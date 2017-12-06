Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2017, Day Three: Arts, Crafts, Music and More

The Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2017 continues, and today we move away from books and focus on other gifts and crafts — which you can take to mean just about any other sort of thing a creative person might make: Music, art, knitting, jewelry, artisan foodstuffs and so on. These can be great, unique gifts for special folks in your life, and things you can’t just get down at the mall. I hope you see some cool stuff here.
Hey all you fellow Scalzians. (Scallionz?) Mostly, I make jewelry, but with the *ahem* weight of the last year, I’ve focused on political designs. I think that many of you may appreciate them. I have jewelry, really nice lapel pins, stickers and buttons all based around the Falsum: ⊥. (a/k/a the Uptack, an upside-down T) It’s an old symbol that means “contradiction,” “false,” and “deception.” It’s also a not-so-subtle F.U. to a certain commander-in-chief. These are great for that left-leaning pal you need to get a little something for and I’m sure they’d be great stocking stuffers.
Just for Whatever-ers, get free shipping over $15 with code WHATEVER17 good till Christmas, plus I’ll throw in some free, exclusive stickers with every order.
Stay strong, and happy holidays!
My favorite, a dime-sized premium lapel pin. (Cufflinks too!)
A central ⊥ encircled with the text “Liberty and Justice for All”
https://www.etsy.com/listing/518895409/anti-trump-lapel-pin-tie-tack-union-made
My most popular item, the “RESIS⊥” bumper sticker. 5 for $5, shipped free! Also available as a magnet.
https://www.etsy.com/listing/488504896/resist-anti-trump-sticker-free-ship-5
Lots of other sticker designs and many handmade political jewelry items at my main shop page.
https://williamaarons.etsy.com
Thanks Mr. Scalzi!
(I keep the prices on all non-jewelry items as low as I can to make them accessible to as many as possible. The designs are also available under a CC0 license. I’m not trying to unduely profit from this tragedy!) (I hope this isn’t double-posted, I think my first attempt went away…)
I’m Elise Matthesen; you can also call me Lioness. I make jewelry and sculpture, usually with sterling silver wire and beads of all materials. Lampwork glass. Old Mardi Gras beads. Dinosaur bone. Tektites and meteorite fragments. And so on.
Lois McMaster Bujold had me make a necklace to hold all her award pins. (Speaking of Lois and her wonderful Vorkosigan saga, there are tiny planet pendants approved by her in my Etsy shop. Say “Happy Winterfair!” in the note with your purchase, and I’ll send you a trio of them for free.)
References are available from Amal El-Mohtar, Catherynne Valente, Lynne Thomas, Elizabeth Bear, Sarah Monette, and many others.
The shinies can be found at:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/LionessElise
Buy handcrafted plush toys! I’m selling crocheted Nintendo pikmin and snowgies. Kids will be amazed to find a crocheted plush under the tree, instead of just some other factory produced toy.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ToyWorkersLocal
Thanks for doing this again this year! We make handmade wood items and decorate them with Lichtenberg Figures. The Figures resemble the fractal nature of lightning and are made by passing a high electrical current (up to 12,000 volts) through and electrolyte that has been applied to the wooden item. They are one-of-a-kind-in that no two patterns are the same. They make great unique gifts.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FrillsElectricWood
Thanks for giving us a look.
Stuff! I make stuff. Well, my husband does. Are you into handmade wooden things? Is someone on your gift list? Then please visit Laughing Coyote Woodworks’ shops: our Etsy shop or our main website. FIreplace bellows is our big seller this time of year, but we make all kinds of things, and love custom orders. If it’s made of wood, we can make it. Note, though: if you want a custom something for the upcoming holidays, get in touch soon! Time is flying!
Thanks for checking us out.
Thanks for this opportunity, John! I create handmade books, journals, and mixed media art, most with a fantasy/horror twist. If you spend $15 or more in my shop, you can take 15% off with coupon code HOLIDAY17. Plus, I ship within 24 hours.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/UrbanFables
I make custom dice bags and other tabletop gaming accessories.
My company is RedKingCo. I currently sell on Etsy here:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/redkingco
and here:
https://www.redkingco.com
We have many great embroidered dice bags to choose from. You can choose to buy any of our bags as they are or you can customize fabric colors and get names/initials/sayings embroidered on the bag.
I also make and sell chainmail dice bags, rpg book tote bags, dice trays, card holders, and for the holiday season – stockings (my favorite is the “Sock of Holding”)
If you know a tabletop gamer that needs a gift this year please check out my shop!
For you D&D nerds out there, check out my t-shirt for sale on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01JTKLE38
From there, you can browse around to other D&D and pop culture shirts I sell.
Hi. I’m Paul Weimer (again!)
I do sell prints of my photos and license images I’ve taken, on my website, http://www.princejvstin.com
Aside from being an author, I also make visual and functional art. In my Etsy shop you will find poetry art cards, which are greeting cards which are blank on the inside but have 3D collage and fragments of my original poetry on the front. Each card comes with an envelope, can be mailed, and is suitable for framing. There are over a dozen different designs.
I also have small blank journals with similar cover art available, and unique jewelry made using sterling silver, pearls, and semi-precious stones. Photos of the journals and jewelry are in process this week and will be posted very soon (likely by the weekend), but the poetry art cards are all up.
Here’s the link to my Etsy shop:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ArtsEclectica
Thank you for the chance to mention this here, John, and thank you to everyone who checks out my work! :)
Hi! I’m Brandy Jefferys & I’m an artist based out of Huntington, WV. I paint landscapes, cityscapes & still lifes, particularly of biscuit sandwiches at the moment. I also draw things and people. If you know someone from WV you need to buy a gift for, they’ll love my biscuit prints. Trust me. IG & Twitter: @BrandyJefferys My store is at my website: http://www.brandyjefferys.com
This is a kind offer, thank you John. I’m Doug Shaw, and I run a free art project in my neighbourhood, where I hide original artworks for people to find. I also have a shop on Etsy where I sell a few cards, one or two prints, and some original pieces. My subjects are varied, some abstract, some representational. Here’s a link to my shop:
https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DougShawArt
And here is a link to the story about my free art project, in case that’s of interest to you.
https://artsensorium.com/we-are-all-artists-a-free-art-project/
Thanks again.
I specialize in fine-gauge hand-knit sweaters. I have several baby sweaters ready to ship listed on my Etsy site, which would make excellent presents for any babies in your life. My real passion, though, is making custom sweaters for adults to the person’s measurements so they’ll fit better and look nicer than anything from the store. To make sure they have something to open, I can put together a very nice gift packet with a gift certificate, pictures of options, etc.; just contact me or place an order to get that going. Also, please note that almost everything in my shop is 25% off right now in honor of the holidays, including the custom sweaters, and the gift packet service is available for free.
I create hand-painted space-themed jewelry, and occasionally do some other crafts as well. Check out my shop, Stellar Drift for unique necklaces and earrings, and at least one pocket watch. I work with many themes including, astronomy and Norse mythology, to create beautiful, evocative pieces.
I make high quality, unique dice bags and other gaming or nerdy accessories out of leather. My name is Kell, and I’m the artist behind Level 8 Craftling’s nerdy leather goods.
http://www.etsy.com/shop/Level8craftling
Now through December 15th: 20% off everything, including new custom orders!
Some of the items I have ready made to sell:
– Dice bags of many colors and sizes
– Patchwork leather bottle holders, for carrying your modern water bottle or wine bottle around conventions, festivals, or everyday life in style
– Beautiful, warm, cozy leather hooded capelets (I wear mine all winter and it’s gorgeous and sooooo warm)
I also love making custom leatherwork! Examples:
– A custom-designed leather Dominion carrying case – the best Dominion (or other card game, like Magic the Gathering) case I’ve ever seen. I use mine all the time!
– For other examples of the many custom pieces I’ve created, check out http://www.level8craftling.com
All items are handmade and handstitched by me in Michigan! Thank you, John, for this opportunity to share.
My name is Sarah and my company is labyrinthine designs. I make handpainted wood signs and burlap bags for home decor and gifts. I am a company of one and I create and paint everything myself.
My signs are mostly funny/silly sayings, though I’ve done a few religious ones by request (and I take custom orders). My burlap bags are a fun, creative, and reusable alternative to traditional wrapping paper.They’re great for gift wrapping, holiday parties, white elephant exchanges, or holiday decor.
Please check out my store! http://www.labyrinthinedesigns.com/
Thanks and have a wonderful day!
Hi! I make handmade bath & body products including beard oils & balms. Please check out my shop https://www.etsy.com/shop/NoBSBathandBodyStore where you’ll find great gifts, all under $20. Free shipping is available until December 20. Thank you!
Calling all knitters!
There is still time to knit something for a person you love. :)
I write knitting patterns, and many quick projects are still well within reach if you’d like to make something this December. Please check out my designs on Ravelry or on Loveknitting.com:
https://www.ravelry.com/designers/joanne-seiff
https://www.loveknitting.com/us/user/Joanne-Seiff/8ba7c837-4393-4690-82fb-12e268998147
Knit on, friends!
PS: Thanks so much for this opportunity to post.
I design all kinds of t-shirts, but of greatest relevance here is likely the “Washington Redshirts”. There are two different versions of the logo, available on men’s and women’s tees and v-necks, plus hoodies, knit caps and baseball caps.
http://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/washington-redshirts-retro-look-men-s-and-ladies-t-shirt
I also created this *rump hat parody that says “Resign Motherfucker”
http://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/resign-motherfucker-5-panel-embroidere-cap
All of this (and much more) is printed/embroidered in my shop in VA.
I make lots of art, but most people like my pottery. I sell at conventions in the Northeast, online, and out of my studio at Western Avenue Studios in Lowell, MA. My prices are reasonable and I don’t charge extra for custom work! Need a mug, bowl, yarn bowl, or spongeholder? Visit me online at https://www.cogitation.org or just search for The Cogitation Zone.
You have got to see my kitty yarn bowls!
I also do watercolors, alcohol inks and encaustics.
I design t-shirts. It started because I wanted t-shirts with designs, but also with v-necks. I sell my designs on Etsy, in children’s and adult’s sizes, both fitted and loose. You can also get me to put any design on a tote bag.
Since this is a Christmas-themed thread, I’ll share the Christmas T-rex I made for my younger daughter, who loves dinosaurs and wanted a Christmas shirt:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/492400101/childs-christmas-t-rex-shirt?ref=shop_home_active_6
(It is in adult sizes, too!)
I also have a party robot (another daughter request), starfish, flowers… and my most popular design has dragonflies:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/217640447/womens-dragonflies-v-neck-t-shirt?ref=shop_home_active_15
There’s still time to order for Christmas!
Heya folks!
I do high end quality LEGO photography, and I sell them in various interesting ways. I try to integrate the LEGO into the world to make compelling works of art. I sell prints, greeting cards, stickers etc. in my online store, which is here:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/debaere/shop?asc=u
Note: the Candy Cane Forest greeting card is a popular item if you need a place to start:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/debaere/works/17808577-candy-cane-forest?asc=u&card_size=4×6&grid_pos=1&p=greeting-card&rbs=474b928b-dc80-4f59-8c7b-739f2c4cb4a0&ref=artist_shop_grid
I design leggings that range from XS to 6XL, printed to order in Seattle by the folks at bombsheller.
Leggings from The ElectroMagnetic Lady
Thanks John! Hi everyone, I’m Chris Kluwe (you may have seen me chastising Mr. Scalzi’s “burrito” monstrosities on the twitters), and I (along with my brother and a couple friends) made a card game called Twilight of the Gods.
https://www.victorypointgames.com/twilight-of-the-gods.html
The game is about gods battling against each other, making devious trades with each other, and above all – fun. You’ll never feel like you got stuck watching someone do an infinite combo or unstoppable one turn kill. You also know exactly what cards you’re getting in the box, so no spending $1k every three months to try and stay current.
If you like games like Magic: the Gathering and Netrunner, give us a shot!
Hi all, I’m Ariela Housman and I am a calligrapher who makes geek-themed art prints, greeting cards, and other fun things. All available at http://geekcalligraphy.com
There is a $_WinterHoliday card, for those of you looking for something to accompany your gifts:
Some of other popular items are:
Coder’s Oath
Fiber Artist’s Oath
Cordthulhu Art Print
Take Care of Yourself Greeting Card (featuring Spoon Dragon)
F*** You, Pay Me Art Print (ever popular with freelancers)
Apropos of the political climate, these art prints:
Take Care Of Yourself ($5 from each sale goes to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society)
This Should Not Be Normal and It Is Not Okay ($5 form each sale goes to EMILY’s List)
Social Justice Warrior’s Oath (also available for Bard, Cleric, Mage, Paladin, Ranger, and Rogue; custom classes available on request)
Thanks for the promo opportunity, John!
Hi! I’m Nikka Valken; I’m a artist and writer. The writing isn’t online yet, but I have a Society6 shop where I put up all the new visual art.
https://society6.com/nikkavalken
Hi All!
I make yarn using all domestic wool, alpaca, angora, cashmere & mohair, spun here in the US & hand dyed by me in Upstate NY. You can find it all at http://www.jilldraper.com, if you love a knitter or crocheter but don’t know how much or what to get them I’m happy to help out w suggestions if you message me.
*I can’t really think of something funny so insert your own sheep joke here*
I make folded book art. I take books and fold the pages into designs. I can do custom work, including names, special dates like weddings or anniversaries, college graduations etc. Many examples are on the website.
http://goo.gl/yLVuXS
I make custom cat beds, typically with a nerdy theme. Examples of my past designs can be found here: https://flailsquared.wordpress.com/tag/cubes/ , and currently my Etsy store is open for commissions and also has a few Pokecubes: http://www.cubesforcats.com
I have been doing woodturning for about a decade now, and have curated an oft-neglected Etsy shop for the past three years. Now, though, grad school is over and I have a wider range of items available:
https://aturnofbeauty.etsy.com
Expect pens, mechanical pencils, letter openers, bottle openers, bowls, and nativity sets. Everything was turned on my lathe by me.
Of special interest to Scalzi’s readers would be the dragon-detailed pens:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/573199939/walnut-maple-and-cherry-dragon-themed?ref=shop_home_active_26
Use the code WHATEVER17 at checkout for 10% off from today through next Wednesday.
Enjoy!
I’m a science professor and I made a game called “Science Professor” for my nine year old daughter, who really enjoys it. I’ve also played it with physics graduate students who enjoy it as well. Each player has students who take data and publish papers, with game mechanics suitable for all ages. Will your hard-working student be fueled to success with coffee, or delayed by too many bathroom breaks? You can purchase the game here.
In addition to being a fantasy novelist, I am also a photographer! I have a number of photos here on my website — and if you’ve checked those out before, there are three new galleries from my trip to Okinawa this year, for Shikina-en, Gyokusendo Cave, and the trip as a whole.
I can order photo prints on a wide variety of materials: paper, acrylic, glass, wood, canvas, aluminum, and more, in just about any size you like. If you are interested, contact me and we’ll discuss specifics!
I make handmade boxes, holiday ornaments, do bookbinding and book repair. My boxes and ornaments are available on my Etsy shop, including this book safe version of a binding of THE LEFT HAND OF DARKNESS – https://www.etsy.com/listing/557315748/clamshell-box-with-rounded-spine-drop?ref=shop_home_active_2
Hello, and thanks for doing this again this year! My name is William Hughes, and I’m a conservation photographer based in Colorado. I offer archival fine art prints for sale. Some of my images are limited edition which are printed on Hahnemühle Bamboo fine art paper, and others are open edition which have a variety of print options available.
The ethics of my photography is very important to me. Unless specifically noted, all wildlife is free and non-captive. While I do some basic post production, images are never manipulated beyond adjusting contrast, dodging and burning, etc. The goal is to reproduce the scene as it existed in nature. I will never add or remove elements for a more dramatic effect.
Thank you for taking the time to look at my work, and please let me know if you have any questions. My work can be found here: http://www.whughesstudio.com/
Happy Holidays
Bill
Thank you, John!
A bat in a bellhop uniform, keys dangling from his lapel as he hangs upside down.
A pony with an ice cream cone on her forehead, pretending to be a unicorn.
A garden of succulents forming resilient shapes and words.
I’m a sculptor, and these are some of the things I’ve created so far. I make wearable art, wall art, journal covers, miniature figures, art dolls, and more.
https://www.facebook.com/divinecheshire/
http://www.divinecheshire.com
Free shipping if you let me know you found me here!
Hi! I’m Elizabeth and I make jewelry and illustrations from metal and vitreous enamel. My most popular item is my hand-forged hair pins (available in bronze or sterling silver). If you have enough hair to put up in a bun or a twist, these pins WILL hold it. I’ve sold hundreds of these pins over the years both online and at conventions and I’ve only encountered 4 people whose hair they didn’t work with (hair that is both very fine AND thin can be difficult).
The hairpins can be found at my Etsy shop along with glass enamel jewelry that’s often on the theme of planets & science (well, scientific hazards).
My enamel illustrations and watercolor/ink doodles can be found as buttons/magnets/small prints in the Etsy shop or on t-shirts/bags/other merch on my Society6 shop.
Thank you!
Hi, my name is Mandy aka Dragon. I sew, knit, and crochet. I started Top Drawer Crafts where I make bags, coin purses, quilts, hats, scarves, beer mitt koozies, costumes, and other things. I currently do a lot by custom order with no inventory. To see stuff I’ve made, please check out Facebook.com/topdrawercrafts. If you see something you like, please contact me via email at topdrawercrafts@gmail.com. so i can make it custom for you! Reference dragon17 for a 17% discount. Be sure to check my page for updates in the new year!
My fiancee makes beautiful stencil art of people’s pets (and sometimes random things like rats or flamingos). You can see it all at http://www.popartpetpaintings.com
She has a calendar available for $20 shipped which has dogs, cats, a rabbit, and an iguana. Makes a perfect gift!
Thanks John! Hi, I’m Shailynn and I like to get messy with acrylic paints. Fluid art is my passion these days but I have a few nature photos in my store.
Stay creative!
https://society6.com/shailien
Hello friends! I’m Cal and I make nerdy organic bath and beauty products inspired by my favorite fictional people at http://dragonsworn.etsy.com, because life’s too short to live without the glory of glittery, sparkly goodness.
My nailpolishes are all 10-free, which means they’re safe for older kids — my most popular color is Dungeon Master, inspired by Matt Mercer on Critical Role, and my latest colors are all inspired by American Gods on STARZ. I also have a limited edition color running through December, inspired by Will Stanton of the Dark Is Rising, my childhood favorite, and I do custom colors based on whatever you’d like, too!
I also have an extremely fun line of scented skincare products inspired by the romances of Bioware videogames, because design briefs including “oak, basil, sage, AND BETRAYAL” and “Old Spice AND LIAR” absolutely crack me up every time.
I may be able to lay claim to the “hottest” post. My work is hand-blown glass, in the traditional Italian style. All my work starts with molten glass coming out of the furnace at 2050F.
Please have a look at some of the finished pieces at https://www.guyhollington.com/. There is a section of the site devoted to tools and techniques for those interested. All work is made in Vancouver, Canada. Thanks John!
John, thanks for doing this!
I’m Crickett. I have an Etsy shop for cross stitch patterns, along with a couple of kits (with more on the way). I keep my pattern prices low so that they are accessible to more people, and I’m having a sale right now! You get 10% off orders over $5.
My most popular pattern/kit is Barren Field of Fucks: https://www.etsy.com/listing/196761134/barren-field-of-fks-with-people-cross?ref=shop_home_active_3
As a Browncoat myself, I provide several patterns of quotes from Firefly: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CrickettsHouse?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=15730276
Damn! Reminds me that I have to get a Redshirt reference available soon! :-)
Crickett
Thank you for the opportunity! I am plugging my husband’s comedy record label Stand Up! Records.It has lots and lots and lots of funny people like Patton Oswalt, Hannibal Buress and many more; lots of cool colored vinyl too.
Buy yourself or your loved one a tarot reading! They’re fun! They’re informative! They can be pretty funny, too!
If you lived where I live, you could get a reading in person. But you probably don’t, so we can do it over email instead. Tarot is not: A) about ghosts B) predicting the future or C) consorting with demons. Basically, you think of something, deal yourself (or others) some cards, and your brain spills out on the table. It’s all about telling a story with a set of randomly determined symbols. You’ll bend the narrative to make it about what you’re thinking of. It’s just the way your brain works.
We can do all the stuff you could imagine. I regularly do readings for tv shows and musical albums. If you’re working on a creative project that you’re stuck on, or just want to hash out, a reading could be a great way to do that. I have terminal degrees in writing and in literature, so I can talk about symbolism all day long, if you want to do that.
Rates vary, obviously, given the level of detail you ask for. I can say I’m quite a bit cheaper than a lot of other readers, since I have no overhead to speak of. And I give discounts if you can get me a picture of a student ID or something. I’m a teacher, I have to help out students whenever I can.
Here’s a page where you can read a bit more, and see how to contact me:
I didn’t edit my HTML properly! Here’s a link for tarot readings: Click here!
Aloha! I’m April, printmaker by day and paper crane folding ninja by night, based out of Hawaii.
Please check out my HAND SILK SCREEN PRINTED TEA TOWELS, COASTERS, CARDS, AND CALENDARS available on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AShamStudio?ref=search_shop_redirect
These are perfect gifts for the holidays, or could be a great housewarming, or birthday gift. Offering FREE SHIPPING!
Feel free to follow me on Instagram as well: @ashamprints
Free free to contact me to share creativity.
Hi! If you or your gift-recipient enjoy cooperative board games, and have played enough modern games that a heavy/thinky title sounds appealing, take a look at Spirit Island! You cooperate as spirits of the land who are fighting off europeans attempting to colonize your island, wielding elemental powers to turn nature itself against them. Play is simultaneous, so there’s very little downtime, and it offers a great arc, as you grow (and change) in power.
I spent a number of years designing & developing Spirit Island. It hit stores this summer, and is already heading towards its 3rd printing – I couldn’t be happier! Amazon and GameSurplus both have it in stock right now, and it’s on the last leg of the distribution chain to many other board game retailers.
If you want to learn more, several of the Amazon reviews do a great job of discussing who is/isn’t apt to enjoy the game, or you can check out its BGG entry for reviews and videos.
I just wanted to say how much I love this thread every year. Introduces me to all sorts of new places to throw money.
Hi!
I am an artist and my style ranges from mythosian monsters to snowmen being robbed by bunnies. I have art prints, cards, printed T-shirts and prints on tote bags and stuff in my shop.
https://society6.com/savinart
Do pop in and browse.
Dear Folks,
Fine photographic prints! Both digital and dye transfer. (You don’t know what dye transfer is? Read this – http://ctein.com/dyetrans.htm )
So, go browse, already! Ctein’s Online Gallery – http://ctein.com
pax / Ctein
Hey everyone out there in the Scalziverse! Take a minute to check out the greeting cards my wife and I make! They are all hand-rolled strips of paper, a process called Quilling. We will still be able to ship in time for the holidays, despite taking a little break soon from the MN chill. They make a great gift by themselves if you write in them and buy a nice frame or as an actual card (if you can still imagine such a thing!) Thanks to John for promoting us, and I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season!
http://www.iconicquilling.com/
Hooray for small businesses!
As a small yarn business owner, I definitely support this idea.
Me, and a couple of my cohorts are owners of Washtenaw Wool Company. We specialize in hand-dyed yarns (particularly speckles, gradients and colorbursts)! We are offering 15% off any order, large or small, on our etsy shop ( http://etsy.com/shop/WashtenawWoolCo ) this month until the 25th with the code BEHAPPY
I have a modest store of handmade yarn toys I designed myself.
My best is crochet Cthulhu for Lovecraft fans.
As well as some crocheted pokémon balls.
Ships to Canada/US and internationally
https://www.GeektoStudios.com/store
I have a modest store of handmade yarn toys I designed myself.
My best is crochet Cthulhu for Lovecraft fans.
As well as some crocheted pokémon balls.
Ships to Canada/US and internationally
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ooohpretties
I make jewelry, some simple beading but mostly fabrication in sterling and both with beautiful stones. I try to have something for every budget and will happily do layaway.