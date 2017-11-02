Rocket Man (Thumpy Asteroid Mix)

I recently picked up Reason 10, which is a music creation software suite, mostly because I thought it would be fun, in my voluminous free time, to make some music. The software is pretty complex and almost certainly more than I can handle, particularly now when I’m actually finishing up a book; nevertheless I made enough progress today that I thought I’d fiddle with it this evening and see what I came up with.

What I came up with: This version of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” which I created by recording myself on playing a guitar and then running it through various virtual machines inside the Reason software.

With the exception of the bass drum beat, everything else started off as me strumming a guitar, so that’s neat. It’s kind of wacky what you can do with basic sounds these days. This bears exploring further… after I finish my book. Until then, enjoy this.