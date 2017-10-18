Hello fellow humans! I am not dead. I am slowly making my way down the length of California toward my high school reunion.
Life is good. I hope also that your life is good.
Tell the class about your day in the comments.
Yours,
JS
Hello fellow humans! I am not dead. I am slowly making my way down the length of California toward my high school reunion.
Life is good. I hope also that your life is good.
Tell the class about your day in the comments.
Yours,
JS
10 thoughts on “Quick Check-In”
I wrote a piece last night on my blog reflecting on the dog we had when I was a teenager and I cried writing it, but it was very cathartic and made me realize that when I graduate in a few months with a PhD, I am in the right time of life to have a dog and I should prioritize that. I’d love some sort of washout herding dog from a working line that maybe was just a bit too lazy for working stock, but there’s a special quality to herding dogs that hits a chord in me and I really can’t see myself with anything else. Just need to finish up and find a job first ^^ I talked to like 5 different people about sheep farming today to help refine my dataset, so on track there at least!
I have spent my day beating on SQL Server, and it is not cooperating. I am going home to have an nice single malt scotch!
Not good, have to decide between expensive root canal vs. expensive extraction + partial plate. About the only thing worse would be attending a high-school reunion. (High school in small towns is at best boring and at worst, Carrie.). I hope YOU have fun, though!
Hi Stubborn Wombat, washout working dogs often make good pets. When I was a kid, my dad had a beagle who wouldn’t sound off; maybe she feared doing so would interfere with her life’s work of exterminating the moles in the lawn. After she cleared the lawn, she found a second vocation as a beloved pet in a houseful of kids. I could tell other such stories. Watch out for border collies, though, they tend to go crazy if they don’t have a job.
Trying to write to a 17 syllable form on the subject: secrets songs, hidden harmonies, sacred shrines. So far a magpie at the top of the tree for shrines.
Have a great reunion. I avoid them like plague.
Took photos for United Way events at work. Also came in dead last in a chili competition at work for the United Way
I spent the day recovering from the flu shot I got yesterday. And covered with cats. I agree on Border Collies. I’ve had two of them in my life. The first one had conniptions whenever her “flock” left the yard. The second one viewed the cats as some kind of strange shelf climbing sheep. I also consider High School the 3 most miserable years of my life (I graduated as a Junior) and can’t think of any reason to attend a reunion.
Fading vignettes of a day near done
Workers hammering on a roof
School kids scurrying onto the sidewalk
A hand in a police car waving me on
A gift card declined at a smoothie store
A dog pulling away to chase a squirrel
A closing door and another day darkens
Into a moonless night.
I went to see the movie Battle of the Sexes, with Emma Stone and Steve Carell. It was good.
Three loads of laundry.
A 25 minute walk at the park.
Phone calls made and emails sent.
Holding a bag of frozen corn on the incision where a rib was removed 3 weeks ago to rebuild my sinuses, septum & nose.
Watching Fringe with two cats. I’m watching; they’re sleeping.
Life is good.
Wishing you a good time at your reunion.