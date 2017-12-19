Hey, guess what I finally ARGINBARGINRASSAFRASSING finished?
P.S.: THANK GOD
PPS: It’s pretty good.
PPPS: I’m going to bed now.
28 thoughts on “Head On: Done”
This was posted at 9:36am UTC, ie 4:36am in Ohio.
Sleep sound, John.
Whoo-hoo! Congratulations. I’m sure I’m not the only one eager to read it when it is published.
“Apply directly to forehead?”
*thump, thump, thump*
Instructions unclear, headache is now worse.
Well done! And I’m really looking forward to it, so rest, recover, and start writing again…
It’s kinda like a Christmas present, knowing it’s done and ready to print. Or is the editing process now beginning?
Anyway- sleep and then enjoy the holiday. Hug the kitties. Eat too much. You know – all the good stuff.
Yay!
Yay!!!
Congrats! I’m looking forward to reading it when it comes out.
Finished?
Fine, you can take a brief rest break.
Brief!!
He’s turning into Yosemite Sam! Quick! Only true love’s kiss can save him before the conversion is complete!
Woo-hoo and congratulations! I know that feels good to have done at last. I am really, really, REALLY looking forward to reading this one.
Sleep well, sir, and have a wonderful holiday with your family!
Well done! Especially given how this year has been …
Congratulations, John. I know well the feeling of FINALLY finishing a big project and the relief of not having it hang over you anymore. I look forward to reading it. (To that end, if you’re looking for beta or even gamma readers…)
Excellent news! And finishing at 4:30 in the morning means that your copy editors will be really earning their paychecks :-). But seriously, Lock In was great, and I’m really looking forward to the sequel – due to hit shelves in April, right?
You’ve had a busy year, little man. Go ahead, take a couple days off. Then get back to it, because I can read faster than you can write. (And–SQUIRREL–btw, been meaning to say, Wil Wheaton’s reading of The Collapsing Empire was beyond brilliant.)
Hot damn. Good for you and good for us. A win win if you will. Now you can enjoy the Holidays in peace.
w00t!
Congratulations!
And what a relief for all of us.
Now get back to dance-monkeying for us.
Wait, no, I didn’t really say that. All I really said was Congratulations!!!
Sorry that the first thing I thought of when seeing that title was the (in)famous headache relief product.
“Head On – Apply Directly to the Forehead!”
Congratulations! Now take a much deserved rest and enjoy the Holidays with your family.
Congrats! And sleep well.
(Looks around for looming deadline of The Last Emperox off in the distance)
HOOO-RAHHHHH!
Did that last minute plot twist work out?
Yay!
You are the man! Slumber deep and dream sweet. You have more than earned it. 😳
Yeay!
Happy holidays! Enjoy them in peace :)
Bravo! I look forward to reading your latest creation!
Best wishes for the holidays and the new year to come!