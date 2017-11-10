Uncategorized

The Difference a Day Makes

John Scalzi11 Comments

Same tree, 24 hours difference:

The season is called “Fall” for a reason.

11 thoughts on “The Difference a Day Makes

  2. Except here in the land of Aus it’s called autumn. They look at you funny is you call it fall. I suspect it has to do with equal parts anti-Yank sentiment and having super modest native trees that never expose their bones.

  3. FossilFishy: autumn is a strange one. It doesn’t seem to be (etymologically) connected to anything ‘meaning’ anything. It replaced ‘harvest’ as the name for the season – which is a bit of a pity: summer, harvest, winter, spring is a nice sequence.

  4. I live about an hour south of you and noticed the same thing .. kinda like a switch was thrown telling leaves ok everyone, on the count of 3 ….

  5. Love it! My favorite related image (up here in Montreal) is when we get a frost, followed by yellow and red leaves fallen atop the frost. It looks like an impressionist painting of the tree standing in the middle of a pond, its image reflected in still water. Breathtaking on a sunny day.

  6. Judging only by how the cacti here in Arizona behave, your tree might be defective. I’d suggest returning it. :)

  9. They always say trees only ever change slowly, but I’ve always found their changes can be awe inspiringly quick at times. For that reason, autumn is my favourite season.

