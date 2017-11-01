Doing My Part for ACA Open Enrollment Awareness

Reposting here a tweet I just made:

Hello. The current administration is trying really hard to make sure you don't know you have access to good, affordable health insurance. pic.twitter.com/VU10FkD2Xy — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 1, 2017

For those of you who can’t see the tweet for whatever reason: It’s ACA Open Enrollment time! The current administration has both drastically cut the length of time for the enrollment period and the funds available to advertise it, because the country is currently run by a petulant asshole who wants to sabotage a useful program that his predecessor created. Enrollment begins today and runs through December 15th, and if you want to enroll, you can get started at this URL: https://www.healthcare.gov/get-coverage/.

If you don’t already have coverage, folks, get covered. It’s much better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it. And by and large you can still find pretty good plans for reasonable prices, despite the efforts of the current administration to mess with that. Get to it.