Uncategorized The Difference a Day Makes November 10, 2017 John Scalzi11 Comments Same tree, 24 hours difference: The season is called “Fall” for a reason. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
11 thoughts on “The Difference a Day Makes”
Gesundheit
Except here in the land of Aus it’s called autumn. They look at you funny is you call it fall. I suspect it has to do with equal parts anti-Yank sentiment and having super modest native trees that never expose their bones.
FossilFishy: autumn is a strange one. It doesn’t seem to be (etymologically) connected to anything ‘meaning’ anything. It replaced ‘harvest’ as the name for the season – which is a bit of a pity: summer, harvest, winter, spring is a nice sequence.
I live about an hour south of you and noticed the same thing .. kinda like a switch was thrown telling leaves ok everyone, on the count of 3 ….
Love it! My favorite related image (up here in Montreal) is when we get a frost, followed by yellow and red leaves fallen atop the frost. It looks like an impressionist painting of the tree standing in the middle of a pond, its image reflected in still water. Breathtaking on a sunny day.
Judging only by how the cacti here in Arizona behave, your tree might be defective. I’d suggest returning it. :)
I heard a loud “thump” last night.
Rogaine doesn’t work on trees.
They always say trees only ever change slowly, but I’ve always found their changes can be awe inspiringly quick at times. For that reason, autumn is my favourite season.
I wonder if the tree wakes up and screams in distress – “My hair!”
The tree is now either mildly embarrassed by its lack of pants, or relieved that all that dressing-up effort is done with for a while.