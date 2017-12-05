Uncategorized

“Don’t Live For Your Obituary” Arrives at the Scalzi Compound

John Scalzi2 Comments

Look at this lovely book, held aloft by my lovely missus. It’s Don’t Live For Your Obituary, my first collection of writing-related essays in a decade. The official release date is December 31st (yes, New Year’s Eve), but if you pre-ordered the signed limited hardcover from Subterranean Press, I understand they have begun to be shipped. Yes! The holidays are saved!

(You can still order it from Subterranean Press, by the way. It’s in stock there now.)

This is my third book of the year, after The Collapsing Empire and the print version of The Dispatcher. 2017 turned out to be pretty productive after all.

2 thoughts on ““Don’t Live For Your Obituary” Arrives at the Scalzi Compound

  2. I got the shipping confirmation email yesterday, and the tracking info shows an ETA of Friday – I know what I’m gonna be doing this weekend!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s