I’m soooooooooo close to finishing Head On (which was due a long time ago ugh), so while I’m busy typing, here’s a participatory thread with a festive, holiday-themed question for you:
What was the best-received gift you ever gave for the holidays?
Which is to say, not the gift you thought was the best, or most thoughtful or the most appropriate, but the gift that, when given, seemed to make a real difference to or have a real impact on the person to whom it was given. This is a slightly more interesting question, I think.
Have fun with this question in the comments. I’ll be over here wishing I could type faster.
8 thoughts on “A Question For You Whilst I Finish My Book”
Two quick suggestions:
1. For this comment thread, please have the comments stick to the question, rather than commenting on other people’s comments;
2. Very specifically I suggest not criticizing other people’s answers. Let’s make this a happy, heartwarming thread, folks.
I gave an lady at work (who has everything) a gift in her name of paying for education for 5 girls in Afghanistan. She talked about it for years until she retired.
Well, I proposed to my wife on Christmas Day, so if I were feeling a bit twee, I could say I gave her the rest of my life that day (21 years ago, and hopefully she never decides that she wants to return that gift :-)).
John, if i could turn it around…
I opened a Chrristmas envelope 15 years ago from my stepdaughter, and the gift inside was her asking me if i would walk her down the aisle at her wedding. I know that that one act of giving changed my life, and still does today. Of course, our odd sense of humor sometimes gets in the way (“so you didn’t keep the gift receipt?”) but, with a great son-in-law and two fabulous grandkids, life is pretty much complete.
tullamore dew in a swert-gun
A house
I told my grandfather who was in the hospital on Christmasday, and was giving up, that he was going to be a greatgrandfather. The light that shone in his eyes, and the “oh dammit, got to hang in” expression on his face. Still makes me cry. He hung around just in time to se our boy get born. Best gift for us all.
I decided to get my brother a bunch of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy themed gifts for Christmas one year. They started off sort of vague (a towel, yerba mate which is not entirely unlike tea, etc) and then got to be stronger hints (a t-shirt with the number 42 on it), until the final present, which was the BBC radio play. Part of the fun was seeing how long it took him to figure it out.
What I wasn’t expecting was that it was our first Christmas with his fiance with us, and she was trying to figure it out too. So when I handed him the pair of presents and the first one turned out to be a petunia planter, she said, “Oh, so that must be the whale.”
And then I knew she’d fit in fine. :)