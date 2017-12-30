In 2010 our dog Kodi died. Krissy was pretty wrecked about it, and decided that it would be a while before we got a new dog. That lasted a couple of months, until she was somehow cruising a pet adoption site and saw the picture of a two-year-old half labrador, half mastiff named “Daisy.” She immediately fell in love with the pup and decided that she would be ours. I did not argue. Daisy came into our lives on October 16, 2010.
The thing about rescue dogs is that they come with their own set of baggage. Daisy’s baggage was that she hadn’t known permanence. In her two or so years of life she had been shuttled between several homes, and in some of them she hadn’t been treated very well. She had been bred when she was very young (not a great thing for a dog) and then basically abandoned after the puppies were born and presumably then sold. Her other homes also proved temporary, for various reasons.
As result of many homes in a short life, and also simply I suspect her own nature as a dog, Daisy was almost neurotically cuddly. This was particularly the case with Krissy, sticking close to her whenever she was home, and making sure that no other creature in the house got more pets and love than she did. She wouldn’t stop you from petting that cat; she’d just butt her head up against your other arm and make sure you knew that you were free to pet her too, if you wanted to, no pressure. I have a higher than average number of pictures of Krissy petting two animals at once. Now you know why.
Aside from the need for cuddles in any and every circumstance, Daisy turned out to be a very good fit for the Scalzi household. She was generally low-maintenance and friendly, and she got along with everyone, and everyone reciprocated, which pleased Daisy to no end. Our previous dog Kodi was an Akita, and people who were unfamiliar with her were wary of her because she looked like she was parting you out for snacks. No one ever felt that way about Daisy. The worst Daisy would ever do to anyone was shed on them.
And because she had once been a mother, I think, her behavior toward the cats in the Scalzi household was exceedingly gentle and maternal, particularly toward the Scamperbeasts, who arrived as young kittens. Daisy fell in love with them almost immediately and the feeling was mutual. It was not in the least unusual to find Sugar or Spice cuddled up next to her and both animals napping away contentedly. It was a family of pets, within the larger family of us.
Daisy was a large dog — she had the facial features of a lab but the size of a mastiff — and the thing about large dogs is that they don’t stay with you as long as some other breeds of dog might. Daisy was with us seven years, until she died in the early hours of this morning. In the last couple of weeks her appetite had lessened, and she was listless and had a fever; we took her to the vet, who put her antibiotics. These worked, until they didn’t. Yesterday in a few surprisingly short hours it became clear that whatever the underlying problem was that caused the fever, it had become life-threatening. In the early morning we started the journey to an emergency vet clinic. She passed along the way.
It’s sad when your dog dies, because she is part of your family, someone you love and someone who loves you. I grieve for Daisy, and I will miss her, and I will miss her gentleness and her lovely spirit. She was a good dog. But I’m also glad, and even thankful, that for seven years this dog who had previously never known permanence in her life had a home, had a family and had love, and could give it back in equal measure. She made our home, our family and our love complete with her presence.
She had permanence with us. She had it, every day of her life with us. She has it still.
186 thoughts on “Daisy, 2007 – 2017”
My only note for this thread is to remind everyone that the “Rainbow Bridge” poem makes me want to punch things, hard, so please don’t post it here in this thread. Otherwise, post away. I’m a little wrecked at the moment, so keep that in mind.
I am very sorry for your loss. And sorry you had to go through this with the wife away. Author Jeffrey Somers latest post on his website (under blathers) is about the loss of his cat and the last mile … think it is worth a read. Amazon had the Dispatcher on sale yesterday and I read it last night … great job with that tale.
I wish I remember the source…. but the comment was that although the loss of a pet is not like the loss of a mother/father/sister/brother, our mother/father/sister/brothers didn’t sleep by our feet for a decade.
Glad you rescued her, and glad she found such a good fit. (And, FWIW, we’ve had rescue cats for about a year, and I just brought them back from their stay in the boarding hotel after our holiday travel…. one cat is fine, we’re trying to convince the other one that no, we did not forget about her.)
I’m not a dog person, but stories like Daisy’s make me wish I were. How lucky she was to find her way to such a loving family. How lucky you were to bring her in to yours.
Maybe you can memorialize her as a character in your fiction?
Really sorry, John. My best to you and your family. Taking in a rescue animal is an act of kindness, usually reciprocated with years – not enough years – of love and trust. You and your family did good by her; you can be sure she knew that. Be well, be kind to yourselves, and remember she was a very good dog.
This isn’t mine, but we have it on a plaque in our house:
It came to me that every time I lose a dog they take a piece of my heart with them, and every new dog who comes into my life gifts me with a piece of their heart. If I live long enough all the components of my heart will be dog, and I will become as generous and loving as they are. -Anonymous
Fred – Seriously? You life is so empty you took time to write and post that comment?
Condolences from me and my wife the vet. We’re sending a contribution to the UC Davis Companion Animal Memorial Fund in Daisy’s memory.
Such a good dog, such a good girl. One of my best memories of Daisy is the video you posted of her following one of the newly-arrived Scamperbeasts around: Daisy so large, the kitten so small, Daisy so protective. I didn’t know she had been used for breeding and had a lot of frustrated maternal love to share.
You made her life a doggy paradise; I hope that knowledge is some comfort in the midst of your family’s grief.
RIP Daisy. I’m thinking that unless you know for sure she was part mastiff, I’m thinking she was an Anatolian Shepherd, in full or part. They are wonderful dogs. I had ASDs for decades – up until two years ago when my bestie, an Anatolian named Joe, died and took my heart with him. I’m glad you got to have Daisy in your life for as long as you did and what good people you were to have rescued her as you did.
You have my deepest sympathy; I am in a similarily wrecked place. Our cat Rusty, Pudge Princess and Ruler of our household, died on the 27th. There is an empty space in our house that is everywhere she is not.
Grief cries hard to hear but so necessary sometimes. The word “No” expressed from a guttaral perspective can also be helpful. Breaking plates not good ones though, against a basement wall can be helpful, using a whiffleball bat on a pillow to let the anger and loss go in a healthy way can also be helpful. Don’t use your fist you might break something. Grief is a difficult reality most do not know much about hence our dependence on substance to escape.
All dogs go to heaven. This is reliably known. The luckiest dogs get to go to a little piece of heaven while they’re still alive; their families share it with them when they rescue them. Daisy was one.
This is beautiful, John, without being the least bit sappy, a fitting tribute to what sounds like a great dog. I’m glad you found each other. Our dog Cayenne is ten, on medication for arthritis, a bit deaf and increasingly erratic in behavior and in willingness to eat. I strongly suspect we will lose her fairly soon. But I know it will have been worth the grief to have had Caye-Caye around all these years. And we will get another dog. Again.
A good friend just lost her Great Dane this week, as well. I am sorry for your loss. Daisy had a great home for 7 years. I am glad for her sake. (And for yours, as you and your family certainly enjoyed her company.)
Some of the best people I know are dogs. She sounds like a wonderful dog — you were lucky to have her and she was lucky to have you, just the way it’s supposed to be.
I’m also no fan of that poem you mentioned. But I do like Kipling, and he gets it right in “The Power of the Dog” IMO.
http://www.kiplingsociety.co.uk/poems_dog.htm
Pups are family. Hubbie and I just got our most recent, Torvi. It’s been a little over two years since our last, Nuala, passed. We need the time and space. Really, we were ready last year, but other circumstances, like my ability to get a leave long enough to begin training her, intervened. We got her from a rescue at six weeks on November 10. Torvi, too, is a big dog, or, she will be. I don’t want to think about losing her already, though. We want her to hang around as long as possible. Our last two dogs died relatively young.
Oh I’m so sorry. Big old mellow dogs are the best, and I’ve had an Internet crush on Daisy for years because she reminded me of fine old mutts my family had when I was growing up. It sounds like she had a fine life with good humans, which is the best we can offer them for the bottomless well of love they bring us.
Thank you so much for sharing Daisy with us. It often felt like she was our dog, too, and I adored the way she loved her kittens.
You gave Daisy a wonderful life and made her the star of Scalzi’s World. I hope your daughter was around. It always seems more difficult when you don’t get a chance to say good-bye.
So sad to hear that. We had cockatiels. One of them developed something major Saturday night (when else?). The only emergency vet clinic that knew anything about birds was 50 miles away. Our poor little bird didn’t make it as we were breaking every speed limit to get her there. So that part of your story made me even more sad.
They do indeed stay part of your family forever.
I also had a yellow Lab named Daisy and she sounds a lot like yours. I lost her 3 years ago and I still miss her. She was 14 years old when she died and the vet said that was remarkable for a Lab to live that long. She was a rescue from a puppy mill. Two weeks ago my little Chihuahua, Ginger, died. I’d had her for 17 years and she was also a rescue. She was my baby and my heart is broken. For the first time in almost 30 years I am dogless. I have two cats, Ozzie and Ginger, that are also mourning the loss of Ginger. Ozzie often sleeps in the exact spot that was claimed by Daisy when she was alive. They were best friends. I may get another dog in the future but right now I’m happy to just be taking care of Ozzie and Maggie. I’ve had people tell me that dogs don’t go to heaven because they have no purpose or soul. I disagree. Our pets teach us patience and unconditional love. I will never forget my furry babies. I just hope they know how much I loved them and miss them.
So sorry to hear this. But love will stay even if the loved one is gone. And it doesn’t matter if it is “just” a pet or a human family member.
The love she gave and received will stay. For as long as there is somebody who is remembering her – then she will truly be gone, which is good, nothing stays forever.
To me this is a comforting thought.
My German Shepherd bitch is ten, the age our last GSD bitch died and I know that we are on borrowed time for a dog her size, it’s not long enough.
I wrote the following alternative to the dread “rainbow bridge”, and your post motivated me to finally get around to publishing it: https://blatherskite.dreamwidth.org/94102.html
I hope it brings comfort to someone as it did to me while writing it.
You don’t know me, but I feel like I know you and this news hurts more than is reasonable. I am sorry for your loss.
If I ever leave this world alive.
A sad day indeed. We also had a rescue dog, a greyhound, who had been gifted with a number of neuroses by the people of her previous life. It was a great thing to watch her gradually come out of her shell over the years that we had her, and actually start acting like a dog.
I miss all of our departed dogs so much.
I am sorry to hear this. My dog Jack was a rescue dog, too, who died last year. He was a young dog when we rescued him (only about six months old), and he was with us for about 16 years. It hurt so much when he died and I still miss him. My condolences to you all on Daisy.
You gave her such a good home, and it was obvious she loved you for it. We said goodbye to my old pony earlier this year – it was time, but it was so hard – and knowing we gave him the best home we could for as long as we could has helped me a lot. I hope knowing you did the same for Daisy is a small comfort for all of you as well.
I’m so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you, Krissy, Athena, Zeus & the Scamperbeasts. I also hate that Rainbow Bridge poem, but I have found comfort in Rudyard Kipling’s poem The Power of a Dog. I recommend it if you’ve never read it.
If you don’t know it, ‘The Power of a Dog’.
Been there earlier this year, my cat, also named Daisy, passed away at the age of 17. Seeing her go was one of the hardest moments in my life, and I cry and ache every time I remember that night when I had to rush her to the vet at 3 in the morning.
RIP Daisy (and Daisy).
Well, shit. My wife (whom I love greatly) won’t let us get a dog, so I enjoy them vicariously through the internet for the most part. Always liked hearing Daisy stories and seeing her photos.
But yeah. Shit.
I am so sorry for your loss. I’ve been following you so long I remember Kodi, too. If there is something after this life, I hope Daisy finds in it at least as much love, stability, and cuddles as she has with your family.
Aw, good puppy, great life. We recently lost a cat and a friend of mine posted that they’d rather say they’re racing Rainbow Road than crossing a rainbow bridge. I loved the imagery.
In every photo you posted, Daisy radiated love and contentment. Their lives are too brief, but I believe that she spent her life knowing that she was cherished, and I believe she found joy in having the Scamperbeasts to mother and cherish in turn. The happiness that was plain to see in every one of those photos gives ample evidence to support that belief. Your family gave her the best life – abundant love and the chance to give love in return.
