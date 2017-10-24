Lots and Lots of Photos From My High School Reunion

Last weekend I was on the campus of my high school for my 30th reunion with other members of the class of 1987 (as well as all the other classes ending in a “7” or “2” and indeed any other alumni that choose to show up). It was a delightful time — I went to a small private boarding school (this one), so I knew everyone in my class and everyone knew me and we mostly liked each other and our affection has maintained and in some cases increased over the years.

Me being me, I also took hundreds of pictures and selected about 100 of them for four albums documenting the day. Would you like to see them, even though you (probably) didn’t go to my high school? Sure you would! Here they are on Flickr:

’87 Portraits: Saturday Afternoon — Classmates touring the campus and at the alumni lunch.

’87 Portraits: Awards and Evening — Classmates showing up for two of our own winning school alumni awards, and then pictures from the alumni dinner.

Webb Portraits: Spouses, staff and other classes — folks who did not graduate in ’87 but are pretty cool anyway.

Webb Scenery — Pictures from around campus.

Enjoy!

And for those of you too lazy to click, a quick selection of photos: