to this piece, in which I noted how much 2017 was messing with my word count.
It turns out it was really useful for me to write that piece. Not necessarily because I’ve increased my writing speed since then — I’m still slogging away at a slower pace than I’ve done in previous years — but because, basically, in naming my problem I’ve lifted a fair amount of the psychic weight of it from my shoulders. I’m not kicking myself for writing slower right now, and as a result, the writing is easier. Which ironically means the writing is more regular, and because of that, there’s at least slightly more of it. Who knew.
I’d also like to acknowledge the folks who wrote me or linked in to the piece, saying, more or less “Yes I have been feeling the same thing I’m glad somebody finally said it.” One, you’re welcome and I’m glad the piece accomplished at least part of its intended effect of letting folks know they weren’t alone in their creative miasma at the moment. Two, your chiming in also helped me, because as much as I strongly suspected I wasn’t the only one in the spot I was in, getting actual confirmation of it was heartening. I was right! Alas! But the knowledge meant a bit of fellowship, and that made the burden a little easier to bear. Which made the little readjustments I’m making now easier to do. Thanks, folks.
(Mind you, I had some of my usual suspects out there pointing at me at going ha ha Scalzi has writer’s block, because they’re sad little dudes like that. While I could push my glasses up on my nose and say well, actually I was never blocked I was just writing slower, which you would know if you could read, in point of fact they read perfectly well, they just have a pathological need to see me as a failure. And to be honest, that cheers me up a little too. I like enraging these sad little dudes so much just by existing that they have to create voodoo doll versions of me to stab stab stab stab. They want to be enraged, and it literally requires no effort from me to oblige them. Keep at it, sad little dudes! It’s good for you to stay busy.)
And now, back to it.
7 thoughts on “Naming a Thing”
<3 <3 <3
I mostly buy your books because I enjoy reading them. I do get a little teeny bit of enjoyment that I am doing my bit to make the guys who ‘need; to see you as a failure… well… wrong!
All sorts of places in my life. Not the least being previously un-looked-at mental health issues, the knowing what it is has helped a lot.
So, I get it. For what that’s worth.
That post helped me and I’m not a writer.
On a semi-related note I read Lock In because I read about it on Tor.com, loved it, and thought it was every bit as good as the build up. I just finished reading Redshirts because I had heard good things about it (and got a deal on the ebook), loved it, and thought there was so much more to it than I expected. There was a teaser chapter for the Collapsing Empire in the back, and well I guess I’m going to be reading a lot more of your books in the near future. Thank you!!
This is something which surfaces quite a bit in mental illness support communities – knowing why you’re feeling rotten often helps you to be able to deal with the rotten feelings themselves. Having a diagnosis, having a label, having a reason for why you aren’t “normal” (whatever that is – fun fact: the DSM5 describes how all mental illnesses are variances from “normal”, but never bothers to nail down what “normal” or “mentally healthy” is in the first place!) makes it a lot easier to cope with it. It gives you limits, and means it’s harder to catastrophise about the problem as well.
John, talking about something with people who understand and empathize can lift a tremendous burden that you didn’t know you were carrying. That’s why “talk therapy” works so well — when it works, because many psychological problems can’t be banished just by talking about them. But we all bear a lot of stress these days, and it wears us down if we don’t have someone to share the burden.
“And to be honest, that cheers me up a little too.”
And as the cliche goes, you’re living rent-free in their heads. Though that’s probably not a good thing; it’s likely to be dark and echoing and scary and, let’s face it, smelly in there.