Whatever Best of 2017

Well, this was a year, wasn’t it. I’m not going to be terribly disappointed to see it go. Nevertheless, I got some decent writing out of it here on Whatever. Below, in alphabetical order, you’ll find the pieces I find of special note in 2017. Be aware that I tried to keep the pieces kvetching about our current horrible president to a minimum; I want you to be able to get through the pieces without feeling like you want to walk into the sea. Nevertheless these pieces reflect the general “ugh” of the year, because, well. 2017 and all that. You know. You were there.
2017, Word Counts and Writing Process
The Brain Eater
Can You Tell My Earnings From My Amazon Sales? Spoiler: Nope, Not at All
Diversity, Appropriation, Canada (and Me)
Genius and Master
Getting Lucky With College Costs
Hamilton, and Thoughts on the Uncanny Valley of Musicals
Harry Potter and the Initially Dismissive But Ultimately Appreciative Fan
Harvey Weinstein and Other Abusers
The Moral Shambles That is Our President
My Personal Feminism, 2017
The New Year and the Bend of the Arc
On That GOP Health Care Bill, and Tax Breaks
On the Matter of Empathy For Horrible People
The Poverty “State of Mind”
Punching Nazis
A Q&A For the Post-Weinstein Era
Utopias
The View From the Top of Amazon’s Heap
Wonder Woman: A Smash, Possibly in Different Ways Than You Think
And just so everything in this wrapup is not Very Serious Pieces, here’s me and Chuck Wendig and Neil Gaiman and Mikey Neumann and my kid being silly on Twitter. You’re welcome.
