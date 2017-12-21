Please Enjoy the Scalzi Family 2017 Holiday Card

It’s lovely and truly captures the sentiment of the season.

Its genesis comes from a bad pun I made on Twitter (“If shrimp had a religious leader, it’d be known as the Prawntiff”) and then art of the Prawntiff being made by @jurijuri. It delighted me so much that I asked her if I could use it for a holiday card (I then also paid her for the work, because that’s what you do).

And now I’m sharing it with you. I hope your holidays are delightful, and that the new year will bring you joy. And so does the Prawntiff.