Four Views of the Same Wife

John Scalzi3 Comments

Playing with a new Prisma-like imaging app (called GoArt) and ran a picture of Krissy through a few different settings. I think they came out well. Of course, it helps to have a good subject.

Incidentally, GoArt is a pretty decent little app, although you should be aware of the in-app purchase scheme of it, which is pretty pervasive. For all that, the filters are pretty nice, as you can see above. I particularly liked the filter that mimics abstractionism. You can see what it does to this photo of St. John University’s namesake saint, which was in the university church:

Pretty nifty. So if you’re looking for another way to make your picture look arty, it might be worth checking out.

