Athena, 11/22/17

John Scalzi9 Comments

My kid is pretty great. That is all.

For those of you in the US, I hope you’ve gotten all your shopping done for Thanksgiving and that any traveling you do will be bearable, and that your time with family and friends tomorrow is delightful and with no extended political arguments. For everyone else in the world, happy Wednesday, folks.

9 thoughts on "Athena, 11/22/17

  1. I can see you are counting your blessings, Athena being one of them, which seems thoroughly in keeping with Thanksgiving. My best wishes to everyone, wherever they may be…

  4. Thank you, and Happy Thanksgiving to you.

    In my Alabama family there won’t be political arguing. We’re all of the same mind. There will be much political mocking, however, of orange idiots and abuser candidates.

  5. I hope that Athena’s semester is going well, and that she enjoys her break at home. Happy Thankgivivg to you and your family.

  6. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours, John. We’re thankful for the hours of entertainment and joy you’ve brought us, and in this world, that’s no small thing. Thank you.

  7. Best wishes to you and yours, and have a happy Thanksgiving. Two beautiful pics in a row…you’re on a roll. :)

