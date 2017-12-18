How We Spoil Our Cats, December 2017 Edition

We give them custom-made cat steps. The steps go up to a resting area above the sliding glass door. The installation was done over the weekend; we have to add carpet to each step yet but otherwise it’s done. I was a little worried how it was going to look but I think it turned out well. The cats are still figuring out what the heck it is.

When Krissy suggested this as a thing she wanted, I said, “All right, but you know you’re obliging us to have cats until the end of time.” She seemed okay with that.

Off to finish this novel.