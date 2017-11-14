The Collapsing Empire a Finalist for the 2017 Goodreads Choice Award in Science Fiction — Vote This Week

Yes! That overly descriptive headline says it all! The Collapsing Empire is one of ten Science Fiction books to make it to the final round of the Good Reads Choice Awards in the science fiction category, and if you are so inclined, you may vote for it at the following link:

https://www.goodreads.com/choiceawards/best-science-fiction-books-2017

Alternately, if you head over there and fine another book amongst the finalists that you liked better, go ahead and vote for it. Seriously, vote for the one you like best. I mean, I’d love to win the Goodreads Choice Award — I’ve not won it before — but not by stuffing the ballot box. Vote for what you like! That’s the way it works!

Also you can vote in all the other categories as well, not just science fiction. Go wild with your voting, people.

In any event, it’s lovely to have Empire a finalist. Thanks, folks. I’m glad the book is finding readers, and they’re finding it enjoyable.