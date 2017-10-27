Thread first, followed by the new books/ARCs in the last tweet.
Folks, if you complain to me about my new books/ARCs stacks being one type of author more than others, refer complaints to publishers.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
Also, if your complaint tries to shame ME for the books sent to me, unbidden, by publishers, it's not going to have the reaction you want.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
The stacks of books I show are literally what arrived in the last few days. Sometimes they are varied in types of author, sometimes not.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
I of course encourage publishers to send me books by authors of all sorts. But THEY have to decide to send me things. I can't make them.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
Nor do I want to. Posting of stacks of books I do for fun, and to promote authors. It's not my job. I'm not chasing publishers for books.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
Tutting me because a particular stack doesn't have the right ratio of authors will annoy me and change nothing re: overall pub diversity.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
I am delighted to highlight authors of all sorts in my stacks. Please encourage publishers to send books my way. All my info is on the site.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
With that said: here's today's stack of new books and ARCs! What looks good to you in this one? pic.twitter.com/yduiQ9l1sD
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2017
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
36 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 10/27/17 + a Mildly Annoyed Twitter Thread”
For further elucidation:
I don’t ever request the books that are sent to me. Publishers send them to me unsolicited, in the hopes that I will consider them for Big Idea posts and/or promote them in some way. My way: Posting the books in stacks. I put the pictures up here on Whatever and on my Twitter feed, where between them potentially 150,000 or more people, most book readers, will see the titles. It’s very cheap advertising for publishers, which is why I suspect I get sent books.
Which publishers send me books? The ones who want to. Which books do they send? The ones they want to. And pretty much whatever comes in I’ll put into the stack (minus theoretically the stuff that is obvious hate crap, although to date I’ve not been sent that, which is wise on the part of those publishers). I don’t go out of my way to ask for books and never have. They just… show up. If they keep coming, I’ll keep posting pictures of the stacks. If they ever stop, then I’ll stop.
Note that I’m deeply unlikely ever to solicit books of any sort. That takes time and effort, and I’m not posting pictures of these stacks for any personal gain. I just do it to do it. Likewise the Big Idea pieces are not a business proposition for me either; I just like helping authors promote books, and the Big Idea pieces are one of the easiest ways to do that (as opposed to interviews/reviews, which takes time I don’t usually have, especially writing books of my own).
However, I encourage you to encourage publishers to send me books, by all sorts of authors. I like promoting authors and their works, and I’m happy to promote diversity in publishing. But my time and ability on these matters is limited, honest.
Since I always assumed the stacks were random and stacked by stability (least likely to fall over before the photo’s taken) I was startled by the reaction on Twitter.
Some people don’t have enough to do, maybe. If they are *looking* for something to do, I have fallen leaves they could rake.
That’s a cool looking pile of books. Almost makes me want to get into writing for the free books. :)
I always find Alan Dean Foster’s books to be solid. I almost never find them to be amazing but I consider him a reliable writer (which considering his output is pretty impressive.)
We here at Green Man Review also get books — galleys, e-arcs and finished versions depending on the publisher. Of the ones shown above, only four overlap with the roughly same number that came in over this work week. Some weeks we get stuff I really think should be reviewed, other weeks that’s much less true.
It’s a lot of work to get the review copies we want and Our Gracious Host isn’t in the reviewing business as instead he writes book we want to read. I’d much rather have him doing that.
His no commentary, just a stack of books and your reactions to them are one of my must reads every time he does one.
I always just find myself jealous of the stacks you get and where I would start if I was in that situation. But I guess all of the problems in the world have been solved and all Twitterbaters have left to do is complain about a picture of a stack of books. Maybe if the books in the picture were on fire they would be happier.
While looking around for that John Crowley novel, I ended up buying a novel I didn’t know I should have read more than 30 years ago, so there’s that.
The Crowley, definitely.
Robots vs Fairies. Now THAT sounds intriguing. I’ve often wondered where all these books go once you have them. You get so many! You must have a room devoted to them or something. :)
Yes S. J. Pajonas, – Robats vs Fairies looks like good fun.
The only thing I’ve been looking for in your last few stacks is Pulp by Christopher Moore. I’ve seen on other twitter feeds that the ARCs for that went out recently and have been waiting to post something snarky begging for the copy you (might) get. For some reason I don’t want to wait until April for that particular read…;)
I like to see this kind of entries in your blog. It’s hard to keep track of every book being published, so this a good way to find new books/authors.
I don’t think I’ve noticed a post regarding what happens to your stacks after their day in the limelight. Do you read them all? Do they have to go back to the publishers? Donations to your local library? Maybe your dog builds a fort with them? Something else nefarious that I haven’t thought of?
People are giving high marks to City of Brass on Goodreads — that’s on my list!
@Dino – clicky here
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2010/03/08/because-people-ask-book-acquisition-details/
for what happens.
As commented above, the world is so perfect that a stack of ARCs is the most compelling thing to complain about. This is my rolling of eyes face.
I approve of publishers sending books for your stacks. I have bought several books that I first saw this way, and have others lined up as possibles.
Lives so unfulfilled they have to complain about the pile of books you randomly get sent ?
That’s got to be some kind of new low
I’m always surprised that more publishers don’t send you stuff. It is damn cheap for a targeted internet ad with as many eyeballs that will see it.
Robots vs Fairies looks like a must read, if only to see who wins. I have the Alan Dean Foster on order at my library.
I always look forward to these stacks and the people who comment on certain authors and series. I have found many new authors and books for my personal bedside table reading stack. I might have to reinforce the table legs or install side rails at this point to hold them all at this point. I think it is a great way to get these books out and let your audience have a say in the material. Thanks for doing this John.
I am extremely upset by the horrendous lack of orange books in your stack today.
Robots vs Fairies! That sounds amazing.
And I can’t believe you had to post that. Some people’s kids.
OMG the Crowley. The Crowley!
Wait, people are whining because they don’t like the titles of books they see people sending you?
I used to think the disconnect I feel from the rest of humanity was a *fault*.
I rather desperately want City of Brass to be good, so I hope those Goodreads folks know what they’re talking about.
Oh, Frank Chadwick! Give it to me now.
Cripes, people will complain about anything. I love the ARC stacks; I’ve found several books that I otherwise might not have. I don’t care what genre you’re displaying or which authors. I look them up and decide for myself if I’m interested. But it does work; if I’m buying some of those books, a lot of other people are, too.
Ooh, The City of Brass! :-)
Also: People can be colossal tools.
Cthulhu, people just like to *bitch about stuff, don’t they? =shakes head= 00manz, what can you do, right? At least 3 there going to my to get list: Psychotecchnic League, Robots vs Fairies & Strange Music…
How many of these do you read? A few? Some? All? Seems like a lot of reading!!
They are scraping the bottom of a very weird barrel…
The pictures of stacks of books (plus the comments made about them) and the Big Idea pieces help me to find good reading. Thank you for both.
John, how many books do publishers send you in a year? My sense is that you receive an inventory that could stock a small bookstore.
F&SF has, ahem, *diversified* beyond imagining since my early reading days, a half-century or more ago. I’d have little hope of staying abreast of newly published work if it weren’t for these New Books and ARCs posts, and readers’ comments thereon. All done voluntarily and in a spirit of goodwill – the exact opposite of gatekeeping. Thanks to our host and to all concerned.
I have found more new authors and books to read through the Big Idea posts and the new books/ARCs pictures than I can possibly handle. Thank you John.
That was a good rant. hehe.