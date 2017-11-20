Uncategorized Sunset and Moon, 11/20/17 November 20, 2017 John Scalzi6 Comments It was lovely here today. Hope it was where you were, too. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “Sunset and Moon, 11/20/17”
Nice pic. Hot over here in Oz.
Thank you for your photos. They brighten my day. (Also, I can’t take a good photo worth a spork so I admire the skill it takes to do so!)
That’s beautiful. Alas, here in the City of London the skyscrapers put out so much light that we don’t see beyond them.
On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago I was fortunate enough to walk through the Alhambra Palace in Granada by moonlight, and starlight; one of the most beautiful things which humanity has ever created. Failing to recognise the beauty around us, natural or made, seems to me to be a marker of the fascists your machine mocks…
That’s gorgeous! We are clouding up before our sunset in the Bay Area, so unless there is a “Fiat Luxe” moment, I think tonight’s forecast is grey.
Nice weather though, high 50’s and low 60’s zooming down to cold and chilly at night. The cats have been coming in with popsicle toes.
Very nice juxtaposition of sun, moon … and those colours!
No cats….but nice.