New Books and ARCs 12/29/17

John Scalzi23 Comments

Here it is, the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2017. See anything here you’d like to take into the new year with you? Tell us in the comments!

  2. I have to admit that most of these are books I have not heard of, by authors i don’t know. The Lee & Miller I presume to be a new entry in the Liaden universe saga, which i have enjoyed much of. The title of _Space Opera_ is interesting.

  3. The Weight of Words looks intriguing. I’ve loved Dave McKean since I first saw one of his Sandman covers many years ago.

  17. Sang Maudit caught my eye as I wondered if the book was a French edition. Then I remembered I can’t really speak French even though I took 5 years (!) of French. We read Moliere in Cliff’s Notes and parroted back as best we could. High school was fun. SO I kept looking down the list and I MUST express interest in The Weight of Words, simply by the title. I’m a words girl (in English at least); what more can I say? It looks like an absolutely amazing collection and I would love to get my hands on that book!
    Did I ruin my chances by writing too much off-topic? :( I can’t help it.

  19. Jason Shiga’s DEMON is amazing. It starts as a locked room murder mystery. And then…

    A great series by the writer/artist who did Fleep, Bookhunter, Empire State: A Love Story (or Not), and time travel flipbook Meanwhile.

    I hear great things about The Weight of Words.

  21. More Alternative Truths is helping me finish out the old year, and I have Neogenesis prebooked for the new. Cat Valente’s idea of a space opera sounds intriguing.

