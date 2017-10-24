I posted this picture and the following bit on Facebook because that’s where most of my high school friends are online, but I’m posting it here as well. It’s true in both places.
—
One final picture from the Webb Schools Alumni Weekend, if I may: A picture of me with Krissy, standing in the same spot, 22 years and some-odd months apart. Krissy and I got married at the Vivian Webb Chapel and she wanted to recreate a particular photo from our wedding album. I think we did a pretty good job of it, considering we were doing it from memory.
22 years have passed and there’s not a moment of it I would change. Being married to Krissy has been the great joy and privilege of my life, and not a day goes by that I don’t think about how much better my life is because she is in it. Those of you who spent time with her at Alumni weekend, some of you for the first time, understand what I mean. I was amused and delighted how quickly she became Your Favorite Scalzi — a thing which I approve of, because I feel that way too. She just makes everything better.
I am blessed with my marriage, blessed with my friends and blessed with a wonderful life made better because of both. We recreated the photo but every day we create and commit to our love, just as each of us, in small and sometimes large ways, create and commit to friendships, building them to last the long years. This reunion reminded me how much I am bettered by these constant acts of creation I get to have with each of you. Thank you, all of you, for that.
And especially thank you, Krissy. I love you more, 22 years and some-odd months on, than I loved you that day we stood in front of friends and family and vowed to be married. And on that day, I loved you more than I had loved anything in the whole of my life.
28 thoughts on “22 Years and Some-Odd Months”
A lovely reenactment and two fine photos. Congratulations to you both on doing it again.
Congratulations on twenty-two years of marital bliss. My wife and I celebrated our thirty-fourth anniversary last week. However, I do not believe I have shrunken quite as much as you, Scalzi. Keep it up and you’ll find yourself standing on an orange crate the next time you attempt to reproduce that moment! :-)
The newer kiss looks like you’re both enjoying it even more than the original. If that’s not a sign of a long, happy marriage, I don’t know what is. Congratulations!
Awwww…..
Although I have to say that Krissy has grown more beautiful with the years, while you have grown more, er, ah…
Uh. Hmm.
Disheveled – that’s it!
You’ve definitely grown more disheveled to match your spouse’s increasing beauty.
Congratulations to the both of you in any case, and long may you love!
Well, you two have certainly stood the test of time better than the doors behind you. Looking good,
And today is my 47th Anniversary, for what that’s worth (a lot to us).
Congratulations to both of you!
Grow old with me
Let us share what we see
And oh the best it could be
Just you and I
And our hands they might age
And our bodies will change
But we’ll still be the same
As we are
Beautiful– just beautiful: both of you, and the pictures, and the words. Thank you for sharing that lovely moment with us.
It’s raining on my face a little.
Thank you for such a sweet insight into your life, and congratulations on 22 years. Here’s to 22+ more!
My parents just celebrated their 65th anniversary, so they’re a two-gigasecond couple with the clock still ticking. A couple more of those 22-year anniversaries and you two will be there too. Go, Scalzis!
If that’s the same door then you both grew 5 or 6 inches in the intervening years. I knew that love embiggens the soul but I didn’t realize that it had a physical effect as well.
Happy anniversary!
Kenneth R. Hargrove:
What you’re noticing is the fact that the photographer of the first picture was about five foot five and the photographer of the second one was over six feet tall. But it weirded me out, too.
The fact that your wife looks more enthusiastic so many years after the wedding seems like a really good sign! So, big congrats to both of ya!
This is just great. Love and still more happiness to you both.
You guys are making me sniffle.
Congrats to you both
I’m so glad for you both that you’ve had a love like this in your life. Maybe next time ’round for me.
I seem to have a sand Ninja in my eye…
Awesomeness!
Seeing her expression 22 years ago I would have never guessed you’d have made it this far. Seeing her expression now, 22 more years seems like a slam dunk. You must be doing something right!
Congratulations and bless you with Love n joy for many more years to come. 💑
Congrats to you both! :) What a great picture. As an aside I grew up not to far from there, in San Dimas. I’m a bit older than you John, but close enough. I’ve got fond memories of the area, San Dimas, Claremont, Montclair, Upland etc. Time flies.
Congratulations to the both of you and may there be many more years!
Congratulations! What I love most about it is that you both seem even more eager in the current photo :-)
Two things strike me, and both are about Krissy. 1. She looks so much more assured and confident in the second photo, and 2. Holy Moly does she look like Athena in the first photo.
Congrats
My wife and I have also had our share of “some odd” in the intervening years as I’m sure you have as well :P
I love the pictures!
Denise >