Weinstein, Ratner, Toback, Etc

Another day and another dude in the entertainment industry accused of sexual assault and harassment: Today it’s Brett Ratner, who six women accused of impropriety in a Los Angeles Times article, including actress Natasha Henstridge, who recounts an encounter two decades ago that basically amounts to rape, and Olivia Munn, toward whom Ratner has been pretty much a horny shit for more than a decade now. It’s been a pattern that once a few substantive accusations are out there more come forward (see: Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Bill Cosby), so I don’t expect the next several days are going to be very happy ones for Ratner. Nor should they be.
I imagine it’s likewise a very uncomfortable time for a lot of men in the entertainment industry right now, as they search their own pasts, recalling incidents that they are probably hoping to God are not dredged up toward the light of day by the women (or men! Or non-binary folk!) they’ve been horrible to, as the “whisper network” stops being whispery and starts talking out loud and unafraid. Ratner is the most recent powerful man in this particular barrel, but it’s deeply doubtful he’s going to be the last.
I don’t doubt it’s uncomfortable for everyone else in the industry, too, for all sorts of reasons. Let me explain it in personal terms: Currently I have several projects in various stages of development for television and film, mostly with people I’ve met with and liked but fundamentally know very little about except through the scope of their work. I am praying that none of them has been carrying on as a creepy, harassing piece of shit. Because, aside from all the very serious problems with that, there’s the extra added concern of what it will mean for the aforementioned projects, which would then have a radioactive person attached to them who no one will want to do business with, if not for ethics then for optics. I have ethical and also purely business-related reasons for hoping my associates are not fucking creeps. Multiply my position by everyone in entertainment right now, and you see the problem.
(And to be fair, the problem is in both directions: The people I have my options with know me mostly through my work, too. They don’t know what I’m doing in the rest of my personal and professional life, either, or whether or not I’m a creepy creep who creeps creeptastically, and my creepularity has simply just not been revealed to them — the “whisper network” doesn’t reach to where they are. I’ve not been asked to attest that I’m not a harassing piece of shit. They’re taking it on faith that I’m not.)
So basically everyone in entertainment right now, you could say, has the smallest inkling of what it’s like to be a woman in the entertainment industry, and not to know whether the person you’re meeting with will blow up your project or your career because of their behavior. Let’s not overextend the simile — the chances I or lots of other dudes will face a “casting couch” situation to get a project made approaches zero, for example — but certainly the question of “who are you really and how will who you are hurt me and my goals?” is one lots of people are asking in a different way these last several weeks.
On a vaguely-related note, someone sent along a bit from a detractor of mine who was hoping that I would be outed as a harassing creep because wouldn’t that be perfect, ha ha ha. Which will tell you two things: One, I don’t need to seek out people saying awful things about me because people feel free to send those along, so I have a crowd-sourced clipping service of people being shitty to me; and two, my detractors are terrible people.
This fellow is going to be disappointed, I think. Consent is important to me, and historically speaking I’ve been able to take “no” for an answer. Likewise I make an effort not be a harassing shithead of a dude (spoiler: It’s not that difficult to make that effort). I try to live my life so that people don’t feel like I’m just waiting for the right moment to be a creepy fuck to them.
With that said: Are there times I might have made someone uncomfortable, or said or did something they found creepy? Yes, probably! I’m not perfect and as I’ve written about before, the decision as to what’s creepy rests with the other person, not me (or you). So it’s certainly possible something I’ve done or said rang some worry bells in someone else’s head, and they prefer not to be near me or have anything to do with me. In which case a) totally fair, and b) I’m sorry.
Which is all easy to say, mind you. One of the things that the recent weeks has done is to cause me to go back and really look at how I have interacted with people, particularly women, over the years. I can think of times now where I’ve revised my opinion of my past actions downward (how I dealt with my long-term crush in high school is one example — I used to think it was puppy-dog swoonish and now I think it’s a little sad and creepy), and others in more contemporary times where I feel like I can do better and will try to. I think at least some of my detractors are of the opinion that I hold myself up as a paragon of perfect behavior and thought, and, well. Let’s just say I live in my own mind and know it better than they do. Trust me, I’m so not perfect. But I do try to be decent to people, and that’s a constant process.
(I do have a useful rule of thumb, with my actions toward other people and with life in general, which is: Is this something I’d tell Krissy about? If this answer is anything other than “yes, of course, unreservedly,” then there’s a problem, which, incidentally, is a cue for me to talk to her about it right then. You would be surprised — or possibly you wouldn’t — at how useful this rule has been over the years. You may also assume that there’s very little my wife doesn’t know about me.)
To go back to the entertainment industry, none of this is done yet: More people (mostly dudes) are going to be exposed for their harassing and assaulting actions, and even more people are going to have their lives and livelihoods thrown up in the air because of the fallout. It’s necessary but it’s going to be a mess. And it all could have been easily avoided. All it takes is not harassing, assaulting or treating other people like shit. Try doing that, entertainment dudes! You’ll be (tragically) surprised how effective it is.
Notes:
1. Mallet out, be polite to each other.
2. If you’re of the conservative persuasion and you want to get smug and schadenfreudilicious about the liberal entertainment industry having a harassment/assault problem — well, go ahead, it’s a freebie. But be aware that just because the spotlight is on the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that other industries (including ones considered generally conservative) don’t have the same problem. They do. Male entitlement is orthogonal to liberal/conservative politics, generally speaking.
2.5. (Also note that publishing in general and the SF/F genre has had its share of harassing pieces of shit. Again: this problem is everywhere.)
3. If Kevin Spacey shows us anything, it’s that harassing/assaulting behavior isn’t just limited to “by men, to women,” so if that a thing you’re going to bring up in a comment, consider it read. But let’s also not pretend that “by men, to women” isn’t going to be a majority slice of the issue and that all sort of issues with that dynamic come into play.
Right now, the Baltimore acting community is reeling because the Spacey revelation means that they are out of work — House of Cards is kaput, and their jobs with it.
I’m sure there are a lot of cast and crew throughout Hollywood and elsewhere who are nervous about projects and jobs dying because of all the fallout. I’m glad I’m not in the position to have to wonder “If I speak up about [director], John the Craft Services guy will be out of a job.”
I pretty much follow the same rule with my wife. It isn’t hard to know what is the right thing to do. Glad to see these bastards may finally be held accountable. No one should be harassed, but I find it really makes me angry to see it happen to women.
As for all the men out there, I feel for you — empathy wise rather than “give you a feel” ! Ha, I don’t believe I have ever felt a stranger’s butt on purpose! Most of us women have had some peculiar incidences, or odd hints, or pat-the-bottom events. I hate to say it but it’s has been a way of life that’s been common, and really we were starting to deal with it before all this rigmarole, on a smaller scale though not enough it seems.
I really am not looking forward to all the past incidents being ruminated about, or awkward pauses and confessions of various kinds (and gee, do we have to hear about the years ago?) — just another correct issue to bring forward – which, don’t get me wrong, it is ok but — I am tired of it all already.
The world is fine tuning itself and I’m happy for it. Sometimes I wish I lived beyond the politics of life.
@blaisepascal2014 Yeah that was my thought on hearing the Spacey news. On the one hand, it’s great that his criminal behavior was finally exposed, on the other that’s a whole lot of people suddenly out of work, from Robin Wright on down to the Production Assistants.
The whole harassment-at-cons issue could have been a sort of “out-of-town tryout” for the broader scope now. Were there any business results for cons that could be instructive?
“If you’re of the conservative persuasion and you want to get smug and schadenfreudilicious about the liberal entertainment industry having a harassment/assault problem — well, go ahead, it’s a freebie.”
I’ve bumped in to rather a lot of this. The depressing thing isn’t that they’re saying “Hahaha! Look at you liberal hypocrites!” They’re saying “Hahaha! You liberals (or some related epithet) are shooting yourselves in the foot by taking this stuff seriously. You should ADMIRE a man who acts like a real man!” The word “cuck” comes up a lot too.
Seriously reconsidering whether or not I want to live on this planet anymore.
Kevin Spacey is turning out to be a classic broken stair; the Guardian this morning has stories of his being a notorious ass-grabber at and around the Old Vic. https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2017/nov/01/many-young-men-have-kevin-spacey-story-says-mexican-actor-roberto-cavazos
I am disappointed in the number of people saying “I hope this blows over soon so that Kevin can get back to making movies. After all, he didn’t actually hurt the kid…”. I have been quite firm with people who bring up that tripe with me. Am I disappointed to learn this about a favorite movie star? Yes. It’s still sexual assault, against a minor to boot. Yes, 14 is too young. Yes, it’s a crime. I’m sorry that that terrible boy has ruined your movie/tv watching, but guess what, Kevin Spacey made those choices. He is a criminal and a creep. Discuss it with him. The fact that he also chose to couple it with his “coming out” and thereby play into the worst fears people have about gays is also pretty damn bad. He’s scum.
Note re all the out-of-work people post-Spacey — a bunch of have been screaming into the void on social media “Why are you shutting this down when Robin Wright is f’ing amazing, this makes NO sense?!”
Seriously, it seems just as hard for the entertainment industry (and by extension, other industries) to figure out how NOT to punish OTHER PEOPLE for harassers as to figure out how to not harass people. I mean it all seems super-difficult.
Women have been punished for their harassers’ actions for years. Perhaps now that the damage happens to other people, this will be remedied and common sense will kick in. I hope so.
The Empire is already gearing up to Strike Back, in the form of loudly publicizing the collateral damage from creepitude: the innocent people whose livelihood or income depends on a project tainted by a creepazoid when the project (if completed) is relegated to the “blech, never consume” dustbin, or out of work when a project-in-progress is shelved because it can’t be un-tainted. Not to mention the people who may see projects NOT greenlighted because the funding for them might have been already eaten up by the process of un-tainting some other project in process from the creepbrush.
I have even heard rumblings about “Salem Witch Trials” and whether or not a revival of “The Crucible” is in the offing, because so many innocent people are likely to suffer because of all the loud, rude, self-centered (mostly) women who are insisting on all the DRAMA of bringing these ancient over-and-done-with ordeals out of the dustbin and woe is us, this is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things…
Let’s Keep It Real with a salutary reminder that, even in a drama-prone industry full of immature egos and spotlight-seekers, the reality is that 2% or less of sexual misconduct charges are false. It’s also interesting to note that since 1989, the National Registry of Exonerations shows only 52 people were exonerated for sexual assault on the basis of false accusations. During the same period, nearly 800 people were exonerated for murder, based on false accusations.
So, yes, the entertainment industry may be out front on this and facing some painful realignments. It might be helpful to look at this as an opportunity to build tools to help in both preventing future creepitude, and dealing justly with a broad, deeply-entrenched, long-term past of creeperiffic culture.
If the entertainment industry can do that, I think they’ll be doing a much more broadly-based service because Our Gracious Host is one hundred percent correct: The bag is open and the cats are zooming, and just about every industry that has been shaped by a patriarchal misogynist culture is going to be dealing with the emerging reality.
“a bunch of US have been screaming into the void”
“just because the spotlight is on the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that other industries (including ones considered generally conservative) don’t have the same problem. They do. Male entitlement” …
… is – from my experience as a ladyperson working in the interstices — usually WORSE in more conservative workplaces like law and politics and finance (all of which are usually entertainment-tangential, as anyone trying to get a project either off the ground,or fully financed, or registered so as to collect the proper share is well aware). In great part that’s because the thought process tends to run something like “They won’t see me over HERE with my hand on her butt – because they’re heavily scrutinizing those writer and director and producer types over THERE, hohoho”. So there’s that.
John, I have to admit that it still blows my mind that you have actual, honest-to-god detractors.
I mean seriously, what’s the point of trying to tear you down? (Or any other writer, for that matter.)
They remind me of the character in the Harold Shea stories who comes to the bars of his jailhouse cell every hour to announce, “Yngvi is a louse!”
“If you’re of the conservative persuasion and you want to get smug and schadenfreudilicious about the liberal entertainment industry having a harassment/assault problem — well, go ahead, it’s a freebie.”
One of the hallmarks of a legitimate news source is a willingness to cover stories that are detrimental to the editorial board’s politics (e.g., will a newspaper that editorially leans Democratic devote equal coverage to a scandal involving a Democrat as to one involving a Republican?)
As a result, this is a nice opportunity to contrast how left-leaning news outlets are devoting lots of space to scandals involving left-leaning figures with how right-leaning news outlets dealt with similar scandals involving right-leaning figures…
Can anyone explain why so many men now seem to be concerned with “protecting themselves” against false accusations of sexual assault? What’s the reasoning there, given that there are a million more likely career-ruining things that could happen to them?
It’s worth noting that venture capital and prominent startups have been hit in this wave of believing-the-victim, and some, probably not enough, heads have rolled. Uber’s pretty famous now, but Amit Khosla, late of Google, lost his next job because of credible reports of his harassment at Google. https://gizmodo.com/former-google-engineer-blasts-companys-hr-after-sexual-1792802747
Yes, it’s everywhere, but I find it comforting that bombs are dropping in more sectors of everywhere than I would have expected. See today’s resignation of NPR’s senior vice president for news, Michael Oreskes.
This wave of revulsion and recognition is going to pass, but I think the tideline’s going to be a lot higher moving on.
This has been a very long time coming, and I hope it won’t stop with just Hollywood. I feel sad for those innocent folks whose projects or work is going to take a hit, but not nearly as sad as I feel for the victims of this crap. It’s going to be a very painful period for Hollywood, but it’s necessary.
@blaisepascal2014 That’s basically what’s caused all this terrible behaviour to be kept under wraps: you have a massive industry (and people working within it) whose success depends on the success of large, fragile, projects which have the reputation of VIPs as single failure points.
Rocking the boat is tantamount to suicide, because you and everyone around you will suffer if you sink it.
Power structures
Aaah, power structures, how they do us in.
Pyramid schemes with open robes at the top,
A peek or a peck and a rise to new heights,
A nay or a shrug and a bottomless drop
to huddle among ruins, gasping for breath
In air filled with secrets and lies of the past.
But wait, is that a voice, and another, and another, and still another, until all are shouting and praying?
Oh no, it can’t be
And yet it must
But I never knew, or played along
At least not that I can remember
And if I’ve forgotten – well, sorry.
“I’ve not been asked to attest that I’m not a harassing piece of shit. ”
Ya know… that might not be a bad thing to start asking people before contracts are signed. Especially when the success of the project, and the financial well-being of a lot of interconnected people are dependent on everyone NOT bringing that kind of liability with them. At least it puts the onus on THEM and is a clear notification that this kind of behavior will not be condoned or ignored.
Scalzi says: “…whether or not I’m a creepy creep who creeps creeptastically …”
Hold the phones here. I thought John’s creep nature was revealed several years ago by the hard hitting journalism of
(name of Racist Sexist Homophobic Dipshit out there on the InterWeebs redacted)
Had a conversation with an author friend of mine, and she was talking about the gobs of harassment she has had to put up with over the years at various Cons. One guy she told me about bought one of her books, asked if he could get a picture with her, then proceeded to grab her ass during the shoot. She objected, and he was incensed, claiming that since he bought her book, he had the right.
Seriously… what the fuck?
I tell you that to tell you this… part of what went on in my head was “This can’t possibly be true. Surely, she is exaggerating.”
See, that’s the problem women have with reporting this shit. Even people they know and trust don’t always take them at their word. And it’s worse than that… I didn’t doubt her because I thought she was lying. I doubted the story because I couldn’t conceive of a universe where I, or any man I know, would ever act that way. To those of us without that bone in our head that makes us do misogynistic crap like that, we just. don’t. get it.
She asked what I would do at the next Con where we are sharing a table if I saw someone doing that to her. I told her if I interfere, that might be taking power away from her to handle it herself, and she’s old enough and experienced enough to do that. If, however, she *asks* for my help, I have no qualms about grabbing a rock and joining the fight.
Don’t forget the Media. Same dynamic is unfolding with lightning speed. Just ask Mark Halperin, if you can find him.
jmatchan said, “Ya know… that might not be a bad thing to start asking people before contracts are signed.”
Spot on. Given the gargantuan sums involved in entertainment projects, this type of inquiry is going become a standard, mandatory part of the due diligence process. Indeed, failure to perform it could be catastrophic.
For some close-up reporting about the economic (and intangible) impact of the suspension of House of Cards production, go to the Baltimore Sun; here’s the latest update as of now, from 8 p.m. yesterday:
http://www.baltimoresun.com/entertainment/tv/bs-fe-zontv-house-of-cards-shiutdown-20171031-story.html
I think Netflix would be smart to turn the season 6 production (which reportedly started about 2 weeks ago) into a sequel series. The existing story had already run out of potential in various ways by the end of season 5, some would say years earlier.
If Spacey has anything equivalent to an ownership stake in the series, as has been inferred by some journalists, he might gain back one or two percent of his lost honor by financing such a sequel and letting the remaining cast and crew remain employed.
Nice piece, thanks for writing,.
One quibble.
What happened to Natasha Henstridge is straight-up *rape*, there’s no “basically amounts to” about it, unless you’re parsing this from an NY penal code-specific definition POV, in which case it would be “S 130.50 Criminal sexual act in the first degree.”
@Terri, it’s not just Spacey personally who’s damaged, it’s his brand. For example, Woody Allen’s very name squicks me. No matter how great the actors and cinematographers he works with, I wouldn’t go see his movie. House of Cards is perceived as a Spacey show, not a Robin Wright show; you can’t reboot a property whose public image has been focused on one person.
I’m guessing that’s what’s behind a lot of the public Hollywood condemnation – senior people are afraid, for instance, that nobody will want to see a Weinstein movie. Even if the public doesn’t remember the names of the directors and producers for long, the accusations will certainly come up when a studio is trying to do press promotions for a movie/TV show.
It’s not at all fair to the House of Cards actors and staff, but I cannot imagine a solution for “whoops, our star has admitted to heinous acts”.
@curious – I think it’s because of this:
“…the decision as to what’s creepy rests with the other person, not me (or you)….”.
While I see that viewpoint and tend to agree with it, it DOES mean there’s not a hard, bright line. That’s not really surprising, given that we’re talking about human behavior, but I’ve seen guys (mostly older, admittedly) wondering “If I compliment a woman on looking nice and it’s just that, not leeringly coming on to her, what if she takes that as harassment and goes to HR?” Now, is that likely to happen? No. But given the law of large numbers it WILL happen somewhere and that story gets circulated and the worry gets blown up and there you go.
Of course, it’s mostly a theoretical concern – harassers tend to leap right over the line and make their behavior obviously harassing, not just the occasional ‘you look nice’ comment – but since a lot of the polices and even law seems to be eye of the beholder stuff, it provokes the “wait, where’s the line here??” reaction in some guys.
I don’t understand why they can’t just kill off Frank Underwood– it’s my understanding that Claire Underwood is carrying it this past season. Or am I wrong?
Yes, but the Hollywood film industry has never been as liberal as they wanted the rest of the country to believe anyway. The industry always talked a good game about feminism and diversity while practicing extremely little of either. Maybe a lot of the artists in the industry are liberal, but the machine itself is not and never has been. So all the gloating about hypocrisy on the part of conservatives is utterly pointless.
We might have saved some people a lot of harm if we had acted more prudently when similar legitimate claims were being made in 1992,
What people are also not taking into account are those people who have been victimized in the past. Having all of these allegations come into the public sphere means they’re also going to have to touch on some bad times and awful emotions that they might have tried to put behind them. This all could be very triggering for them, and my heart goes out to such people, and I’m going to have to urge them o please talk to someone, anyone that they trust right now to help them through this.
I know some people deal with issues of victimization by trying to put it firmly in their past and this might bring it all back,and they may not be in any frame of mind to deal with this right now.
Indeed! People have been outing creepazoids in the STEM fields for a while now. It’s time for scientific organizations and universities to pay heed to what’s happening here. Unless you’ve been following various science blogs or working in STEM, you probably wouldn’t know a whole lot about what’s going on there, but a shakeup is all set to happen in those fields. They better get ready.
@rickg17 Not knowing where the boundary is surely an issue. But there also seem to be men who are sure that they are at significant risk of being falsely accused of sexual harassment by a woman who is being vindictive or malicious (or crazy). Even though this is incredibly rare. So what’s driving the fear about it?
I get it! I really do. YOU can see that what happened is horribly wrong and your mind just wants to reject the idea that any grown man could think that that’s okay! Not because you think she’s a liar, but because you don’t understand how someone else could think that behavior was okay, when you very obviously don’t.
The avalanche of revelation and exposure – I literally just now found out that a leading light of SF is a serial harasser who has left a trail of thoroughly traumatized women – is overwhelming. Yes, industries may totter, may even fall. But I think that’s for the best in the long run. Cleaning out the rot is seldom pleasant, and may involve the amputation of important body parts – but left unchecked, rot will kill you.
I’m sure a lot of these folks have contracts that do have “moral turpitude” sort of clauses attached. The issue is that behaving this way towards women wasn’t really considered by a lot of these folks to be all that turpituidous. (not a word) Those clauses would be in there for businesses to use when folks did shit that got the institution/project negative attention. Which all this misogynist shit, tragically, rarely would.
It’s too bad that there’s this upheaval as we hopefully start taking this more seriously, and I feel for otherwise innocent people finding themselves out of work. But at some point justice requires sacrifice. I’m sure that there were people above and below the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in the supply chain who lost jobs when better safety standards went into place, but would we want to keep those jobs at the cost of lives? How many acting gigs in Baltimore is a rape worth?
Would you consider extending your policy of not attending conventions if they don’t have an effective harassment policy to not working with studios without the same? Not sure it’s even possible, but it might be logistically feasible in a way it wasn’t ten years ago, would be a sign that the industry is taking proactive measures rather than just reeling in shock.
@dann665 I believed Anita Hill. (fistbump)
Disclaimer: Not All Men.
The reflexive reaction of “What if I’m falsely accused?” really bothers me. If we talk about embezzlement, people don’t panic and say “But, but, what if I innocently borrowed a little money from spare cash and put it back?” We just talk about why embezzlement is wrong and what will happen if you’re caught.
For many people, sexual harassment is in a different category. I keep hearing a lot of anxiety about “What if I’m falsely accused!” to which my answer is “Don’t do this thing. You are not going to be accused for winking. Nobody has made public statements that “He winked at me!” Nobody has gotten fired for winking. What people get in trouble for is stuff that you shouldn’t be doing, and that any decent person would recognize as stuff you shouldn’t be doing.”
People are freaking out about “What if I said she’s pretty?” in responses to stories about “He kept talking about fellatio to me”, “He lay on top of me and wouldn’t let me get away”, “He told me I’d get a job if I slept with him.” You would think that most people could recognize where the actual scandals fit on that continuum.
If the panic makes them not do some things, while not actually harassment, are just a little way into the creepy zone, that’s probably a benefit.
@rickg17
“While I see that viewpoint and tend to agree with it, it DOES mean there’s not a hard, bright line.”
Yes there is, and it’s very very simple. Talk to women the exact same way you talk to a male colleague you barely know but without the dirty joke “ice breaker”.
You wouldn’t comment on how good Bob in Accounting looks today so don’t do it toward Marge, either.
Believe it or not, women won’t waste away because a guy didn’t compliment their looks today. Want to give a compliment? Give one about their work. If you can’t do that due to not working with them, don’t give a compliment at all.
The only times a compliment about a woman’s appearance should pass your lips is a) when it’s your wife; b) when you opinion is explicitly asked for.
It’s not hard at all.
@Don – yes, I’m sure a lot of contracts have the moral turpitude/bringing into disrepute clause in them. However, that’s just a bail out clause in case anything comes up – it’s not to say they haven’t done anything in the past, it’s so if bad news comes out, the financing people can pull the plug.
And I’ll second the Woody Allen squick from above – not watched any of his movies for years, he won’t get a penny from me. But plenty of actors/actresses seem to be perfectly happy to work with him, so he seems to have avoided most bad consequences.
I’m sure there are more stories out there, but probably proportionally fewer in Hollywood than in politics or finance. I work with a lady who ran a lobbying firm and she had a rule that none of the women who worked for her could ever be left alone with a politician – so if they went out for drinks etc, they could never be the last to leave and always had someone else in the firm makes sure they got home/to the hotel they were staying at every time.
@curious, I suspect the problem is the disorienting world-tilting that happens when you find out that things you “knew” aren’t so. Males have been socialized for so long to be predators and women to be prey, though of course the ideas were all dressed up to look attractive and even romantic. A woman who said no was believed to be just playing hard to get, and a confident man was socialized to pursue, and the pursuit sometimes came in forms that are no longer considered romantic or even socially acceptable. I think a lot of men aren’t sure where the line is and whether they might have crossed it while thinking they were acting appropriately according to the messages the culture had been giving them pretty much all their lives.
I remember a male friend complaining to me–and this was in the 1980s–that he was afraid to say hello to women now, because they might accuse him of harassment. This was a man who was born in 1930, had grown up to be quite a womanizer, and was respectful of women but an avid pursuer. He also actually *liked* women, which makes a big difference in how a man comes across, and many of his lovers stayed platonic friends with him, some for the rest of his life. But he perceived in the 1980s that the “rules” had changed and he no longer knew what the rules were. Also, I think–and this was part of the uncomfortable paradigm shift–women were being assertive about making/changing the rules. The men were having to share power over what the rules were–not that he saw it that way in any conscious way. He just knew that something had changed. He felt genuinely confused and upset by this. He had been going along thinking the world was one thing, and when it started to look like something else, it was an adjustment. I confess that I chuckled internally, thinking, “Sucks to be on the other side, doesn’t it?”
In re several things questioned upthread:
I’ve seen several ppl ask—here and elsewhere–why Netflix has to cancel House of Cards, when they could “just fire Spacey.” The answer is that Netflix doesn’t employ Spacey, they simply bought the right to broadcast the show, and Spacey is an executive producer. I.E. Spacey employs himself, and everyone else dependent on HoC for a living. The only way for Netflix to disassociate themselves is to cancel their broadcast contract. I don’t know if Netflix will have to pay a cancellation penalty, if there is such a clause in the contract, and if so, whether allegations of criminal behavior 30 years ago against a principal might negate a penalty, nor if that was a factor in Netflix’s decision. The circle of folks privy to all the ins and outs of the show and the various rights, obligations, terms, and conditions of the involved parties and/or contracts does not include me, obv., but someone at Netflix did a quick analysis and the results were strongly in favor of cancellation, even considering the vast sums of money in play.
Relatedly, what the various allegations increasingly highlight is that Yes, powerful, possibly criminal men who are at least 50% awful (one assumes Weinstein was not awful to his wife and children) own and control 80% of everything, so when the whistle is finally blown, lots of people’s livelihoods are at stake. Which is the problem with institutional, social, political, and economic bias—it frankly favors the status quo, even when that status quo is awful, terrible, and no good, ref. the Civil War. Otherwise nice, conscientious people develop glaring blind spots, or even actively seek to silence or punish the whistleblower or victim, when the choice involves food, shelter, healthcare, kids.
Female pundits and commentators (Samantha Bee + bad memory = >1) have been semi-seriously suggesting that every woman whose career, advancement, et cetera, has been damaged, or even ruined, by known predators be given the job she was driven out of, or alternately, just quit hiring men and hire only women, even for a year.
Parity in hiring by gender (or race, ability, etc.) does not solve the issue. Anyone who works in a F500 or F100 company can look around and see that yeah, there are a heck of a lot of women working here, often substantially outnumbering the men… until you get past lower management. Then it gets whiter, straighter, and male-r with each successive climb up the corporate ladder.
The straw-man response is that “Well, if women were in control of 80% of everything, they would be the exact same as men” in re harassment, corruption, and general awfulness. The few examples we have don’t support that thesis, but I for one would totally be willing to try the experiment.
And in sort of a segue, but not really, the arts and entertainment industries are different than standard corporate America. I didn’t spend long in the performing arts, but I was in long enough to recognize fundamental differences from my workplaces since. (I was a grown ass adult in production capacities, not a child actor, but I did know and work with child actors, just an fyi.) It’s hard to describe, but boundaries are fuzzier. Partly it’s the hours and the nature of the work—it’s 24/7, not 9-5 40/wk. Parties and other events are mandatory, but you don’t get paid for it, and there are significant costs (cash as well as time and energy) associated, especially for women. Jobs are short-term, but incredibly immersive.
Due to the nature of the work, it seems normal to work through the night, have meetings in restaurants or hotel lobbies, and to literally strip down in front of other people. As a costumer and wardrobe person, much of my time was spent rapidly and forcefully undressing and redressing actors of all ages, genders, races. It’s hard to measure an inseam or bust without touching someone’s person rather intimately, and it’s usually done with the performer in their scanties. No one is allowed to have feelings about it, on either end. If you do, especially if you let it show, you can’t do the work. Everyone is assumed to be a professional, but the weirdness of it can begin to affect perceptions, especially when a production cast and crew is essentially cloistered together for months at a time. Personal relationships develop and dissolve. The line between touching which is casual, welcome, friendly esprit d’corps and creepy, creepy creeperness blurs. Since this is different for everyone, you sometimes don’t know that a personal or professional line was crossed until later, sometimes much later.
For the victims, this means that 10, 20, or 30 years after the fact they can finally recognize and identify “Hey, that was fucking wrong!” For the perps, it means that they have significant embedded cover to get away with creepy creeperness for a very long time. It also means that a person may realize somewhere down the line that they were both the victim and the harasser, sometimes at the same time, or maybe depending on the situation. People imitate behavior modeled by the most “successful” primate in the group, and if that primate is a creepy creeper, well.
Once I moved into corporate America, I got much better at understanding and enforcing boundaries. They really are clearer in the world of cubicles and quarterly reviews. It’s actually fairly easy to say, “I’m not comfortable with you (male) randomly touching me (female) or putting your arm around me. Also, I’m concerned that you might be perceived as harassing female coworkers, so maybe that’s a habit you might be mindful of” in an office, as opposed to a green room or cast party or editing booth.
TL; DR – Nothing is ever simple, and if you think it is, you are probably lacking sufficient information to make that judgement.
This Hollywood stuff reminds me of the night when my late husband, a professional counselor, and I were reading while the TV was on. At some point we hadn’t noticed, the Academy Awards came on. After awhile, he glanced up at the screen, where somebody or other was doing the red carpet run and the usual nauseating crap was going on all around them, and he said, “Whole town fulla personality disorders,” and went back to reading. I turned the TV off and we enjoyed the rest of our evening. His comment has stayed with me and it has clarified much that we’ve seen from Hollywood over the years.
cw: child sexual abuse
I’ve heard a lot about Spacey and since he seems to be mentioned a lot in the comments, I guess I’ll speak. I’m trying to do that more because I think it helps, but I think children may be even more reticent to speak than women, even decades later. Or at least I hope that being willing to speak might help someone, somewhere, sometime.
I was appalled, but not surprised, that Spacey tried to cover his acts as somehow having to do with “sexual orientation”. I was deeply gratified that the LGBTQIA+ community soundly rejected that attempt on the obvious grounds that sexually assaulting a child is evil and has nothing to do with orientation. I was even more grateful because that is rarely asserted as bluntly, boldly, and with such unanimity as it was this time. Headlines talk about “inappropriate relationships” between adults and children all the time it seems. There are reasons we have laws against sexually using minors. They aren’t in a place where they can possibly have an even vaguely equal “relationship” with an adult. A child may be physically capable of sex, but lacks the mental and emotional maturity to engage and consent on any sort of equal basis, even absent physical coercion.
I was the same age as Spacey’s victim when an adult woman began grooming me and eventually sexually abusing me. (My therapist rightly wouldn’t permit me to frame it any other way, even to myself.) In my case, no physical violence was involved. In fact, she made me believe I was somehow seducing her and she was more a victim of my sexual allure and charm. By the time I was 15, I had been used and discarded. There’s no way to quantify how it changed me and the impact it had on my life.
Mostly I hid it away as best I could and pretended it didn’t matter. That became impossible when my own children became young teens and I saw through the eyes of a parent how young they were, the ways in which they were moving toward adulthood, but still so very much children. I had many other things I experienced they never did, but I found myself finding a very few pictures of myself at 14 and staring at them. I could see clearly just how young I had been.
Too many people still sexualize teens, even very young teens, as though they were simply miniature adults. Fewer people, but still too many, do so with preteens. Sex with a child is always rape, whether or not violence or overt coercion is used. Rape and harassment are always horrible, but that heinousness is compounded when done to a child. And victims are immensely more likely to never speak than to lie.
When you see a headline about any adult’s “inappropriate relationship” with a child, mentally change it to rape. And for God’s sake, *try* to believe children when they do speak.
“Ratner is the most recent powerful man in this particular barrel, but it’s deeply doubtful he’s going to be the last.”
Next on the list: Dustin Hoffman
http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/la-et-entertainment-news-updates-dustin-hoffman-apologizes-after-being-1509561081-htmlstory.html
Mintwitch, thank you. I especially appreciated your description of working in performing arts and how your observations in that world apply. And if my forehead were large enough, I would have your TL;DR statement tattooed on it.
There is a whole insurance sector in Hollywood that insures productions. Actors have to have physical exams by a doctor before the insurance company will sign off. I remember people asking how Robert Downey Jr. kept working through his druggy years. The answer, he never missed a day of work, so producers could insure him. It was when jail time, and thus missing work, became an issue, that the insurance companies bailed on him and he cleaned up his act.
I’m sure the insurance companies are going into overdrive figuring out who they will and won’t insure against harassment complaints. That will turn out to be the real issue.
As to people complaining about productions shutting down, some other show or movie will be made instead. The job loss numbers aren’t real – for every job lost another one is gained.
@uldihaa – Completely agree. As I noted, I see comments like that mostly from older guys who came of age when it was accepted (at least outwardly) that it was OK to compliment a woman on how she looked. Not even in a creepy way but “Nice dress” etc. It’s bringing a social behavior (something one might say at a party) into the workplace where it can easily become problematic. I do think this behavior is less common as you move toward younger guys but that might just be me being overly optimistic.
@curious – Here’s an example: http://crosscut.com/2017/10/matt-taibbis-past-comes-back-to-haunt-him/. Sounds bad, doesn’t it? But as you read it, his issue seems mostly to have been some offensive, badly judged satire written 20 years ago. But wait, what about that one incident “…about Taibbi’s alleged mistreatment of a female coworker…”? Well, if you go to the story about it you get here: https://theintercept.com/2014/10/30/inside-story-matt-taibbis-departure-first-look-media/ where you see this quote:
These simmering problems came to a head this month when a Racket staffer complained to senior management that Taibbi had been verbally abusive and unprofessionally hostile, and that she felt the conduct may have been motivated, at least in part, by her gender.
One incident. Not of overt harassment but that the person on the other end felt *might* be related to her gender. Now, maybe he’s a jackass as a manager. Maybe it WAS related to her gender… and maybe not. But that’s the kind of thing that makes some guys feel a little on edge because if you read that Crosscut article and don’t follow the link, you are left with the impression that he’s some kind of harasser when that’s pretty questionable.
I hope we purge people like Ratner, Tobak and their ilk. There cannot be any tolerance of that. While there are less serious behaviors that are also clearly harassment, I’m slightly worried that if we all start viewing any even slightly offensive comment in the same light, we’ll undercut this movement and I don’t want to see that. Mind you, the bar SHOULD be low – I’d rather overcorrect than not correct enough – but we shouldn’t lose sight of differences in both type and degree of offense.
@Mary, I don’t think pointing out that people are losing work because productions are shut down is necessarily “complaining about” it. IOW, I don’t get the impression that they’re saying, “Oh, forget about what he did. We need the jobs.” What is being pointed out is that quite a few people had work or expectations of work, and now they don’t. It can be a significant loss for them, and there is no reason not to say so. “House of Cards” was one of two important productions in Maryland that employed a fair number of people in various capacities. The other was “Veep,” which moved production to Los Angeles a year or two ago. Local actors (and no doubt service companies) did feel the loss of “Veep” and will feel the loss of “House of Cards,” even though it was on its last season of production. I know someone who probably would have had work on “House of Cards” in one of the episodes still in production. Those jobs aren’t so easy to come by around here. I’m sure all the actors, extras, craft people, etc. hope someone else will want to make use of the production facilities in Maryland and employ them, but there are no guarantees. “For every job lost, another is gained” sounds nice and maybe it’s sort of true, in extremely general global sense over a long period of time, but the jobs aren’t necessarily where these people are.
Curious: “explain why so many men now seem to be concerned with “protecting themselves” against false accusations of sexual assault?”
Meh. I think its like bodycams on cops. If you’re a “good cop”, you might actually want to wear one. And wearing one doesnt make you a bad cop.
Now, maybe a cop thinks there are no bad cops and all these accusations against cops are unfounded and he wants a body cam to protect himself against possible false accusations in the future.
He’d be a clueless dolt, but far as I can tell, the more cops that wear body cams, the better, whatever their reasoning.
If all this makes a manager stop and think, hey, maybe I shouldnt invite my employee back to my hotel room, maybe we should meet somewhere more public, the manager is doing the right thing for dumb reasons, but still, better than doing the wrong thing for dumb reasons.
Spacey could almost certainly be removed from HoC as an actor. And while he is one of the Producers, he his not the only Producer. What may be more difficult is removing his Producer credit. There are several examples of creators/producers exiting a show or film series yet still receiving producer credit going forward. Don Bellasario was removed from NCIS (for running the production inefficiently) yet still has a credit. Doug Liman only directed the first Bourne film (went over budget and over schedule and was fired) yet still gets a producer credit on all the sequels.
The problem for Netflix and the HoC production is that they could remove Spacey and yet still have to have a producer credit for him during each opening credits sequence (not a good look). I also think that they are willing to pull the plug since (from what I hear) the sixth season was supposed to be the last one anyway.
@rickg17: Yes, Taibbi and Ames now claim that they were writing satire. When they published “The Exile: Sex, Drugs, and Libel in the New Russia,” they explicitly labeled it nonfiction. So they were lying then or they’re lying now.
Besides, the word “satire” has a meaning, and it’s not “saying whatever nasty crap comes into your head.” When Ames told a story about threatening to kill his pregnant girlfriend if she didn’t have an abortion, what precisely was he satirizing? What about when he wrote about sleeping with a 15-year-old?
To everyone who thinks this is about old men who grew up when this kind of behavior was “acceptable”: Please log into the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and learn how many women (and men) are the victims of rape and other forms of sexual violence. Ignorance, or the claim of ignorance, of a problem so deeply ingrained in our culture smacks of absolute and complete denial.