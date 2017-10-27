During our recent California sojurn, Krissy and I stopped in Fresno for a day. Why? Because, in fact, that’s where I lived when we met (I worked for the Fresno Bee newspaper), and we still have friends in the area, and we wanted to see them. One of the friends we saw was Donald Munro, who was a fellow journalist at the Bee, and who now runs the Munro Review, a site focused on the Fresno and Central California arts scene.
Most of what Donald and I did was catch up on things — it was the first time I’d been back to Fresno in about a decade — but I also did an interview with him for the Munro Review, talking about Fresno, writing and other stuff (including how I proposed to Krissy). It’s a fun interview, and you can read it here. Also, of course, if you’re interesting in the Central California arts scene, please check out the rest of the Munro Review, and put it into your daily reads. Donald’s great at what he does.
3 thoughts on “Scalzi and Munro in Fresno”
As an aside, one of the reasons that Donald is now running his own site is that the Fresno Bee rather foolishly decided that it didn’t need to cover local arts or sports in any significant way, which I think both as a former journalist and citizen of Fresno is somewhat appalling. There are over half a million people in the city of Fresno and nearly a million people in the metro area, and art and culture-related things happening on a regular basis. When I was working at the paper 25 years ago, with 150K fewer people in the city and several hundred thousand fewer people in the metro area, an entire arts and features department never ran out of things to cover.
I’m very glad Donald has decided to continue doing arts coverage in Fresno — He’s been in town there for over a quarter century and no one knows the scene better — but he shouldn’t be covering an arts scene of a million people on his own. And why a local newspaper thinks it’s wise to jettison local coverage is simply beyond me. I don’t subscribe to my own local paper (the Dayton Daily News) for national coverage. I do it so I can find out what’s going on near me. Including in the arts.
I was in a Sacramento band in the late ’90s-early ’00s. There was a Fresno band called Sparkle Jet that we used to trade gigs with so we got down to Fresno fairly frequently. We always had a great time there.
What a delightful interview! It’s warm, informative, and fun to read.
Also, I completely agree with you about the mistake of cutting local coverage from local papers. It seems counter-productive to cut what makes you distinctive…