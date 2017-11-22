Hey there! I have a book to finish with a hard deadline of, uh, next week, so I am going to hide from the Internet until it is done, or through December 3rd, whichever comes first. This includes Twitter, Facebook, etc. Basically there will be a Scalzi-shaped hole in the Internet for the next ten days.
While I’m gone, two things to know:
1. You can still order signed and personalized books by me for the holidays, through my local bookstore. All the details are at this link. Feel free to share that link.
2. Starting on December 4th I will open Whatever up for my annual Holiday Shopping Guide, for books (both traditionally and non-traditionally published), other creative work, fan favorites, and charitable giving. Creatives, be ready to share your wares then!
Have fine Thanksgiving and/or start of your holiday season. See you on December 3rd.
9 thoughts on “Away From the Internet Through 12/3”
Will miss your posts and look forward to the fish.
Scalzi shaped ?
Can you describe it ?
Is it pear shaped ? Oblong ? Or something more exotic like a dodecahedron ?
Enjoy the sanity break :)
Scalzi-Shaped Hole is totally the name of my next band.
Best wishes for a wonderful holiday with your loved ones, and for a productive and satisfying time bringing the latest book to a successful close. I am very much looking forward to reading it!
Good luck with the writing & Happy Thanksgiving to you & your family.
Good luck with the deadline! I’ll miss your intelligent posts here, and will look forward to seeing you back here flushed with triumph from submitting your new book!
Happy Holidays! Trounce that deadline!
You will be missed! But the internet is such a time suck that it’s a wise decision. Maybe I should follow your lead and spend all my time on my weaving so I actually get some done!