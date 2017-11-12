A Q&A For the Post-Weinstein Era

(Note: this piece contains general discussion of sexual harassment and assault, so heads up on that.)
Hey there! As most of you know, I’m a dude. And like most dudes, I’ve been watching this whole post-Weinstein era we’re in with some interest. And because I am reasonably well-known on the internet for talking about things, I’ve had people, mostly dudes, contact me via social media and email with various questions about what’s going on and my opinions on these topics. So, let me go ahead and address several of them at once, with the help of my fictional interlocutor. Say hello, fictional interlocutor!
Uh, hello.
Let’s get started, shall we.
I… I just want it on the record that I’m deeply uncomfortable with these topics.
Of course you are! You’re a dude! What’s the first question?
I’m worried that someone might call me out for having been a harassing piece of shit at some point in my past.
Well, let me ask you: Were you, in the past, in fact, a harassing piece of shit?
Maybe?
I’m gonna take that as a “yes.”
I wish you wouldn’t.
Too late! And here’s the thing: If in fact at some point in the past you were a harassing piece of shit to someone, probably to a woman but really, to anyone, then you deserve to be called out on your actions.
But I hardly even remember the incident!
Ah, but the question is not whether you remember it, but if the person you harassed does. And you know what? When you’re harassed, it kinda sticks in your brain. For example, did I ever tell you that some dude once pinched my ass when I was in the supermarket? When I was, like, 11?
What? No.
God’s honest truth. I was standing at the supermarket magazine rack, looking at a video game magazine, when suddenly I feel my ass getting pinched. I turn, and here’s the creepy old bald dude, who must have been like sixty, walking by. And he turns around to see me looking at him, because clearly he’s the only one who could have pinched my ass, and you know what that creepy chucklefuck does? He winks at me. And then he goes off and he does his shopping, or whatever.
What did you do?
I didn’t do anything. I was eleven at the time, it didn’t occur to me that there was anything to do. So I thought “what a creepy old dude” to myself, and went back to reading my magazine. As far as sexual harassment involving an 11-year-old goes, it really was — well, I don’t want to say a “best case scenario,” so let’s call it a “least damaging case scenario.”
But here’s the thing about that: Even now I remember the event, in detail, from where I was to the creepy wink and smile that dude had on his face. If I can remember that, for an event that took all of three seconds and otherwise hasn’t had a substantial impact on my life, you better goddamn believe anyone who you did worse to remembers what you did. They remember. In detail. Read the accounts of those coming forward with their stories. There’s often a lot of specificity in them. There’s a reason for that.
If you don’t remember (or barely do), it’s possibly because the event wasn’t trauma for you. The person you harassed almost certainly has a different perspective on the event.
But it was a different time!
Ah, yes, the Harvey Weinstein defense of “I grew up in the 60s and 70s and it was a different time then.” I mean, it didn’t really work for Weinstein, now, did it? Partly because in his case claiming that things were different then doesn’t excuse being an assaulting piece of shit now, and it’s clear he was harassing and assaulting women right up until everything blew up in his face. But also partly because, who gives a shit if it was a different time? If you raped someone in 1973, you still raped them, you asshole. Or in 1983. Or 1993. Or 2003. Or 2013. Or now. There’s never been a time that rape and assault and harassment haven’t been rape and assault and harassment.
Yes, but now there’s consequences!
Well, yes, there are. There’s no statute of limitations on consequences, which apparently comes as an unhappy surprise to a lot of dudes. A lot of the mewling about this is, “well, it was so long ago.” It might be! But your actions almost certainly had consequences for the person you harassed (or assaulted, or raped) and may have altered the course of their life — caused them to change their career or quit a job to avoid you, or given them psychological or physical damage.
There were always consequences to your actions. It’s just that now you might have to share in them.
I’m a better person now!
Great! Did you ever make amends to the person you harassed or assaulted? Apologized, publicly or privately? Taken responsibility for your actions in some way? Worked to make right the trespasses you have made against others, to the extent that they wanted or allowed you too? Spoken to others, particularly those who love/like/are in business with you, publicly or privately, about your past transgressions so they aren’t blindsided by your past?
Not as such.
Aaaaah, so you were just hoping it would all just go away and you would never have to think about it again.
Pretty much.
Well, surprise! You’re certainly thinking about it now.
Let’s say that before someone else outs me, I decide to out myself and admit I was a harassing piece of shit at one time in my life. What then?
I don’t know. Try it and find out. I mean, I’ll applaud your honesty, as long as it’s backed by actual repentance and effort to change and make right what you’ve done in the past. But, you know. Unless you’re that creepy chucklefuck who pinched my ass 36 years ago (and you’re probably not, I’m guessing he’s dead by now), I’m not the one to be asking about this, because I’m not the one you’ve wronged.
Can’t we have, like, a truth and reconciliation commission?
Pardon?
You know! Like they did in South Africa, where everyone admits the horrible things they did and everyone gets amnesty.
What an interesting idea. Now, you do realize that particular commission was created after the fall of apartheid, by a government largely constituted by the victims of apartheid, yes?
I’m not following you.
What I’m saying is that before we get to a sexual harassment truth and reconciliation committee, basically the patriarchy will have to be dismantled and then it will be up to those running the new system to administer such a commission. How does that work for you?
Uh…
Dude, I’m totally ready to ditch the patriarchy if you are!
Let me think about that for a while.
Do that. In the meantime, yeah. You’re not getting off the hook.
So if I come out and admit to being a harassing shit, I’ll likely get thumped on. But if I don’t admit it and it comes out anyway, I’ll likely get thumped on.
Sounds about right.
Neither of those really sounds appealing.
Maybe you should have thought of that before you decided to be a harassing piece of shit.
I will say this: sorting out your own shit is always existentially better than waiting for other people to sort it out for you. There’s a small but telling difference between “I did this shit, and I was wrong, and I want to do better” and “Now that you’ve found out I did this shit, let me just say I was wrong, and I want to do better.” Neither is going to be cake walk, I expect. But then, you were a harassing piece of shit. You don’t deserve cake for that.
Can I change the topic, a bit, please?
Sure. What’s up?
Let’s say I that I didn’t mean to sexually harass anyone, but someone says I did or said something that made them feel harassed and uncomfortable. What then?
One, an actual apology is good. Two, don’t do it again to them or anyone else.
But why should I apologize? I didn’t mean to do it!
Okay, and? Look, let me be blunt with you: That person calling you out on a behavior that made them feel unsafe? They’re doing you a favor. If your behavior, intentional or not, is creepy enough that someone was compelled to say something to you about it, there are probably others who thought the same thing but didn’t say it — or didn’t say it to you. So the person actually saying it is like a person who pulls you aside and says “Dude, your breath smells like a cat shat on your uvula, maybe partake in a mint,” except instead of halitosis they’re talking about you skeeving everybody out with your words and/or actions. Thank them! In that context, a sincere apology is an excellent thank you, followed by adjusting your behavior.
But why should I change the way I do things? If they have a problem with how I say or do things, it’s their problem, not mine.
Fine, don’t.
Wait, what?
Dude, I’m not the boss of you. If you want to continue to make people uncomfortable with your presence and actions, then follow your bliss. Just don’t expect to have a whole lot of friends who aren’t complete assholes. Also, be aware that if you keep that shit up, there’s an excellent chance that sooner or later five or six people are going to speak out about you and your asshole actions, all at the same time, and then you’ll be in the same boat as the “actual” harassers, i.e., being an actual harasser, because you didn’t think you had to learn.
Which is fine! Really, it’s fine. Go ahead, do that, it’s fine. Totally fine.
Okay, but what about if I’ve never done anything bad to anyone and I still get accused of harassing someone?
Well, either you did it and you didn’t know, in which case, see above, or, rarely, the other person is lying.
Yes! They’re lying! Yes! That!
My dude, aside from the actual fact that a woman accusing a man of harassment has her life turned into such a shitshow that the bar for her choosing to tell her story is almost unspeakably high (and therefore not fertile ground for lying), I want you to consider a singular and depressing fact, which is that nearly every woman you know has actual dudes who’ve harassed them. They will go after them, rather than outright lying about you. I’m not saying that people don’t get falsely accused of sexual assault and harassment. I am saying it’s pretty rare. Rare enough that when someone comes forward with a harassment claim, it’s worth taking seriously.
But still —
Also, you know? As someone who (still) has jerks falsely calling him a rapist for purely malicious reasons, allow me to suggest that people see through bullshit pretty quickly.
Fine. But I’m worried that I will try to let someone know I’m interested in them and they’ll think I’m harassing them.
So you’re saying your dating strategy is indistinguishable from harassment?
Dude, I don’t even know anymore.
Maybe it’s worth the time to find out and fix it if it is. I’m not, shall we say, active in the dating scene, but it seems to me that communication, consent and the active ability to take “no” for an answer will go a long way.
I’m just worried that every woman defaults into thinking I’m a creep until proven otherwise.
They might! Not just you, to be clear. Every dude.
Doesn’t that bother you? That every woman might start off thinking you could be a creep?
Well, you know. Pretty much every woman I know has been harassed or assaulted or been the recipient of unwanted sexual attention from dudes simply for existing. I know a fair number of men, mostly gay or bi but some not, in the same boat. I know relatively few trans and non-binary folks (although I suspect I know more than many folks), but I know sexual harassment and assault, primarily by men, is a huge issue in that community. Not only men sexually harass and assault, and as they say, not all men sexually harass and assault. But men are the large majority of those people who do sexually harass and assault. And, alas, the ones that do that shit don’t walk around with a neon light saying “Harassing chucklefuck” blinking over their head for easy identification.
So in point of fact I’m fine with women (and others) who I meet for the first time holding in their mind the idea I might be a creeper. I might be! They don’t know! I’m fine with doing the work to make them comfortable with me (the “work” in this case generally meaning “being respectful and kind,” which honestly isn’t that hard), and with the idea that they might never be entirely comfortable with me in this respect. I’d like to live in the world where every dude is not seen as a potential harassing creep, but we’re not there yet, because, as the events of the last few weeks have made abundantly clear, there are still a shitload of harassing creeps out there.
You want not to be seen as potential creep right off? Great! Do the work among men to bring the ratio of harassing shitheads way down. Don’t ask others to do the work that you want to see the benefit of.
One last question.
Sure.
What do you do when a friend or someone you admire, or whose work you admire, is outed as a harasser or abuser?
You mean, besides be sad and probably very pissed off at them?
Yes.
With people I admire, I think it’s obvious that I would probably stop admiring them. With regard to people whose work I admire, it would put the work in a different context and at that point I’d have to see how I felt about it. I’m pretty good at separating the art from the artist. In both cases, I don’t find it difficult to hold two thoughts about someone in my head — that someone can be an admirable talent in their field and a harassing piece of shit, or that a particular book/movie/song can be amazing and the person who created it a terrible human.
With that said, someone being outed as a harassing/assaulting piece of shit makes it much less likely I will support their future work, since I generally prefer not to give money to people who sexually harass and assault people. To be blunt, there’s a category of work I file under “to be enjoyed after the creator is dead.” That’s where a lot of work is being sent these days.
With people I consider friends, well, look: I have standards for friends, and one of those standards is treating other people with basic human respect. Sexually assaulting or harassing other people is a pretty solid indication that you don’t respect that person, or the group of people they are a part of. My friends are all grown ups and they live in 2017; they should know better. If they don’t, well. That’s a problem for me.
People I know as acquaintances or casual friends I don’t have a problem casting off; I have lots of other, less problematic acquaintances. I am fortunate that none of my very good friends has been shown to be an assaulter or harasser. If one ever is, that’s going to be a thing. One because they managed to keep it from me for so long, which calls into question the nature of our relationship. Two because I’m going to have to ask myself if there’s anything there in the long path of our friendship that will make it worth salvaging. Maybe there is, although at the moment I don’t know what it might be. I’m not in a rush to find out.
So, this has been a long entry.
Yes it has. We’ve covered a lot of ground. I want to note that some of the ground I’m covering here has also been covered by women (like here and here and here), so if it sounds familiar, that’s why. And if it’s all new to you, maybe you should read and listen to more women, my dude.
Any last pieces of advice?
Sure. Dudes, don’t be a harassing piece of shit, don’t accept other dudes being harassing pieces of shit, and when women (and others) tell you that someone has harassed or assaulted them, believe them.
This is all pretty simple. And yet.
Notes!
1. Bound to be a contentious topic, so I’ve set the Mallet to “hair trigger.” If you can’t play nice with each other, then sit out the thread. I’m thinking of a couple of you in particular who I’m going to give a “one strike” policy on this thread. If you think it might be you, you’re probably right, so, you know. Be polite and stay on topic.
Also, if obvious trolls wander by and drop their spoor, please don’t engage them, even to call them trolls. I’ll come and root them out presently.
2. Yes, someone actually asked me about a “truth and reconciliation” commission.
3. To get ahead of this, the person who says “It sounds like you’re stereotyping men as a class and isn’t that sexist, if you replaced ‘men’ with ‘blacks’ or ‘Jews’ you’d see how awful it sounds” is going to get their comment malleted. Take your dumbass argument elsewhere, frendo. Just because you can’t see its flaws doesn’t mean I or anyone else has to engage it.
4. Obviously, this piece comes from the point of view of a white straight dude generally and me in particular, with inherent biases and blind spots based on that fact. Other folks, particularly women, I think, will notice various gaps or elisions or even places where I’ve wandered far afield. Feel free to point them out, folks.
Can I add one that I hear pretty often online:
“But then how will I meet women if I don’t [chat them up on subways, hit on waitresses, hit on women at work]?”
Women do not enjoy having strangers intrude on their space. Waitresses do not enjoy being hit on. A few women at work may enjoy being asked *once*, but most of them would prefer to keep the workspace work-oriented.
You are not meeting women; you are *annoying* women. I’ve never heard of anybody who found it sexy when a guy asked what she was reading, pulled off her earphones (yes, that happens), or insisted on talking to her even though she attempted to turn away. It’s not seduction. It’s not flirting. It’s demanding that a woman’s time always belongs to you, at all times. It’s demanding that women be friendly and open with strangers.
It’s clingy. Nobody likes a clingy guy. You are not doing yourself any favors.
Appropriate that this comes out on Sunday. Preach it, Brother John!
Woo, first comment! (Sort of.)
Damnit.
I read a piece today on the premise that all this disclosure and consequence fallout is the beginning of a cultural change, perhaps even the widespread acknowledgment and dismantling of the patriarchy/rape culture. I fear it’s a momentary upheaval that will fade into “oh feminists just hate men, not all men, pay no attention” retrenchment back into white male privilege to ignore what they find inconvenient. See Roy Moore for reference, polling even better among evangelicals(!!).
Do you think it’s cultural change, or a blip? Will we retreat into the old normal, or will consequences be real and persistent?
Ending the patriarchy sounds like a plan.
The first time I heard the “I grew up in the 60s and 70s and it was a different time then.” excuse from Weinstein’s spokesperson, I looked up his age–and discovered that he was 12 days younger than I am.
No, that was not “another time” when it came to the things he’s done to women over the years.
John,
Thank you. I will borrow chunks of this, with credit to you, when asked those same questions.
I have two trans children and it is hard to overstate the level of threat they feel from many men. And I suspect they leave out a lot of creepy or scary stuff because they don’t want me to worry.
Other trans people i know are threatened by immediate family, and it seems always to be by men.
So, yes, we must listen to the voices of people who have been harassed and worse, but the straight white males (and old, in my case) have a particular obligation to publicly condemn and not tolerate these behaviors. If we don’t we are lending tacit support by our silence.
Not to mention harrassment causes economic distress for women. Case in point (mine). As a 17-year-old, a janitor in my building tried to assault me, but I was able to get away and honestly felt sympathy for him as he was not exactly mentally all there. When I went to my boss, she told me to go to her boss. Her boss refused to believe me and I quit the job. I am sure to this day a word from my boss’s boss to that janitor would have stopped this, but I was still the one out of a job….to this day, I have no respect at all for the boss of my boss, who told me to my face: “You’re so ugly nobody would want you.” Go to hell, boss’s boss….and yes, I am married and have two gorgeous children now. Living well is always the best revenge.
And as for women not trusting you until you prove yourself, yeah, that is a wonderful survival skill. Don’t know of any men raped and murdered by women, did know women who have been raped and murdered by men, may they rest in peace.
You are not meeting women; you are *annoying* women.
Oh god, yes, THIS!!!
I’ve never had any confusion about whether I was being flirted with or harassed. (Occasionally confusion over how to handle the latter, sure, but not about which was happening.)
A REAL easy rule of thumb? Give the individual you want to flirt with the simple respect of
1. Letting them do their job.
2. Honoring “leave me alone” body language.
3. Believing they know their own minds.
If they say “no,” STOP ASKING. It’s that goddamned simple.
“But then how will I meet women if I don’t [chat them up on subways, hit on waitresses, hit on women at work]?”
Oh my gosh, YES. I’ve heard variations of this question everywhere.
And you know, women are in a no-win situation here. If a man approaches us in public – say on the train or at the gym or at the coffee shop and we ignore him, it gets hostile fast.
“I’m just trying to be nice.”
“What you can’t take a compliment from a stranger?”
“Stuck up much?”
“Wow, you’re a bitch aren’t you?”
So most of us at least acknowledge with a tight smile and a nod or a noncommittal response, hoping the man will get the message. At which point, by acknowledging the contact, we’ve opened the floodgates and the man thinks it’s ok to just keep on keeping on.
It’s always about them and never about us.
Please can we make this part of every HR manual everywhere, and teach it in schools?
A couple of thoughts from a different perspective:
1. I LOL at the patriarchy bit because if there was an actual patriarchy, none of this would come out and the abusers, molesters and sexual harassers would continue doing what they are doing with no worries. They may have been able to get away with it in the past, but that is fast changing and it has happened in a sphere where the rules of the casting couch no longer apply.
2. With regards to flirting and meeting women, that’s what Match, Plenty of Fish, etc are handy. There is a fine line between trying to chat up a pretty woman on the subway; If she’s interested, she’ll let you know. Otherwise, you are being a slight ass. Is that grounds for having your life ruined? I would think not, but if Madame Hardy is setting the rules, then that might happen in the future. Fun times.
3, My last point kinda incorporates the fact that there is a fine line between flirting and being a complete ass. In grade school, I got suspended from school because I snapped a girl’s bra and depanted her. It was completely over the line and one that I should have never contemplated doing. I got a severe talking to by my parents and never did something like that again. I did it, because I as an immature kid and other, more popular guys were doing it and not getting in trouble for it. I watched one of the most popular jocks in class do this to a girl, also one of the most popular kids, in public and she laughed and joked with him about it. The difference between me and the other guy is that I got suspended, rightly, for what I did and he never did. I get why the women Weinstein harrassed and possibly raped never stepped forward until now. He had life and death power over their careers. Same with Kevin Spacey, in an oblique way. But I have to wonder if there are other harassers out there that will not get reported because they are popular and the people they did things to do not want to bring things up because they like that person.People like George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio were known for being party animals and womanizers. Did they make a move on someone and not have it reported because the victim is starstruck or is afraid of retribution? Very fine line and I don’t think the fallout from the scandal will be over anytime soon. The amusing, to me at least, is this is the entertainment industry that cast scorn and ridicule on old fashioned traditional values and held themselves out as progressive, open minded and virtuous.Ooops, not so much anymore eh?
Chris:
“if there was an actual patriarchy, none of this would come out and the abusers, molesters and sexual harassers would continue doing what they are doing with no worries.”
You’re sort of eliding everything right up until the present moment. Also, I don’t know how to break it to you, a(n alleged) child molester is running for Senate in Alabama and a man who bragged about grabbing women by the pussy is president of the United States, and the congress has been debating a law outlawing abortions after six weeks. The patriarchy is doing just fine, actually.
@Chris, it isn’t clear to me how a woman ruins a man’s life by being indifferent in the subway. Or how, in general, this conversation is about ruining men’s lives.
> There is a fine line between trying to chat up a pretty woman on the subway; If she’s interested, she’ll let you know.
Here’s the thing. A woman being pretty in the public is not the same as a woman being available in public. A pretty woman on the subway is there for the exact reason everybody else is: to get from point A to point B. There are places and times where you can assume everybody there is interested in being social. The subway is not one of them. The default behavior on the subway is to leave everybody else alone. So the pretty woman doesn’t get to be alone like everybody else; people get to talk to her just because she’s pretty.
And that’s not fair. The assumption that a woman — and you don’t have to be pretty — in a public space is automatically available for conversation isn’t fair.
The thing I’ve never understood about the men who hit on random women in public is what the F they think they are actually doing. They don’t know anything about this woman, aside from what she looks like. That a pretty pathetic basis for a relationship. And all she knows about a dude who does this is what he looks like, and that he’s apparently so hard up for female companionship that he’s hitting on random strangers rather than using a dating site or doing some activity that single women interested in men might also like to do. Not exactly a prize, dudes.
I may have been a kid in the 70’s, but I don’t remember rape and assault being OK then. I’m pretty sure it didn’t get OK in the 80s either. Maybe when they’re talking about rape and assault being OK in the 70s they’re talking about any of a variety of war zones (though even there it wouldn’t have been considered OK, just doable)?
The Golden Rule would seem to be good advice (or the Golden Rule by proxy – would you want your spouse or children treated that way?), but if that were true (or the Golden Rule being followed weren’t “He who has the gold or the power rules”), we wouldn’t be having this discussion.
Are there other crimes to which we default to disbelief other than rape and molestation? Most times, when someone goes to the police, they take it seriously, both in trusting the person’s story until evidence suggests that it can’t be trusted, and in not attacking the victim for the crime (e.g., “He had an expensive house with all that good stuff inside; he was just asking to be robbed.” is not likely to get you anywhere). Even when evidence is difficult to obtain, I didn’t think police or others defaulted to assuming that the person saying something happened was lying in most other cases. The estimates of false accusation rates (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_accusation_of_rape – 1.5-10%) don’t seem to make “They’re lying” a valid default position, and yet it is (or seems to be).
At this point, I would have thought that exploding heads from cognitive dissonance would be a problem, but it isn’t yet. I don’t know why.
I’ve always found that the best places to meet women are those places where conversation is expected and welcome. I’m a pretty large guy, and it really hurt my feelings when I found out (quite young, I was physically precocious), that women did not automatically see me as a big friendly puppy. I got over those feelings pretty quickly, because the truths that underlie women’s apprehensions were explained to me and obviously WERE truths.
As far as the patriarchy goes, I think it is indisputably part of our social structure even if I’ve never been invited to a meeting of the central committee. And it is explicitly a part of some evangelical and Mormon groups, which I think underlies the attitudes of Moore’s fervent defenders: they don’t think he did anything actually wrong.
I would love to think “ending the patriarchy” is under way. And I do believe it is, but alas, only in the “the arc of history is long, but it bends toward” sense. Many generations may live and die before it is accomplished.
Exhibit A: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/11/07/arts/internetting-with-amanda-hess.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur
In this episode of “Internetting with Amanda Hess” we explore the exploding popularity of filter apps that allow people to alter their selfie images. And who are they most tremendously popular with? Young girls. Roy Moore-datable-age girls. Who want to enhance their “thigh gap” or make their skin look whiter (yes, WHITER) and smoother.
We are still teaching young girls that their value is calculated on their looks. Very specifically, on how their looks translate to a male-defined standard of attractiveness and sexual desirability.
A most determinedly feminist colleague of mine has a young daughter. They were talking about costumes for Halloween trick-or-treating, and my colleague advanced the possibilities of astronaut, shark, and ‘spooky ghost’. They’d kinda-sorta settled on the ghost, and then the daughter did an abrupt assertion of her own identity and decided on “Princess.”
Carefully not gritting her teeth, my colleague asks “What kind of Princess? A space Princess like Princess Leia? A Winter Princess like Elsa?”
“A PRETTY Princess!”
Long water-cooler conversation ensued about ‘where did I fail, etc.’ Consensus emerged that well, the culture’s gonna win some, you have to find ways to deal with it. Oppose it too hard and the oppositional reflexes get triggered.
To some extent I can understand the bewildered sense of confusion among dudes who grew up with this culture and are now being asked to look past the day-to-day reality into an unknown future. “But how will I ever get to have sex without my rigged game where I know all the rules and they’re in my favor? I mean, even WITH the game rigged my ‘score’ is pretty unsatisfactory…”
Telling them that THEIR value as a human being will no longer be defined by how many notches are on their bedpost, how sweet their arm candy is, how clearly they can send signals about the power of their male dominance to other males isn’t going to solve the problem for them. How realistic does the alternative look?
Un-skeeving the workplace is a start. But it’s only a start, and it won’t take unless we’re also working on the rest of the culture.
Karen Haley’s Twitter thread here, about a recent date, is extremely relevant. https://twitter.com/kehealey/status/929807649297768449
*Healey. Bad brain, no biscuit.
Senor Scalzi – well aware of all that but we live in a time when the news media has frittered away its journalistic objectivity by sympathetically covering for liberals and progressives while blowing up every alleged misstep of any conservative or Republican as disqualifying. Mitt Romney was supposedly anti-woman for saying “binders full of women”. With regards to Moore, I remain a bit skeptical of the Post’s claims because 1. they endorsed his Democratic opponent before coming out with the allegations and 2. the woman in question has waited some 40 years before coming forward. She had multiple opportunities to come forward while Moore was running for political office before, why wait now? Is it because the allegations are true or is it because somebody with a political agenda convinced her to come forward and is possibly making things up?
Madame Hardy -I think there is a fine line between trying to chat up a woman whom you find pretty and being a dickish ass. Back in my single days, if I saw someone on a bus or a common space that I found attractive, I would try to make eye contact and smile and see if she was interested in talking. If not, I left it alone. Other people may try more aggressive moves, but if they are ignored, does a federal case need to be made of their behavior? If they are your boss or a co-worker, a fellow student and the behavior continues despite being told to bugger off, then yes the behavior needs to be addressed.
Had a guy ask how he should compliment a woman. Say she’s lost weight and looks good, should he say so? If she’s your wife or girlfriend, yes, otherwise no, unless you’ve been really good friends for a long time. Why is this so hard?
Probably George V Higgins, “A Change of Gravity” (which is about corruption, not harassment) sums it up best. It’ll be interesting to see how the current hysteria plays out; and whether the real underlying problems get fixed. I’ve been hit on by both men and women from time to time (no, I’m not gay) and generally managed to turn them down; OTOH they weren’t aggressive or persistent But that was in the ’70s of blessed memory; nowadays the wisest approach seems to be not to speak to the opposite sex at all. Pity.
Will
> Other people may try more aggressive moves, but if they are ignored, does a federal case need to be made of their behavior?
Here is the thing. you read Gavin deLong’s *The Gift of Fear*, one of the things he points out is that a person who breaks one social custom may well be testing your limits, to see which other customs they can push past. If you are a man, you figure that if you ignore that person, they will go away. If you are a woman, an alarm just started pinging in your mind: “If this guy doesn’t listen when I say no now, what else will he ignore? Is he going to follow me out of the bus? Is he going to follow me down the street?” If And this is not an unreasonable fear, because every damn day men do just that. And some of those men go on to commit sexual assault. So the woman’s justifiable fear is that this *might turn into a Federal case*. Literally.
Now, good men don’t intend to do such things. But a woman cannot know, when dealing with a stranger, if he’s a fundamentally decent person with awful social skills, or if he’s somebody who, when having ignored “no” once, will ignore it again and again and again. And that’s why we call it “harassment” instead of “flirting”.
I’d encourage you to read Karen Healy’s twitter, thread, the one I linked to above, to see what it’s like to deal with a guy who won’t take no for an answer. It’s not fun.
Chris – Ask yourself; “If this were a guy instead of a girl (on the subway or some other public place) How would I approach him? ” If the answer is “I wouldn’t” then you ARE being a creep.
Add me to the list of those willing to toss the patriarchy into the bin where it belongs.
@ Mme Hardy
Well said (all of it).
Gah. I apologize for all the typos above. Copyediting-brain has succumbed to migraine drugs and is off on a tropical vacation.
> With regards to Moore, I remain a bit skeptical of the Post’s claims because 1. they endorsed his Democratic opponent before coming out with the allegations and 2. the woman in question has waited some 40 years before coming forward. She had multiple opportunities to come forward while Moore was running for political office before, why wait now? Is it because the allegations are true or is it because somebody with a political agenda convinced her to come forward and is possibly making things up?
Chris: Posted the above to keep my thoughts so I didn’t have to scroll up and double-check a lot. Not to dogpile on you, but I did want to discuss these since I see a lot of back and forth on it. There are two main items I would take out of the WaPo story:
1) The criminal child abuse (inappropriate touching with a 14-year-old girl)
2) The overall behavior of a senatorial candidate, with interest towards younger women (/girls)
I will agree with you to a degree on the first item; it will essentially devolve into a he-said/she-said back and forth and will depend on which source you trust more. To address your question on your second point, the accuser may feel more empowered because of the recent allegations (such as the person in question that started this). In the WaPo article itself it discusses why she was hesitant and why she came forward with it. Based on Occam’s razor, this is much easier to believe than a “hit piece” for a seat that the Democrats were never expecting to win in the first place.
That being said, the second item is the more troubling one, and more substantiated. Keep in mind that all of the girls in the story are recounting from when they were teens. Moore, at this point in the story is a 30-year old man, a person in a position of power and respect. To that end, dating (not even necessarily being sexual with!) with children/women of that age is highly questionable, and brings to mind grooming behaviors. This is not behavior that we would expect, especially of someone so proud of his supposed moral rectitude.
Awesome! Well written and right on every point. 🙌🙌🙌
Really disappointed George Takei has been fingered (sorry – poor word choice). At first read an “unconscious” man accusing another man of sexual abuse seems tenuous but upon a moment’s reflection I guess that one isn’t hard to figure out. Ouch! (Dang, sorry for the bad imagery.) But in all seriousness, I’m glad it’s finally trickling out and I imagine the floodwaters will worsten for these monsters and I hope it reaches the top. That last you can imagine as you choose.
John,
I have one worry. (Well, a lot more than one. But this one’s closely related to most of the other ones, so maybe they all just kind of crowd in.) What happens when (I wish I could in good conscience say “if,” but I can’t) the less scrupulous minions of the right (yeah, I know, doesn’t narrow the list of possibilities all that much) decide to take the heat off Roy Moore, or even the P*ssy-Grabber in Chief, by bringing a false accusation against someone who’s a prominent voice against sexual harassment and violence? Do we backtrack on “believe all victims”? Do we hand them a propaganda win by letting them smear one of our own, and through them everyone fighting to wipe out this cancer, with accusations of hypocrisy on top of sexual depravity? Or do we hand them a different propaganda win, by insisting that “our guy” is different and that we don’t believe ALL victims? There are, of course, multiple other ways of dealing with the issue, but those tend to require some level of subtlety and reason, and when this particular hammer gets dropped, I doubt either will play much part in the ensuing public discussion….
The thing about the he-said she-said article is that all of the women in the WaPo article had been telling trusted other people about the assaults for years, long before Moore was running for office. All of them have witnesses saying “Yes, I remember, she told me about that the year it happened.” Furthermore, since the story witnesses have come forward saying “We all knew Roy Moore dated teenage girls at the time.”
http://www.businessinsider.com/roy-moore-former-colleague-common-knowledge-hedated-high-school-girls-2017-11
“Theresa Jones used to work as a deputy district attorney in the same courthouse as Moore, and she told CNN on Saturday that “everyone we knew thought it was weird” that Moore dated girls significantly younger than he was.
“We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall, but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that,” she added. ”
You can see a brief clip of the youngest accuser’s ex-boyfriend from 2009. He says that she told him about the assault at the time, and he believes her because she’s not a liar.
So this story isn’t “one girl comes out of the blue after forty years of silence”. It’s “four girls told friends at the time, which the friends corroborate.” It’s “district attorney thought at the time that it was weird Moore preferred to date high schoolers.” It’s “a guy who dated her remembers her telling him this story, and saying he believes her.”
Short of an actual witness, that’s pretty good evidence that the women are telling the truth. To believe the opposite, you’d have to think that they started planting false evidence against Moore back when they were teenagers, back when they had nothing to gain, back before he was a candidate. They told their friends. Some of them told their mothers. Local adults knew that he dated teenagers. Those pieces add up to a pattern, not to “he said she said”.
Chris, if you read the article and what the woman said, the details, and still feel the same, then that’s on you. I believe the woman who worked with Moore at the time (his thirties) and said everyone in the office knew his predeliction for “dating” teenage girls, and (in her words) thought it was “weird.”
And no, no one called him on it at the time. Rather than question the veracity since she waited this long, isn’t it more likely that the current climate – Weinstein, Spacey, etc. – made her feel safer about telling her story now?
Folks, I think we’ve gone about as far as we can go specifically with the particulars Roy Moore case for now, so let’s go ahead and table that specific discussion until and unless there is new information (other than attempted character assassination attempts on the persons talking about their experiences with Moore), and move the discussion into a more general sphere. Thanks.
Rory, it’s actually happened to several figures who were prominently against sexual harassment. There have been firings and retirements from public life. Google “male feminist harassment” or “male feminist assault”.
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/10/19/male-feminist-writer-fired-by-gq-magazine-after-woman-accuses-him-sexual-assault.html
https://www.advocate.com/women/2017/11/06/several-women-allege-male-feminist-columnist-vice-assaulted-them
Those are just the items I found on the first page of Google results; I didn’t feel like diving deep.
Unless you mean “what if a false harassment accusation surfaces”, which is not something I’ve seen in the national press.
Women are told “don’t make a federal case out of it” in SO many ways. For instance:
“So some guy followed you down the street, telling you he wanted to fuck you. It’s only words, it’s not like he touched you or anything.”
“So some guy grabbed your ass on the subway. It’s not like he actually hurt you or anything.”
“So your boyfriend slapped you. You were being awful rude, and it’s not like he left a mark or anything.”
You can keep going in that direction until it actually becomes, “all he did was rape you, it’s not like he beat you up and left you for dead.”
We’ve been taught for generations to accept a hell of a lot of abuse. Being able to set boundaries is hard for so many women because we’re taught early on that our boundaries don’t matter, that the boy pulling our hair or snapping our bra is just trying to flirt with us, that being catcalled on the street is a compliment, that men just can’t help but want to put their hands on us. Damn straight we should make a federal case out of it! Loudly and publicly. As for any guy who thinks that banning harassment means he can’t have any conversation with a woman – thank you SO much for taking yourself out of the gene pool.
@Chris
> With regards to Moore, I remain a bit skeptical of the Post’s claims because 1. they endorsed his Democratic opponent before coming out with the allegations and 2. the woman in question has waited some 40 years before coming forward.
Except that these aren’t “the Post’s” claims. The Post is just reporting on them but they don’t have the means or the desire to make this stuff up out of nothing. More to the point, if there was no truth at all to any of this, the Post would already be fighting off a law suit, the reporters who wrote the story would likely be fired, and their editors too. None of these people are going to put their jobs on the line to try and swing the vote on a Senate race that no one is expecting to win.
But it is interesting what this all says about you. You’re the one making the choice to believe one man who has already been kicked off the bench twice, and who has no choice but to completely deny everything if he hopes to get through this. I choose to believe the four women directly affected by this and the dozens of others interviewed by the post who corroborate their stories.
And why this is coming out now instead of decades ago is pretty simple: people are deciding to finally take some of this seriously and believe women instead of letting scumbags sweep it under the rug.
My best friend’s brother tried to molest me (I’m male) 27 years ago. I pushed him off before “anything” happened and I never told my friend. But like John I can remember every detail 30 years later…and yet nothing really damaging happened.
On the other side, this is (as far as I know) the closest I’ve come to making a woman uncomfortable:
My wife often refers to her coworker as her “lovely assistant,” referencing the old stage magic acts (“my lovely assistant will now bring me…”) and so at home we often used the same phrase.
I was at work years ago and a female co-worker was bringing me a stack of books. I said, “my lovely assistant is bringing me the books I need.” My female boss heard me and called me on it–I don’t remember what she said but I instantly realized I had offended her and my co-worker. I apologized and tried to explain the background behind it but they always looked at me a little differently from then on until I left. I’ve felt guilty about it ever since.
Following up on Madame Hardy’s last comment, I should note I don’t think sexual harassment/assault maps to general left-right politics — some dudes are just shitty, regardless of their politics. The right won’t need to make up stories of harassing/assaulting lefties — actual harassing/assaulting lefties exist and are more useful to them.
What Madame Hardy has said. All of it.
I’ve started replying to “What are you reading?” with “A book,” in my most let-me-point-out-the-obvious voice, which shuts most men down and hopefully embarrasses them enough not to fucking try that in the future. Because, here’s the thing:
Social spaces exist. There are dances. Book clubs. Softball teams. CCG tournaments. (And no, you shouldn’t assume any woman there is looking for a date, or wants to date you, either, but it’s at least an environment where you can meet up and talk.) If you want something more immediate…well, I think singles bars still exist, and I know for a fact OKC/CL/Tindr are things.
And no, women won’t make a literal Federal case out of guys oafishly hitting on us in public, because it’s not illegal. But nobody here’s suggested it should be. But yeah, some of us are going to call that out, and some of us will do so with pictures, and if you think that’s “having your life ruined,” maybe don’t try to hit on women when they’re doing other things. It’s not hard: you see a woman reading, or on headphones, or talking to a friend, and you…don’t hit on her.
I can have a PowerPoint drawn up if further clarification is needed.
As far as the general feeling goes, I haven’t been worried much about being publically shamed because I haven’t done anything shameful. What this has done, however, is make me think about times when women that I don’t know have seemed extra cautious around me for reasons that didn’t make sense at the time. What this likely meant is that these women had something bad happen to them by some scumbag, it still affected them, and I did something that may have reminded them of that bad experience.
It may be good that we’re finally acknowledging this bad stuff that has always been lurking beneath the surface, but it’s heartbreaking to think about how early this stuff starts, how common it is, and how little we seem to be able to make things better.
John, thank you for talking about this. We should all be able to benefit from it.
John, this is one of your finer pieces. Bravo! The one thing I might disagree with is saying “Fine, don’t.” Not that you’re wrong, but you’re using subtlety and wit when maybe a clue-by-four is called for. Or a cluetronium rod dropped from orbit.
I’ll admit to being highly skeptical when a Straight Male Feminist™ casts themselves in such a positive light as the arbiter of All That is Good and True.
It’s very uncomplicated to portray all these sexual assaulters as these stupid, oafish, cartoon villains, as this imaginary Q&A does. It’s much harder to admit that many perpetrators are often otherwise perfectly normal, average men. Like how statistics show us that harassment occurs most often between friends as opposed to perfect strangers, and the prior relationship will often remain intact.
I raise an eyebrow at lines in the sand, where men posting condemnations such as this one have obviously cast themselves and their social circles as Totally Above All That: “I am fortunate that none of my very good friends has been shown to be an assaulter or harasser.”
Fortunate, indeed. Or perhaps unwilling to admit that these behaviours are EXTREMELY common, and the odds are you yourself and/or your friends have been perpetrators of harassment at one point or another. But you have simply built up the idea of harassment as a foreign concept so much in your minds that you fail to recognize the faults in your own pasts.
When you immediately jump to go “join me against these other men who are TOTALLY UNLIKE ME,” all I see is a deflection of personal responsibility. Confronting this behaviour is a relatively simple matter when we make it out to be the “other,” existing only as the distant, far-off removed people. What’s much harder is admitting to the mistakes in the mirror.
Frankly that, I think, is the more important step for men to take in this situation. Recognize the culture and behaviour in yourself and those around you, don’t just wag a finger at the stranger across the street. And honestly, I think you can do more to boost women’s voices then tangentially mentioning them; maybe give them the blog spot to hear THEIR thoughts.
Another Laura – There is a very clear line (in my mind) between criminal sexual behavior and boorish behavior. I have a three month old daughter and at no point will I tell her in the future to accept physical/psychological behavior from a boyfriend/partner. At no point will I encourage her to accept a random guy on the street telling her that he wants to fuck her or touching her without her permission. My wife and I will teach her to speak up for herself and confront the behavior. What I’m referring to making a federal case is not making every single complement, wolfwhistle, catcall into a criminal complaint. I will teach my daughter to simply say, I’m not interested,you’re a wanker, go spank yourself instead. And, if they persist in being an ass, then the heavy artillery comes out. (BTW, I’m not a Brit but I do love their aphorisms :P)
With regards to Moore, the problems I have with the accuser’s credibility is threefold: 1) She told her mother in detail about the alleged assaults a decade after they supposedly happened, right around the time Moore was either running for a judgeship or was in office. Why did the mother and daughter report at that time? 2) She allegedly told a boyfriend about it in 2009 and allegedly planned to confront him at his office around that time. Why not report then? 3) Does she have any sort of corroborating evidence? Did she keep a teenage diary, can she describe what the house looked like on the outside/inside etc? If she could describe the house it would establish her credibility better because its easy to go back in public records, etc to verify something like that. I work in federal law enforcement and this is a really weak he said-she-said case. But this accusation was never meant to get proven or disproven in the court of law, it was meant to make Moore’s campaign crash and burn. And I would point out that yes there are leftist harassers and assaulters, but they tend to get and keep the protection of the media and the industry they work in until either their use has run out or the volume of evidence/accusations becomes indefensible. Witness Bill Clinton, serial sexual assaulter. You had NOW, et al defending his criminal behavior because he was politically useful and still is.
Okay, I will totally understand the use of the banhammer on this comment because it is so unlikely to be well-received by the particular individuals to which it applies. Those to whom it doesn’t apply (and the first group above would be shocked to know how big this second group is) know it doesn’t apply to them.
Rules of patriarchy dating:
1. If I’m attracted to a woman, I have the right to talk to her based solely on my attraction to her. Any random woman could be the love (or lust) of my life. If I’m scared or nervous, I may not go ahead and talk to her, but I COULD. I have the right at all times, in all places, in all situations. My attraction to a woman trumps all other social rules. If she’s scared, that’s all to the good; there should be a little spice of fear of what I *could* do–it makes women more compliant and also more grateful when I don’t do what I could do.
2. She may reject me (although she SHOULDN’T, because I like her and that’s all that matters), but she doesn’t have the right to be rude or even just decisive. She has to be friendly and appreciative of my attention no matter how she feels. This may send me the wrong message and I’ll keep on going thinking I’m welcome, but the bottom line is that it’s a woman’s job to emotionally pamper any random male who approaches her. Honestly, it’s rude when they just say No and go back to their book without a shred of thanks for the effort I put into interrupting them and giving them an unsolicited compliment.
3. My word as a man is worth the word of any infinite number of women. I’m to be believed over all of them. Just like the Bible says, one male witness is worth four female witnesses, and even then, bitches probably be lyin’ if they disagree with me. Sure, rape is bad, okay, but think about me: If guys are getting called out and suffering consequences for sexual assault, then we’re back in “women are people” territory. We gotta avoid that political correctness s**t so women will stay in their lane.
4. I would never say directly that women are prostitutes, at least not in front of them, but I never let them forget for a minute that if I buy them dinner or give them a ride home, they owe me sex. The pleasure of their company is worth nothing to me; I’m after sex and nurturing and they’re there to provide it.
5. A woman who has sexual value to me needs to be welcoming and friendly. Well, all women need to do that, really, but especially the ones I want to sleep with. The ones I don’t want to sleep with should still realize it would be a huge favor to them if I ever slept with them. They should be hopeful accommodating and flatter me–really make the effort to get with me.
6. If I follow the rules–whatever rules apply to my particular circle and society–I am owed a woman. If I don’t get one, I am pissed and resentful and it’s their fault. Remember “welcoming and friendly”? It’s not welcoming and friendly to refuse a man who wants you just because you don’t want him.
7. Use of “crazy” applies to all situations that upset me in which women exist. Also, the word “bitch.”
8. If I have a thought about a female stranger’s outfit, looks, whatever, it’s *essential* that I share this with her. And she is to be grateful and appreciative of my thoughts. She didn’t ask for my opinion?–well I didn’t ask her to come out looking so good today either. It’s a two-way street. Either way, though, it’s my opinion of her that matters and she should be glad to hear it. Welcoming and friendly, ladies. Welcoming and friendly.
@Chris, you’re treading on some very thin ice here, especially after John asked us all politely NOT TO DISCUSS MOORE ANYMORE. Exactly what part of that are you not allowing yourself to understand?
Why don’t women want to report harassment? Because dudebros like you wouldn’t believe them 40 years ago, you wouldn’t believe them 30 years ago, you wouldn’t believe them 20 years ago, you wouldn’t believe them ten years ago and you don’t believe them today. Now imagine that instead of being J. Random Dudebro, instead you’re a very powerful ADA in a Southern, sexist, white-supremacist “Christian” town where women are taught and expected to be ‘subservient’ to men at all times.
That’s why women don’t report. You prove what I say is true with every iteration of your mansplaining. Do us all a favour and take it away.
Terri:
I think the satire aspect of your list is pretty clear.
Sam:
lol, no. You’re free to go back through the site and see all the places I address my own failings on these matters, starting with the piece linked (the second half is the relevant half for this).
Chris, et al:
I thought I made it clear we’ve tabled that particular line of discussion. From this point forward I’ll mallet further comments out.
[Deleted because continuing line of discussion I already asked twice to be tabled. No worries, gottacook, you can elsewise comment — JS]
[Deleted because see above — JS]
Another reason Weinstein can’t pull off the “different times” canard: If he was just a fun-loving guy living in a freewheeling time when everybody was cool with this except a few prudes, and he had no idea that he was doing anything wrong, what in hell was he doing hiring private investigators and security firms to dig dirt on the women and reporters to intimidate them and keep them quiet? Ronan Farrow’s follow-up piece makes plain what a vile, repulsive waste of human skin Weinstein is. If you haven’t seen it, it’s a shocking read:
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/harvey-weinsteins-army-of-spies
Chris, you seem not to have any real sense of the reality a woman faces if she tells a man who is catcalling or otherwise creeping on her to go spank himself instead. Catcallers don’t generally take “no” very well. It’s amazing (and terrifying) how quickly the list of “compliments” they’re showering on you turn into curse-filled threats, and that’s if you’re LUCKY. If you aren’t, you’re running the risk of being assaulted or even killed (this isn’t a hypothetical, women have been killed for rejecting men’s advances). So as much as I’d like to be a badass woman and teach my daughter to be the same, the risk calculation involved in telling a cat-caller off is a far more dire one than you seem to acknowledge, and I strongly dislike the implication that if women were just “tougher” in their responses to catcalling men, they’d get different results.
@Chris,
You can teach your daughter whatever you want to teach her, as a white male. But I hope your daughter is smart enough when she reaches the appropriate age to not think that your bravado on her behalf will keep her safe. I hope she’s smart enough and aware enough to be able to judge the situation she’s in and understand that sometimes you can’t tell some “wanker to go spank himself” because doing so will put you in physical harm. Or cause you to lose your job. Or lose a promotion. Or lose a client. Or all of the above.
Your complete and utter ignorance of what women face on a daily basis, combined with your insistence on doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down on every single male asshat position (from “why did they wait so long” to “she just needs to stand up for herself” to “lib/dem agenda”) shows every single one of us exactly what kind of person you are right now.
I desperately hope for the sake of your three month old daughter that you become a better person at some point. And I desperately hope that she never needs to rely on you to support her when she comes to you 30 years from now and says “you know, 8 years ago this happened and I’m struggling” and you say to her “Why didn’t you say something sooner? You should have been stronger than that.”
Dear Chris,
Twice (at least) now you engaged in the false conflation of sexual harassment and “criminal sexual assault.”
In any case that does enter the system as a criminal case, the accused does get all the benefits of rules of evidence and etc. Those have not been suspended.
Social opprobrium, such as occurs in most cases of harassment, is not a matter for the criminal justice system.
If by bizarre chance you are attempting to argue that the incidents of harassment and inappropriate (and even potentially criminal) sexual behavior *should* only be dealt with as criminal justice matters, that is so deeply and profoundly wrong that I will not attempt to make the argument here. I suggest you Google for previous Whatever columns on “how to report sexual harassment” and “codes of conduct” and educate yourself on that subject. It is not even open for debate. Formal criminal (or criminal-model) judicial systems are NOT appropriate for dealing with harassment.
Please, don’t attempt to argue otherwise, if you are so minded. You will only make yourself look exceedingly stupid. It is the sexual-more equivalent of a flat-earth argument.
On the subject of Moore, you (and everyone else) have been asked to shut up. You should understand that under John’s rules of engagement, that does not mean “shut up after you get in the last word.” Nor does it mean “well they didn’t shut up so I don’t have to shut up.” It means “shut up,” and trust John to handle the others who don’t follow his edicts.
– pax \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
======================================
— Ctein’s Online Gallery. http://ctein.com
— Digital Restorations. http://photo-repair.com
======================================
I should note that this thread is quickly becoming a very cogent example of women explaining their life experience to men (or in this case a man) and men not listening.
What Whitney says. I feel free to be snarky and dismissive with idiots, basically, because I live in a state with very strict firearm laws and am usually in public places with lots of other folks around. (Also because I secretly cherish delusions of being Conan.) It’s not something other women can, or should, be expected to do–which is one of the reasons I try to be very snide and very public when I do it.
And while we’re at it: the whining about “well X did stuff to Y and she was fine with it and cleeearly this is because he’s popular waah waah nerdboy tears” overlooks three possibilities:
1) X and Y may have had a pre-existing relationship where that’s okay. There are men who *can* make dick jokes with me; there are male friends who can even grab my ass or snap my bra, because we’ve known each other for years and have established a level of consent there. If J. Random Dude tried any of that with me, he’d be in huge trouble.
2) This assumes that the act X did to Y was exactly the same as the one A did to B, in precisely the same circumstances, with precisely the same amount of leadup, social cues, etc. There have absolutely been times where the same physical act or line of conversation was fine in one circumstance and not in another, because the other person was okay with it and the person initiating was perceptive enough to know that. (This is not something I’d recommend as a strategy: “perceptive enough to know X” still often has a pretty high failure rate. But still.)
Forgot the third point. Ah well.
@Whitney and Kara – with regards to publicly calling out a catcaller, was there not a woman on twitter who posted photos of herself with her catcallers, calling them out for their asshattery? And in foreign countries? Seems there is a lot empowered women can do publicly to call out bad behavior and not get killed for doing so. I also plan on teaching my daughter to defend herself if attacked; I’m a strong believer in having a 2nd defense right to defend yourself or others in danger (I can hear the mental anguish and cringing now…..) By being an engaged parent, I hope she never has to come to me and tell me something terrible happened. Like I’ve said in multiple comments previously, if there is a reasonable explanation as to why any sexual assault victim stayed silent (i.e. fear of losing job, being threatened with harm, etc) I will tend to believe them, but there still needs to be credible evidence to support their accusations. We can not throw away the rule of law because we want to support the victim. Otherwise, who is next when someone decides to accuse you of misdeeds because of other possible motivations?
I apologize for not reading everybody’s comments, so this may be redundant. My concern is that the definition of harassment may not be well defined (no standard test). It is strictly in the eye of the victim. I think physical harassment is pretty clear, one doesn’t go about grabbing private parts and think that that is OK. Verbal harassment is also pretty clear, though some harassers might not get it, or think harassment is OK, it’s not.
But as we get to finer points of harassment, are there things which may not make sense (he looked at me) and how should that stuff be addressed.
I attended a “sensitivity” class where the instructor started out by saying every man was a potential rapist. I can understand that fear, it is legitimate. But it is also an insult to the men who would never, ever, be a rapist. I am not smart enough to sort all this stuff out. I just treat everybody with respect and that seems to work.
@ Scalzi and also a clear example of wahhhh we don’t want a reasonable debate about motivations, et al. Newspeak dictionary plainly sayeth Men bad, get with program!
Chris:
While not gainsaying your ambition to teach your child self-defense (it is a laudible goal), you should possibly look up “tonic immobility” as it relates to assault and rape.
Also, again, more explicitly, dude, women are telling you things right now, in this thread, about their lived experience, and your response to it is to minimize what they are saying to you in order to privilege your assumptions. You’re not listening, merely “debating.” It’s not a great look.
David Hajicek:
Why is it an insult? Given that the very large majority of rapists are men, and very few of the rapists advertise their status out loud, and again, most women have some experience in being sexually harassed or assaulted by men, acknowledging that from a woman’s point of view that any man she meets could be a potential rapist isn’t insulting, it’s a woman’s lived experience. I could easily argue that choosing to be insulted by it, and it is a choice, is expressing that your own feelings are more important than their safety.
Accept that men are very often a threat to women, and they can’t tell from looking who is a threat. If this bothers you, help to change that baseline fact.
I have seen genuinely false accusations. Not many. But I’ve seen a case where someone presented (in secret) their evidence for a “sexual assault”, and the fact is, what they presented is, *even if it’s completely true*, not even close to anything like that standard. (It involved someone repeatedly checking for consent in multiple ways and clearly indicating willingness to drop the thing; it also involved no physical contact, or cybering, just a conversation that was TMI by most people’s standards.) So, yes, this is an actual thing.
It’s rare enough not to be a realistic concern, MHO. That said, I’m still basically in favor of innocent-until-proven-guilty as a legal standard, and something approximating a presumption of innocence even outside the courts. But I also think it’s pretty reasonable to, at the very least, conclude that people are in fact doing the things that multiple witnesses say they do.
As to whether this is necessarily universal in everyone’s social circles… I suspect that it’s actually much more common in some circles than others. There’s a lot of preconditions you need for it to be a recurring and ongoing thing, usually.
@Chris
“If there is a reasonable explanation”.
I’m so glad that YOU get to be the arbiter of what is a reasonable explanation, how mentally or emotionally strong a woman should be to get the benefit if YOUR doubt, and what YOU determine constitutes credible evidence.
And since you said you’re in law enforcement, I pray to whatever god or gods might exist that those women who require help for sexual harassment, abuse, or predatory behavior have someone other than you to go to.
I’m out.
One year ago, my employer (a D.C. nonprofit) enrolled all employees in an “e-learning employee harassment training course as well as training for the new hotline, 1-800-97-STOP-IT.” The course was provided by an outside vendor, EZ HR Virtual Training. It covered all the bases well, I thought, and didn’t take long to complete at one’s desk. (To my knowledge, it wasn’t decreed as a result of any particular incident.)
I would be interested to learn what proportion of employers (of, say, 50+ employees) were ahead of the curve nationwide, versus the proportion that will belatedly be making an effort to uniformly educate employees about basic “how not to even give the appearance of harassment” rules. There could be some worthwhile journalism highlighting regional differences.
The poor ickle hurt feelings of men too egotistical not to take “hey, a lot of men are violent and women aren’t telepaths” personally are, on my priority list, somewhere between waxy yellow build-up on my floors and the declining proportion of peanuts in Snickers bars.
Uleaguehub
My daughter had firm views on being a pretty princess, and regarded me as fulfilling my maternal duties by providing her with hand made and embroidered princess clothing, regalia etc so she could wander around being admired.
She still likes me to assist on the wardrobe front, but she is now in the final year of her 14 year medical training, having passed all her examinations over that period early, with very high marks. She leads the resus team as well as guiding the junior doctors for whom she is God.
She is the iconic Medical Registrar, who walks in a slow and stately fashion through her dominion, exuding ‘Keep Calm and Carry on’, unless someone has gone down and she’s running like hell for the crash cart when normal rules are suspended.
I do not think you need to worry about the pretty princess bit; Bella loved it, but has gone on to do a career which doesn’t feature in the remotest wishes of the stereotyped patriarchy…
@David,
No one ever anywhere has classified “he looked at me” as harassment or assault. You’re engaging in that typical male reactionary response described in posts way up at the top of this thread – along the lines of “how will I ever be able to even look or talk at a woman again if I don’t know what constitutes harassment?”
As far as the second half of your comment: I suggest you read this blog post on Schrodinger’s Rapist. Read it carefully and think about it from the point of view of a woman, if you’re able to.
https://kateharding.net/2009/10/08/guest-blogger-starling-schrodinger%E2%80%99s-rapist-or-a-guy%E2%80%99s-guide-to-approaching-strange-women-without-being-maced/
Chris,
I want to address something in your comment:
>I watched one of the most popular jocks in class do this to a girl, also one of the most popular kids, in public and she laughed and joked with him about it.
I, of course, don’t those people at all, but we can’t make the assumption that she was OK with it. She might have, but laughing and joking cannot be proof.
One of the rules for girls is to be “cool”, and part of being “cool” is being sexy to the popular guys and going along with “the jokes”. Other girls can and do enforce the behavior: “I can’t believe you complained!” “OMG, he’s so hot, he could do that to *me* all he wants!”
And if she was attractive (which the popular kids generally are), she may have already had many years of practicing deflecting unwanted attention with a smile and a laugh.
Again, I don’t know, I’m just saying you can’t make assumptions.
@Seebs: I’ve encountered that too. Not even assault or a direct accusation of harassment, but a girl who’d hit on men and then get all “oh my God, he’s such a pig, he was all over me” when they flirted back–without, in the incidents I saw, even minor escalation. White Knight Asshole Guys then took this as permission to get on the case of a man more popular than they were, and it was a whole situation.
I loathe the girl who started it for many reasons, not least because she’s now the reason I have at least one point of “…well, but…” warring with my general Always Believe Women principles, and I hope she eats a succession of bees.
But yeah, I think out-and-out fake accusations are super rare.
@Seebs, when people worry about “false accusations” they usually mean “She said I raped her and I didn’t even touch her.” That is, the woman is deliberately lying. “She accurately reported what happened, but it wasn’t harassment” isn’t a *false* accusation; it’s an *incorrect* accusation at worst. “False” implies that somebody is lying. The woman you describe wasn’t lying; she was just (taking for granted that you’re right) wrong about what she could reasonably expect from another person.
When I see online conversations about harassment, it is my experience that some men immediately divert from “harassment is bad” to “What if I, personally, am falsely accused of doing something wrong?” Those people are emotionally much more concerned with “What if somebody is falsely accused?” than with “What happens if somebody is harassing another person?”
Which… interests me.
As far as the legal standard for getting a conviction goes, it is much, much higher than “The DA believed me.” A lot of women have been raped and, for one reason or another, never gotten the legal conviction or even the legal charge. It happened to a relative of mine. The guy *confessed* and the authorities still didn’t get a conviction. My relative was still raped. But if they talk about being raped in public, they’ll immediately be met with “Well, why wasn’t he charged with anything?” (Note: my relative isn’t genderqueer; I’m just blurring descriptions a bit.)
Maybe it’s time to haul out the Gender-Based-Differences-In-Perspective explanation, The Short Form:
“A man’s biggest fear is that a woman will laugh at him.
A woman’s biggest fear is that a man will kill her.”
Second biggest fears? Man: She’ll make fun of me to her girlfriends. Woman: He’ll trash my career, destroy my reputation, harm my family members, etc.
Guys who can’t grasp this differential are never gonna be able to wrap their minds around the “why didn’t she say something (sooner)” conundrum.
@Chris, you are doing a really cringeworthy job of combining brand-new-parent “MY baby is going to behave perfectly due to my great parenting plan” cluelessness with J. Random Dudebro deafness towards women.
It’s pretty sad, because you’re choosing to prioritize your cherished myths about sexual harassment over changing your beliefs in a way that might help protect your daughter.
Also, again, more explicitly, dude, women are telling you things right now, in this thread, about their lived experience, and your response to it is to minimize what they are saying to you. It’s not a great look.
Great opportunity to learn something, to be honest.
After six plus decades of life on this earth, I still find I learn a lot if I keep my mouth shut and let women talk about their experiences (even, or maybe especially, in areas where I thought I had a fair amount of knowledge).
“It’s pretty sad, because you’re choosing to prioritize your cherished myths about sexual harassment over changing your beliefs in a way that might help protect your daughter.”
Yup!!
[Sneaky attempt to reintroduce a tabled discussion deleted. Chris, it’s become obvious that inasmuch as you have all the answers, your presence here, while undoubtedly instructive to others, has become superfluous. Thank you for your participation; you may go now. You may otherwise comment on other threads here, however — JS]
Boy am I glad I’m a man. I would rather worry about being a harasser than worry about being harassed.
@Rembrant: Guess you haven’t heard about Terry Crews or George Takei yet…
Althane:
Or any of Kevin Spacey’s victims, for that matter.
Men are most likely to be harassers, yes. But they can also be harassed. Often by other men, sometimes by women.
[Deleted because Chris has been invited off the thread — JS]
I was the feminist of my high school. I was “smarter” than most of my male peers, and there was a rumor going around that I was. “dyke.” Even though in that place and time, we really didn’t know what a dyke was. I know a friend of mine told others that I could bench press 270, and meant it as a compliment.
So, would anyone believe me if I had told them that four times between sophomore and senior years I had been jumped by classmates? That, even though it never got as far as actual rape, I was well and truly traumatized? That even though I knew those boys I and not done anything to encourage them? (Because, in that place and time, “date rape” was not yet a known term.)
My friends, my teachers and my classmates saw me as one of the strongest girls, in body and in character, in the school. And I was 28 before I could believe that a man would want to get to know me, have a relationship with me, and not just be trying to get you-know-what from me. The one teacher who saw the first one happen just yelled at *me* to get back to work. (The boy strolled away with a grin on his face. His mother was one of my mother’s closest friends.) I never told my parents. It took me twenty years to tell my sisters. I still have nightmares about these experiences. And for years, I was simultaneously convinced that I was alone and that all women went through this. I was so relieved to find out my baby sister hadn’t.
I’m not afraid of the stranger, the unknown man of color on the empty subway train at night. I’m afraid of the white men in my life, so afraid that I learned how to disable a man before I learned how to date one. I’m not surprised that a fourteen-year-old (hey, she was my age in the same decade) was unable to go to her mother, to the police, to anyone in authority. Like me, she was probably beating herself up because it must have been her fault, and she was humiliated, and she was terrified. These events are a large part of my lifelong struggle with chronic depression. I dearly hope she got through it better than I did.
The only benefit I can take from the entire experience is that after a series of assaults on my college campus I was able to gather all the first year students in our dorm and give them a crash course in street smarts and self-defense. (Including what they called “Cricket’s don’t-fuck-with me walk.”)
Regarding princesses: they’re not so bad. Jerramy Fine wrote a book called “In Defense of the Princess” pointing out that princesses are powerful–probably the most powerful female image for a girl. Princesses can get shit done, even the ones IRL are doing charity work and advocating and whatnot. It’s not bad to be a princess, even a pretty one. Princesses and queens are female avatars of power and lord knows we need more of those. (Disclaimer: dressed up as Leia this year, and nobody’s saying she’s useless.) As for pretty, that’s a power in itself, even if it’s a downer to think that pretty = having more power.
Regarding “All men are potential rapists” here’s my existentialist perspective on it. All men, even good ones, are potential rapists, just as I and every other able-bodied human being is a potential murderer. I could go into the kitchen right now, pull a knife from the block I just bought, and stab it through my husband’s head. He’d never see it coming! For various reasons, I choose not to do this, just as most men manage to overcome the stereotype that they’re sex-raged monster and choose to not be a rapist.
It’s valuable to keep in mind the bad things we could be doing, because it helps us notice when we are doing these things unconsciously. I’m part of the community mental health system, which can wind people up in some awful gears of systemic oppression. I am unavoidably part of that system, just as men are unavoidably part of patriarchal culture, and being aware of the harm we can do is the first step in avoiding that harm.
On a more positive side, it’s also valuable to observe why we choose not to do the horrible things we technically have the power to do. I don’t murder my husband because I value life. It gives me a chance to think, “am I applying that value to areas of my life other than not murdering my husband?”
I’m taking a moment to think “why don’t I sexually assault people?” Because despite being a cis-woman, I could. The answer is “because I believe everyone has a right to feel safe around other people.” I think I’m doing pretty good with that, but it’s always nice to reassess where we are with our values, rather than getting defensive about our unexamined actions and beliefs.
It’s okay to feel insulted, but are you going to choose to dwell on that feeling, or are you going to move past it towards something useful?
Getting beyond morality, I am going to give my prediction on how this moment in history is going to play out. With the high volume of accusations, one or two are going to be demonstrably false. These false positives will be enough fodder to empower a reasonably large backlash. Combine this with the public’s fatigue with any outrage or serious issue over time. (And as we’ve seen in Alabama, there are a large number of people who are still immune to the pressure that’s coming to bear.) We will go back a bit, but overall we will have gained a few notches of progress with respect to where we were six months ago. Five years from now we will another “watershed” and baseline with move a bit more towards real progress. And so on.
Maybe this really will be a break through and a moment of fairly permanent change. That would be great and it’s possible. Just as an historian, I don’t think it’s likely that this is the “One.” Though systems do hit points of no return, so one of these days…maybe even today.
@gottacook:
Most business above the “small” size have had sexual harassment policies on the books, and required sexual harassment training for years, if not decades. You know why? Because if an employee sexually harasses someone, and the company has no policy against it, the company can be held liable in a lawsuit. Corporate lawyers don’t like the idea of the company being liable for the actions of J. Random Asshole employee, so big companies cover their legal asses by having training and policies that say “Workplace sexual harassment is (a) illegal and (b) not tolerated here. Here’s the definition in case you’re easily confused.”
I really wish more men realized these things. We teach our daughters how to avoid rape, how to protect themselves from sexual harassment. Then we blame them when it happens if they don’t ‘do something about it’.
Teaching them how to avoid these things is putting the onus on them to avoid it, and that’s just not possible without teaching our sons to respect the word ‘no’ and how to deal constructively with rejection.
