Head On: Done

John Scalzi

Hey, guess what I finally ARGINBARGINRASSAFRASSING finished?

P.S.: THANK GOD

PPS: It’s pretty good.

PPPS: I’m going to bed now.

28 thoughts on “Head On: Done

  5. It’s kinda like a Christmas present, knowing it’s done and ready to print. Or is the editing process now beginning?

    Anyway- sleep and then enjoy the holiday. Hug the kitties. Eat too much. You know – all the good stuff.

  10. He’s turning into Yosemite Sam! Quick! Only true love’s kiss can save him before the conversion is complete!

  11. Woo-hoo and congratulations! I know that feels good to have done at last. I am really, really, REALLY looking forward to reading this one.

    Sleep well, sir, and have a wonderful holiday with your family!

  13. Congratulations, John. I know well the feeling of FINALLY finishing a big project and the relief of not having it hang over you anymore. I look forward to reading it. (To that end, if you’re looking for beta or even gamma readers…)

  14. Excellent news! And finishing at 4:30 in the morning means that your copy editors will be really earning their paychecks :-). But seriously, Lock In was great, and I’m really looking forward to the sequel – due to hit shelves in April, right?

  15. You’ve had a busy year, little man. Go ahead, take a couple days off. Then get back to it, because I can read faster than you can write. (And–SQUIRREL–btw, been meaning to say, Wil Wheaton’s reading of The Collapsing Empire was beyond brilliant.)

  18. Congratulations!
    And what a relief for all of us.
    Now get back to dance-monkeying for us.
    Wait, no, I didn’t really say that. All I really said was Congratulations!!!

  19. Sorry that the first thing I thought of when seeing that title was the (in)famous headache relief product.
    “Head On – Apply Directly to the Forehead!”

