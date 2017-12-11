A Question For You Whilst I Finish My Book

I’m soooooooooo close to finishing Head On (which was due a long time ago ugh), so while I’m busy typing, here’s a participatory thread with a festive, holiday-themed question for you:

What was the best-received gift you ever gave for the holidays?

Which is to say, not the gift you thought was the best, or most thoughtful or the most appropriate, but the gift that, when given, seemed to make a real difference to or have a real impact on the person to whom it was given. This is a slightly more interesting question, I think.

Have fun with this question in the comments. I’ll be over here wishing I could type faster.