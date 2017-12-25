11 thoughts on “Merry Catmas!

  1. You have a tree. You have a cat. And the cat is not in the tree? How does this happen?

    Well, anyway, Merry Christmas.

  3. Ah, a ‘size’ define for your cats (I haven’t seen that before.) Mine are ‘6.5 lb’, ’18 lb’, and ~’25lb’; those are two BIG cats.

  5. I don’t know which would be preferable: a cat stomping across Krissy, or a cat stomping across the keyboat0q98ybn/fgggggggggggggggggggggggggggg

  7. Joyful Catmas to you and yours! Our two kittens are sleeping off the aftereffects of romping through a sea of catnip-sprinkled wrapping tissue, while the old gentleman cat surveys them scornfully from the top of the cat-tree. Two-legged family members are all happily playing with gifts as well.

    And at least in our house, there are now several gaps in our Christmas tree as a result of frequent feline climbing expeditions. Fortunately, we had the foresight to tie the tree to the wall when we put it up, so it hasn’t actually been tipped over. How long did it take before the Scamperbeasts got past that phase?

    Happy day to all who stop by here, and best wishes for a brighter year to come.

  10. Back when I had numerous cats, we found that they climbed into and whacked ornaments from fake trees, and left real trees alone, other than the occasional drinking of the tree-water. Other friends told us it was the opposite with their cats. So I suspect it’s an individual thing as to whether cats bother trees, real or otherwise. Just as long as you remember the no-tinsel rule, you’re good.

