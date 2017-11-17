And here’s this week’s stack of new books and ARCs, freshly arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What do you see here that floats your proverbial boat? Tell us all in the comments.
13 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 11/17/17”
Getting good vibes from “Barbary Station.”
Tim Powers collection? Yay!
The Powers book is one damnfine gathering of tales.
Hearne, Powers & Drake – all on my books to get list!
I’m jealous of your stacks of weekly bookage. I’m also curious; how long does it take you get through all these? Do you manage it before the next week’s treasure trove arrives?
The Drake, Powers and Shiner books certainly, but half the others look interesting and I’m not typing that much!
The Squirrel on the Train as led me to The Iron Druid Chronicles which look to be a “How come I’ve never heard of these???”. I feel a new favorite author coming on…
The Iron Druid series got old after three or four books, but Oberon was my favorite character. I’m going to have to give one of those “Meaty Mystery” books a try.
But a new Tim Powers? Buy on sight.
Look at that, The Big Idea subject just below is in today’s New Books and Arcs. The Red men. Has that ever happened before?
Oh look, that one under the blue one is the book that won the Excellence in the field of Excellence award from Camestros Felapton’s cat, I think.
‘The Nine’ looks interesting, once I looked up the author instead of Googling ‘The Mime’…
I’m intrigued by the appearance of ‘The Sea King’, while there are sometimes non-genre books in the stacks they do generally seem to be SFF-ish. No doubt publishers aren’t too specific in their seeking of publicity for books and romance is in fact a *much* bigger genre readership-wise than SFF but I’m curious as to how much crossover there actually is in the fan circles!
@Samuel Hulett – see https://whatever.scalzi.com/2010/03/08/because-people-ask-book-acquisition-details/
I’ve been hearing a lot of good things about Barbary Station. A book where it’s up to a pair of engineers to save the day? SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY.
I liked THE NINE and Tracy Townsend was a blast to interview.