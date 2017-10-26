Lots of very fine books and ARCs came to the Scalzi Compound when I was in California, and here’s the first stack of them. What here looks good to you? Tell us all in the comments!
26 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/26/17”
Ah! ARTEMIS! And Eric Flint and Monster Hunters!
Artemis! Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen was very good, but it is Bujold, so…
I have yet to finish Zieja’s “Mechanical Failure” (the subtitle “Please restart your warship” was all I needed to invest in it), but I enjoyed what I did read and I’m glad he’s got a followup on the way soon.
Another for Artemis and the LMB.
The Rift Frequency looks awesome. Also, “Rift Frequency” is the name of my next band.
Artemis!
I’d also like to know more about the What We Think About… book and the Girl Who Saved Christmas book.
Artemis is pretty great…maybe not quite up there with The Martian but I liked it, lots of hard SF problem solving. I am looking forward to Soonish.
Artemis! Valiant Dust sounds interesting. I recommend “Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen”: any book that is focused on Cordelia Naismith Vorkosigan is well worth the time.
Matt Haig’s Boy Called Christmas and Girl Who Saved Christmas are wonderful, delightful, magical books to read to a 7 year-old . . . or to yourself if you don’t have a 7 year-old handy.
Add me to the Artemis folks. I hear the audiobook is great too.
Artemis!! I’m with everyone else here. Lol.
New Django Wexler looks good- I enjoyed the earlier ones in the series.
Artemis looks good, so does the critchley
Looking forward to Artemis.
Fingerprints On the Sky, which is the Harlan Ellison bibliography, the Bujold, the Weir, those three interest me most.
Artemis
I’m always up for a good Eric Flint.
Soonish should be fun, if Zach’s comic is any indication – Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal – Best Life Advice
https://www.smbc-comics.com/
Wow… Monster Hunter Files, Artemis, Castaway Odyssey & Fingerprints in the Sky all for sure!
Matt Haig is a sure bet. Sadly his books are released in the UK a year before the US. I need a UK friend.
Fingerprints on the sky…. except Amazon says it’s not available
Artemis is on pre-order.
Castaway Odyssey I’m half way through – standard fare. Readable and interesting.
Infernal Battalion is on my list for when the paperback comes out.
Rift Uprising – not the book in the stack but I’ll start with book one and see if I should go for Rift Frequency as well.
This must be a reprint of ‘Gentleman Jole …’ as I read it a year or two ago. Bujold has drifted in the Vorkosigan world from space opera to something else.
VALIENT DUST intrigues me; I already had a browser tab open for it. And of course, I’m interested in ARTEMIS!
Artemis for me too; I’ve already got it on reserve at my local library. Looks like you got a box from Baen this week. I guess the Bujold book must be coming out in paperback since I read it last November. Django Wexler is an author that I fully intend to get around to reading someday, but so many books and only 24 hours in a day. Sigh.
I’ve already put in a hold request on “Artemis” at the Arl. Co. (Va.) library; I’m fifty-something on said list.
Already read the Bujold but recommend it anyway, Flint & Spoor, Weir, the Weinersmiths, Correia & Schmidt