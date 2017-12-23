Uncategorized

John Scalzi

My kid is pretty great. And she’s 19 today. I hope this year of hers is everything good.

  5. Stunning shot! Beautiful girl who I am sure is smart, funny and self aware. As they get older it’s hard not to worry about the world they’ll be handling in the future. I am pinning my hope to this next generation.. and praying they’ll take no prisoners! HBD

  8. Congrats to your lovely young lady! You and I have at least those two things in common – our youngest have just turned 19, and we are both blessed by ethereal riches far beyond our measure! Best of the season to you and your!!

  9. To Athena: Happy Birthday!
    To everyone: How strange to go from a 2003 “random whatever” playing Uno “take two cards Daddy” to 19.
    I say: Let’s enjoy each other every step of the way.

  11. @Athena Pro-tip: Don’t do something dumb like going to Ft. Lost in the Woods. Keep up with that college/university education. Sure, you’ll miss out on stuff like making your bed in a certain way every day, but! you’ll be able to craft a better life for you and yours. ESSAYONS!

  13. Athena, I don’t know how to tell you this. Your parents are lying about your birthday. It’s really in July.

  17. Happy birthday, Ms. Scalzi! May you enjoy bountiful health, happiness and success now and in the future!

  21. She’s definitely a blend of the two of you, looks wise, and in the best possible combination. That and the mad photographer skillz makes for an absolutely lovely photo. Merry Christmas to you all.

  29. Happy Birthday Athena. Hope you’re getting to spend some time at home as you’re the best present for Mom & Dad.

  31. This is my annual tradition of wishing happy birthday to John Scalzi’s daughter, whom I have never met, but who is precisely forty years you ger than I am. Have a lovely year, Athena!

