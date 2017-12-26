2017 Portraiture (Non-Related Edition)

Uncategorized

I took a lot of photos this year, including pictures of friends at various events I was at. Here are some of the best of those.

Kristine Smith
Baize Latif White and Mark Oshiro
Molly Lewis, John Roderick, Paul Sabourin and Storm DiCostanzo
Tawny Newsome
Janny Chiayavet and Brennan Hubbell
Sarah Tong
Sanjay Dholakia
Tim McGinley
David Urban and Soojin, whose last name I have rather inconveniently forgotten.
David “Uncle Dave” Fawcett

  1. Hmmm. Well, if that writing gig you’ve got going now doesn’t pan out, I’d say that you could make a decent living as a portrait, cat and sunset photographer. In parlous times like these, it’s always wise to have a backup plan in place, so you are to be commended for your prudence.

  5. I agree with you that the shot of Tawny Newsome is great. It’s funny, you can tell she’s not, say, resting her eyes or something but concentrating and really swept up in it. The Sarah Tong shot is excellent too. (they’re all good but those two stand out to me.)

