Head On Post-Writing Post

Now that I’ve, you know, slept, a few thoughts on Head On (that’s the UK book cover for it, btw):

1. I like it and I think others will like it to. It has everything: Futuristic sports, murder, sex, love, home invasion, shady business people and midnight flights to central Europe. As one must.

2. It’s also a book that ended up different from the book I intended to write when I started. Books change in the telling, because sometimes the book that makes sense in your head doesn’t hold together on the page. That’s not because the page is unforgiving; it’s because your head is too forgiving, allowing you to sort of slide over plot gaps and dodgy character motivations and what have you. Or at least, my head is. So when I tell you “this is not the book I had in my head” that means it’s better, not worse.

3. I’m also sure the writing of the book is deeply informed by it being written in 2017. I’m not going to get into the details of that now, as I think it’s something people reading the book should be able to discover and judge for themselves. Don’t worry, there’s not a strawman Trump stand-in or anything like that. That would be a little on the nose. Just that writing the book was a reminder for me that while science fiction writers write about the future, they live in the now, and the now is going to have an effect on writing.

4. This book also took the longest of any novels to write — I started it in January and finished it yesterday. Part of this, as I noted earlier, is because the world is on fire, and that makes it difficult to focus. With that said, there’s only so much I can blame the trash fire that is 2017. Some of it really is on me. My new year’s resolution is going to be an overhaul of my time management. Wheee!

The good news is that the book was done when it needed to be done to hit its publication date, which is ultimately the important thing. The not so great news is it was done at almost literally the last possible moment to hit its pub date, which is a thing I don’t want to do again. Not only is it not great for me, but it’s a real pain in the ass for the book production staff. I try not to be a pain in the ass.

5. For those who will ask, yes, there will be audiobook, and aside from that it’s too early to say anything else about it. So anything else you’re going to ask about the audiobook, please see the previous sentence.

6. Also, to anticipate the next question, there will also be a book tour for this one, albeit somewhat shorter than the one for The Collapsing Empire — something like ten date rather than twenty four, plus some conventions and book festivals. For this one we’re trying to hit some places that we haven’t been to recently or at all yet. More details when we have them, probably in a couple of months.

7. Finally, in case you didn’t know already, Head On is being released on April 17, 2018. You can pre-order online or from your favorite local bookstore.

8. And now I’m going to spend the rest of 2017 sleeping and watching Teen Titans Go!, I think.