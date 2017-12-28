Uncategorized Sunsets, 2017 December 28, 2017 John Scalzi1 Comment First, here’s tonight’s: And a few others from 2017: Good job, sky! A quality year for sunsets to be sure. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
One thought on “Sunsets, 2017”
Beautimous.