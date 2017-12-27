I Present To You Our Big Holiday Purchase

It’s a wall-mounted heater for our garage.
Exciting!
Well, okay, not exciting. But it means that no matter the weather (and right now it’s a blistering four degrees Fahrenheit outside), the garage is always above freezing; we run the heater so the overall garage temperature is between 40 and 50 degrees. This means that our cars are not unspeakably cold when we get in them, and that liquids we store in the garage will not burst their cans when their insides freeze (which is a thing that’s happened before).
It also means that our cats, who persist in going outside in insensibly cold weather, will not actually be in danger of freezing to death before we let them back into the house, so long as they remember to come into the garage. To aid in this learning curve we’ve been letting them out via the garage (there’s a human-sized garage door to the outside world with a cat flap; the inside door does not have one, because we have raccoon neighbors).
I could say we bought it for the practical reasons, but in fact we got it because of the cats. This is where my brain goes. I regret nothing.
The heater necessitated upgrading our electrical system a bit — it draws a fair amount of power so we put that wall on its own circuit, which means expanding our circuit board. This was something we needed to do anyway (we use a lot of electronics in this house, as it happens), so this was a good time to do it.
And how do we feel about our Christmas gift to ourselves? Very happy, in fact. It’s nice to not have the garage be hideously cold for four months of a year. It’s not a sexy gift, sure. But at this age, practical gifts that make one’s house nicer to live in are pretty great. And the cats like it, so there’s that.
4 Degrees F in Southern Ohio…Ouch! I need to check on my family up in Summit Co.
Upgrading the electrical is always nice.
Who says doing this for your cats is not practical? Very practical, not sexy, but practical.
Sit to Stand desk and Sherpa lined Llama socks. Good year.
I am not sure how practical it is, but I got a 3D printer.
Replaced my 35 year old range. I should be set for life if this one lasts as long.
My husband gave me a cherry red KitchenAid mixer, and I am so thrilled!!
Just wait until your cats learn how to crank that thing all the way up to SUMMER and then nap in front of it!
Our couples gift to each other this year was a pasta machine (a Marcato Wellness 150 model). We have decent store-bought whole-wheat pasta locally, but it’s not even in the same league as fresh. Among other things, fresh contains eggs (dried pasta usually doesn’t) and lets you choose the mix of flour. We used all-purpose flour (2 cups plus 5 whole eggs) for our first attempt, and it worked out well. Also, it’s a great workout kneading stiff dough for 15 minutes. We took it in turns, not because it was too fatiguing, but rather because it turns out to be a ton of fun kneading dough. Also lots of fun running the dough through the machine after letting it rest for half an hour to an hour.
First-time results were mixed. The taste was vastly improved, and the texture was excellent (we tried really thick fettucine rather than the standard thickness). Unfortunately, we need to tweak our recipe because the noodles were a bit sticky, and we piled them into heaps (as shown in the instructions we followed) instead of stretching them out so they’d stay separate. That means they stuck together, and didn’t cook fully — in part because we relied on instructions to cook for no longer than 60 to 90 seconds in boiling water. That’s probably fine with standard-thickness noodles. Next time we’ll try standard thickness, and will separate the noodles better before dumping them in the pot. And we’ll rely on the al dente test rather than a fixed time.
Given the fuss and time involved, it’s not the kind of thing we’ll do every time we want pasta, but as a weekend “couple working together to create yumminess” thing, I see a lot of this in our future.
It was a balmy 17 degrees here when I got out of work this morning.
No practical gifts were given in this house. (OK, we gave our daughter a sewing machine, but that was mainly because she’s getting interested in cosplay and wants to go beyond using commercially-available stuff.)
We installed a garage heater many many years ago. Our master bath is over the garage, and the first time those pipes froze was enough.
A new humidifier (from my ex-husband) and an amazon gift card (from my mom); they are both perfect!
I’m very happy for your cats! I have a friend who lost a cat due to the bitter cold, which was awful, so I see this as a thoughtful and practical gift which will keep your cats happier, healthier, and safer. I’m thrilled for you all.
I’m wondering – with your electrical change, did you anticipate that someday you may wish to charege an automobile there?
A cordless drill. I’ve been wanting one forever. I just hope it’s not so heavy that I have to do weight lifting before I can use it!
My husband and I were all set to get each other items off of our Amazon lists. Then our refrigerator died two weeks before Christmas, so we bought a new one. It’s bigger than our old one, with an ice/water dispenser. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to us!
New furnace!
I approve of this and, if we had a garage, I’d get one. But we don’t have a garage. We don’t even have a car port.
The most practical gift I got was a gift certificate for 3 massages. That may seem like an extravagance to some but I have chronic pain and fibro so it is a godsend.
My Christmas present to myself was a smaller desk, that I might be less tempted to rely on horizontal filing. Also it’s pretty.
My mother is the queen of practical gifts. I got a jar of peanut butter, a jar of honey, shampoo, toothpaste and some shoes.
Have the raccoons announced their move-on date?
Now that use my phone for GPS more frequently than my dedicated GPS. I received a mount that sits on the dash and is held down by a beanbag with a rubbery bottom surface.
Not practical, but I got the Lego Saturn V model and I’m putting it together.
Yeah the raccoons. If I had a cat door to the garage, I’d have a whole family of them in there. I worry that if I leave the human sized door unlocked at night they’ll raid my garage for pet food. They are clever bastards.
I consider eating and drinking to be practical. So, on a cherry theme, I got cherry wine,
jalapeño cherry salsa, and Jeni’s Goat Cheese with Red Cherries ice cream. (Can you tell that I love cherries, and that my family knows that?)
New comforter for the bed. Old one was 40 years old and didn’t cut the mustard. New one is excellent, and even kept me warm all be myself last night as my wife was out of town.
-15 at my house this morning in St Cloud, MN. Cold drive to work. Car didn’t like it.
Last year’s practical gift to myself was a fire engine red Kitchenaid. This year’s practical gift to myself was a Shark hand-held vacuum, because the big floor vacuum was not the right tool for the job when it came time to vacuum the light-colored cat hair off the dark colored couch.
I have no doubt I will use the hand-held vac more in the coming year than I used the KitchenAid last year.
Got an Amazon UK gift certificate – should buy plenty of Star Wars (and Scalzi) books. No heater this year, but I got a new bathroom heater just after Christmas last year. It was fitted this past Jan by an electrician and it is great. Last one I had hadn’t worked in awhile and Christmas 2016 was quite cold here in the London (UK) area.
A heated garage is a must in the midwest. We’re a couple of hours west of you in the shit hole broadly known as Indiana and it was 0° here this morning. As Siri says, “Brrrr!” We did not have a heated garage in our second home (no garage at all in the first) and before we sold it many years ago I first had to repaint over the purple stains on the garage ceiling where a couple of bottles of wine had popped their corks from freeze expansion one cold winter night.
Our 8 year old 50″ Samsung plasma tv had been fritzing out on us for a couple of months so we finally replaced it with a 55″ LG OLED 4K UHD (C7) that is widely rated as the very best tv screen available in 2017. We also replaced the old Vizio sound bar/subwoofer with a matching LG model and set it all atop an elegant new entertainment system cabinet that means more to my wife than does the tv for me.
I repaired the Samsung and, in the spirit of the holidays, offered it to the widow across the street who has a 20 year old rear projection tv that is so terrible it’s like watching tv through a fish tank. She watches a lot of tv and this would be an extraordinary upgrade in viewing quality for her. I made the offer twice (pay me just $50 for the parts I bought), but sadly – and although she is a dear friend – my neighbor is so self-possessed she didn’t consider what I was proposing, or even that I was proposing something at all. So I sold it on craigslist for $300. Sorry, lady. Merry f***ing Christmas. Next time pay attention! :-)
I got myself a new electric blanket, as the Sunbeam I’d had previously broke under warranty, got sent off for replacement, arrived 6 months later, worked once, and died (out of warranty). The new one works a lot better, and since my apartment’s heat isn’t very efficient, it’s helped me out quite a bit! My present from my parents this year was a new phone, as my S5 is basically only working as long as I don’t update anything or try to install anything else, and even then it randomly freezes – replacing it with a Pixel 2 with the extra storage, so that should last me a while!
I bought myself ink for my fountain pen in a couple of nice colours, teal and claret. This is practical because the more I enjoy writing, the more I will sit down and write, and I do my first drafts longhand.