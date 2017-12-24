Whatever Best of 2017

Well, this was a year, wasn’t it. I’m not going to be terribly disappointed to see it go. Nevertheless, I got some decent writing out of it here on Whatever. Below, in alphabetical order, you’ll find the pieces I find of special note in 2017. Be aware that I tried to keep the pieces kvetching about our current horrible president to a minimum; I want you to be able to get through the pieces without feeling like you want to walk into the sea. Nevertheless these pieces reflect the general “ugh” of the year, because, well. 2017 and all that. You know. You were there.

2017, Word Counts and Writing Process

The Brain Eater

Can You Tell My Earnings From My Amazon Sales? Spoiler: Nope, Not at All

Diversity, Appropriation, Canada (and Me)

Genius and Master

Getting Lucky With College Costs

Hamilton, and Thoughts on the Uncanny Valley of Musicals

Harry Potter and the Initially Dismissive But Ultimately Appreciative Fan

Harvey Weinstein and Other Abusers

The Moral Shambles That is Our President

My Personal Feminism, 2017

The New Year and the Bend of the Arc

On That GOP Health Care Bill, and Tax Breaks

On the Matter of Empathy For Horrible People

The Poverty “State of Mind”

Punching Nazis

A Q&A For the Post-Weinstein Era

Utopias

The View From the Top of Amazon’s Heap

Wonder Woman: A Smash, Possibly in Different Ways Than You Think

And just so everything in this wrapup is not Very Serious Pieces, here’s me and Chuck Wendig and Neil Gaiman and Mikey Neumann and my kid being silly on Twitter. You’re welcome.