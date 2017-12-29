Here it is, the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2017. See anything here you’d like to take into the new year with you? Tell us in the comments!
Here it is, the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2017. See anything here you’d like to take into the new year with you? Tell us in the comments!
23 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 12/29/17”
Ooh! Iron Gold! Can’t wait to get my hands on that! Just a few more weeks…
I have to admit that most of these are books I have not heard of, by authors i don’t know. The Lee & Miller I presume to be a new entry in the Liaden universe saga, which i have enjoyed much of. The title of _Space Opera_ is interesting.
The Weight of Words looks intriguing. I’ve loved Dave McKean since I first saw one of his Sandman covers many years ago.
Oooh, collected Demon in print. Cool.
Iron Gold!! Swooooooon
Oo! “Space Opera” looks amazing!
Neogenesis! Picking up my signed copy later today!
New Cat Valente looks interesting, and a new HiLo is something to let my children’s librarian know about.
_More Alternative Truths_ looks interesting.
Iron Gold! Gah. I can’t wait to read that one. That whole series captivated me.
Before Mars by Emma Newman looks interesting.
Oooh – the Weight of Words. Intriguing basis for an anthology.
Dashner’s Death Cure ? wasn’t that published in 2011 ?
Before Mars sounds really intriguing, even though I haven’t read her before
Shiga’s Demon is REALLY good.
Oooooh ! There is my novel in this photo !!!!
(It’s the french one !)
I’m happy !
Sang Maudit caught my eye as I wondered if the book was a French edition. Then I remembered I can’t really speak French even though I took 5 years (!) of French. We read Moliere in Cliff’s Notes and parroted back as best we could. High school was fun. SO I kept looking down the list and I MUST express interest in The Weight of Words, simply by the title. I’m a words girl (in English at least); what more can I say? It looks like an absolutely amazing collection and I would love to get my hands on that book!
Did I ruin my chances by writing too much off-topic? :( I can’t help it.
@Ann Laabs beat me to it but, Space Opera, I wonder what it’s about?
Jason Shiga’s DEMON is amazing. It starts as a locked room murder mystery. And then…
A great series by the writer/artist who did Fleep, Bookhunter, Empire State: A Love Story (or Not), and time travel flipbook Meanwhile.
I hear great things about The Weight of Words.
I’m curious as to what the non-fiction book might be, if not a collection of your blogs.
More Alternative Truths is helping me finish out the old year, and I have Neogenesis prebooked for the new. Cat Valente’s idea of a space opera sounds intriguing.
I reviewed Brooke Bolander’s THE ONLY HARMLESS GREAT THING here (after Fran Wilde’s HORIZON), if anyone’s interested: http://www.lightspeedmagazine.com/nonfiction/book-reviews-december-2017/
TL;DR: I loved it.
Also super excited about THE WEIGHT OF WORDS antho and Cat Valente’s SPACE OPERA.
A new Lee and Miller! My ebook has been ordered since weeks ago