Uncategorized Sacramento Photos October 15, 2017 John Scalzi6 Comments I’m in Sacramento, California. Here are some pictures from where I am. Hope your day is fabulous, wherever you are. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “Sacramento Photos”
Last photo: Pennywise is near…….
Love that second shot.
Excellent pics! No photogenic car-parks in Sacramento, presumably.
Is that first one the Sacramento Bee?
Great pics. The angles in the second one are mesmerizing.
I don’t see any reference to it on your blog, but Tom Hanks name checked you in the New York Times book section today. He’s obviously got great taste.